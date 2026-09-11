Baylor at Trinity Live Updates: Tennessee vs. Kentucky High School Football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No, Baylor's heralded freshman Marshall Manning won't play tonight at Louisville's Trinity, and it's not even clear if he'll travel with the Red Raiders after missing last week's trip to Georgia, where his team played Rabun Gap-Nacoochee.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning made his varsity debut for the prestigious Chattanooga prep school against Brentwood Academy on Aug. 20, completing his first-ever pass for six yards on his first play. He logged a couple of snaps in that game while an eager national audience followed along on ESPN2, but he's been sidelined by a foot injury for the past couple of weeks.

Now that we've got that out of the way, it's time to get down to the real business at hand — a high-profile Top 25 matchup between two private-school powerhouses from neighboring states.

Yeah, this game has the feel of an instant classic, with two prolific offenses going head-to-head. Frankly, the younger Manning's absence shouldn't be much of a factor because he's not even the best quarterback on his team — yet. That honor goes to senior four-star slinger Keegan Croucher, a future Ole Miss Rebel who directs the Red Raiders' attack.

And neither of the team's high-profile quarterbacks is even the best player on Baylor's roster. Cue prolific five-star senior running back David Gabriel-Georges from stage right, and the Baylor offense suddenly has one of the nation's most explosive playmakers entering the scene. The future Tennessee Volunteer just might be the nation's best running back after rushing for 1,756 yards and scoring 27 touchdowns in 2025. Through three games this season, he's closing in on 500 yards with seven more touchdowns to his credit.

If there is a potential chink in Baylor's armor, it could be a defense yielding 22 points per game, despite the presence of top recruits such as edge rusher Hans Emery Julien (Tulane) and linebacker Khori Faulkner (USF). That's where Trinity's offense enters the conversation. The Shamrocks are led by Zane Johnson (Buffalo), who has directed an offense averaging more than 47 points per game through three contests against upper-tier opponents from Cincinnati, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri.

The defense, meanwhile, is yielding just 16 points per game, but it has yet to face anything like the Baylor juggernaut. Still, four-star talent such as cornerback Allen Evans (Vanderbilt) and safety Elijah Burns-Crump (Duke) man a secondary that gives the Shamrocks a fighting chance, while defensive lineman Sebastian Blue (Louisville) mans the trenches.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. EDT at Trinity's Marshall Stadium in Louisville.

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Who: Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) at Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)

When: Friday, Sept. 11 - 7 p.m. EDT

Where: Marshall Stadium, Trinity High School, Louisville, Ky.