Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The Kentucky high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Adair County 14, Metcalfe County 6
Apollo 29, Heritage Hills 28
Badin 42, Dixie Heights 13
Bardstown 56, Fern Creek 14
Beechwood 42, Indian Hill 0
Belfry 28, Central 14
Bethlehem 41, Washington County 12
Blazer 49, Tates Creek 27
Boone County 34, St. Henry 31
Boyd County 39, Rock Hill 36
Breathitt County 68, Powell County 35
Breckinridge County 40, Hancock County 22
Bullitt Central 46, Scott 28
Bullitt East 33, Franklin County 21
Butler 44, Doss 0
Butler County 44, Ohio County 5
Caldwell County 42, Marshall County 10
Campbell County 47, Southwestern 14
Carroll County 35, Trimble County 0
Christian Academy-Louisville 52, Owensboro 0
Christian County 56, Hopkinsville 0
Corbin 42, Pulaski County 7
Crittenden County 7, Union County 6
Danville 42, Russell County 14
DeSales 42, North Bullitt 7
DuPont Manual 42, South Warren 21
East Ridge 42, Clay County 15
Edmonson County 54, Clinton County 34
Elder 56, Covington Catholic 20
Eminence 26, South Spencer 20
Estill County 35, Garrard County 26
Fairdale 28, Iroquois 14
Fort Campbell 44, Clarksville Academy 0
Franklin-Simpson 28, Warren Central 20
Frederick Douglass 42, Henry Clay 7
Glasgow 49, Barren County 42
Greenup County 49, Lewis County 7
Greenwood 15, Warren East 14
Hart County 40, Trigg County 7
Highlands 45, Cooper 6
Holy Cross 41, Providence 31
Jeffersontown 42, Waggener 8
Jo Byrns 27, Ballard Memorial 12
Johnson Central 49, Perry County Central 6
Knox Central 42, Middlesboro 14
Larue County 45, Russell County 7
Lawrence County 42, Lincoln County 6
Lexington Catholic 35, Lexington Christian 21
Lloyd Memorial 43, Newport 0
Ludlow 20, Holmes 18
Madison Central 35, Lafayette 7
Madisonville-North Hopkins 53, Henderson County 19
Male 21, Ballard 19
Martin County 55, Pike County Central 32
Mayfield 49, Christian County 32
McCracken County 44, Logan County 43
McLean County 52, Caverna 0
Monroe County 49, Allen County-Scottsville 15
Muhlenberg County 63, Webster County 0
Murray 59, Calloway County 26
Newport Central Catholic 35, Bishop Brossart 14
North Hardin 42, Central Hardin 14
North Laurel 42, Harlan County 7
Oldham County 35, Eastern 14
Owensboro Catholic 59, Daviess County 7
Paducah Tilghman 42, Graves County 6
Paintsville 22, Newport Central Catholic 7
Paris 35, Nicholas County 14
Pikeville 49, Prestonsburg 14
Pleasure Ridge Park 35, Seneca 7
Raceland 56, Pleasure Ridge Park 18
Ryle 36, Conner 21
Simon Kenton 34, Western Brown 27
Somerset 42, South Laurel 21
South Fulton 36, Fulton County 8
St. Xavier 39, Bowling Green 10
Taylor County 28, Green County 14
Thomas Nelson 10, Shawnee 0
Trinity 52, Christian Brothers College 21
Valley 44, Western 0
W.E.B. DuBois Academy 13, Kentucky Country Day 7
West Carter 34, Fairview 6
West Jessamine 42, Wayne County 7
Williamsburg 44, Paris 16
Woodford County 35, Bourbon County 20
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.