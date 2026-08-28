The 2026 Virginia high school football season begins on Friday with 148 games across the state. To follow all the action, go to our Virginia high school football scoreboard.

The top games are No. 21 Fleming vs. No. 1 Varina, Mallard Creek vs. No. 2 Maury, and Glenvar vs. No. 8 Liberty Christian.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — August 28

CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

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