Kentucky High School Football Is Back — 3 Late-August Games Worth Watching

The Kentucky high school football season unofficially arrived Friday evening in the oppressive humidity at Male High School’s Maxwell Field.

The Bulldogs knocked heads with Bowling Green in a scrimmage that felt much more like a proper Friday night duel. Football was unmistakably in the thick Louisville air, along with the buzz from a crowd eager for the 2026 season to begin.

There were the usual mid-August false starts and missed assignments, but plenty of encouraging signs, too.

Bowling Green showed notable team speed on offense, while Male’s defense applied consistent pressure in the backfield despite allowing a touchdown on the Purples’ opening possession.

Bulldogs junior linebacker Cam Chee looked particularly sharp, repeatedly penetrating the Bowling Green line during the first two quarters and forcing a fumble from 6-foot-4 sophomore quarterback Anthony Davis.

Perfection isn't expected in mid-August. Teams — particularly those replacing significant experience — are still finding their footing.

But Friday night offered a reminder that Kentucky football is back.

The Bluegrass enters opening weekend with several intriguing transfers, programs moving in different directions and plenty still to be determined. High School On SI has already highlighted some of the state's biggest games of the 2026 season, but three additional late-August matchups have our attention.

Manual at South Warren: Two Class 6A Powers Collide

This could be a taut battle between 6A powerhouses. Manual dual-threat quarterback Kaden Mack is the real deal, but so is the Spartans’ Camden Page. South Warren prevailed last year, 27-17. However, the Crimsons contained Page fairly well last August, and South Warren held Mack to 21-of-44 in the air and to 33 yards on the ground. Should be four quarters of fun.

Pulaski County vs. Lexington Christian: Ranked Teams Square Off

Two highly ranked teams from different classifications clash on a Saturday afternoon. This could be Lex Christian’s to lose.

Raceland at Pleasure Ridge Park: Class 1A Meets Class 6A

The Class 1A Raceland Rams meet the 6A Panthers. It’s the smallest class vs. the largest class.

The 1A state runner-ups and quarterback Jacob Waller (1,775 yards and 27 touchdowns against four interceptions) face a PRP squad that went 1-10 last year and a defense that did not record a sack, interception or tackle for loss in 2025.

And so, here we go. 2026 is in effect. With high school football, it seems like tomorrow was yesterday.