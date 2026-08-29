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Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - August 28

See final scores from Friday night's action.
Gary Adornato|
Boone County topped St. Henry in a tight high-scoring affair, 34-31, Friday night in Kentucky.
Boone County topped St. Henry in a tight high-scoring affair, 34-31, Friday night in Kentucky. | Wayne Litmer

The Kentucky high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Adair County 14, Metcalfe County 6

Apollo 29, Heritage Hills 28

Badin 42, Dixie Heights 13

Bardstown 56, Fern Creek 14

Beechwood 42, Indian Hill 0

Belfry 28, Central 14

Bethlehem 41, Washington County 12

Blazer 49, Tates Creek 27

Boone County 34, St. Henry 31

Boyd County 39, Rock Hill 36

Breathitt County 68, Powell County 35

Breckinridge County 40, Hancock County 22

Bullitt Central 46, Scott 28

Bullitt East 33, Franklin County 21

Butler 44, Doss 0

Butler County 44, Ohio County 5

Caldwell County 42, Marshall County 10

Campbell County 47, Southwestern 14

Carroll County 35, Trimble County 0

Christian Academy-Louisville 52, Owensboro 0

Christian County 56, Hopkinsville 0

Corbin 42, Pulaski County 7

Crittenden County 7, Union County 6

Danville 42, Russell County 14

DeSales 42, North Bullitt 7

DuPont Manual 42, South Warren 21

East Ridge 42, Clay County 15

Edmonson County 54, Clinton County 34

Elder 56, Covington Catholic 20

Eminence 26, South Spencer 20

Estill County 35, Garrard County 26

Fairdale 28, Iroquois 14

Fort Campbell 44, Clarksville Academy 0

Franklin-Simpson 28, Warren Central 20

Frederick Douglass 42, Henry Clay 7

Glasgow 49, Barren County 42

Greenup County 49, Lewis County 7

Greenwood 15, Warren East 14

Hart County 40, Trigg County 7

Highlands 45, Cooper 6

Holy Cross 41, Providence 31

Jeffersontown 42, Waggener 8

Jo Byrns 27, Ballard Memorial 12

Johnson Central 49, Perry County Central 6

Knox Central 42, Middlesboro 14

Larue County 45, Russell County 7

Lawrence County 42, Lincoln County 6

Lexington Catholic 35, Lexington Christian 21

Lloyd Memorial 43, Newport 0

Ludlow 20, Holmes 18

Madison Central 35, Lafayette 7

Madisonville-North Hopkins 53, Henderson County 19

Male 21, Ballard 19

Martin County 55, Pike County Central 32

Mayfield 49, Christian County 32

McCracken County 44, Logan County 43

McLean County 52, Caverna 0

Monroe County 49, Allen County-Scottsville 15

Muhlenberg County 63, Webster County 0

Murray 59, Calloway County 26

Newport Central Catholic 35, Bishop Brossart 14

North Hardin 42, Central Hardin 14

North Laurel 42, Harlan County 7

Oldham County 35, Eastern 14

Owensboro Catholic 59, Daviess County 7

Paducah Tilghman 42, Graves County 6

Paintsville 22, Newport Central Catholic 7

Paris 35, Nicholas County 14

Pikeville 49, Prestonsburg 14

Pleasure Ridge Park 35, Seneca 7

Raceland 56, Pleasure Ridge Park 18

Ryle 36, Conner 21

Simon Kenton 34, Western Brown 27

Somerset 42, South Laurel 21

South Fulton 36, Fulton County 8

St. Xavier 39, Bowling Green 10

Taylor County 28, Green County 14

Thomas Nelson 10, Shawnee 0

Trinity 52, Christian Brothers College 21

Valley 44, Western 0

W.E.B. DuBois Academy 13, Kentucky Country Day 7

West Carter 34, Fairview 6

West Jessamine 42, Wayne County 7

Williamsburg 44, Paris 16

Woodford County 35, Bourbon County 20

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Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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