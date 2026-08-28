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Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — August 28

Follow the action from the opening week of the 2026 Virginia high school football season
Jack Butler|
The Battlefield Bobcats lock arms for the coin toss.
The Battlefield Bobcats lock arms for the coin toss. | David Buky

The 2026 Virginia high school football season begins on Friday with 148 games across the state. To follow all the action, go to our Virginia high school football scoreboard.

The top games are No. 21 Fleming vs. No. 1 Varina, Mallard Creek vs. No. 2 Maury, and Glenvar vs. No. 8 Liberty Christian.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — August 28

CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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