Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — August 28
Follow the action from the opening week of the 2026 Virginia high school football season
The 2026 Virginia high school football season begins on Friday with 148 games across the state. To follow all the action, go to our Virginia high school football scoreboard.
The top games are No. 21 Fleming vs. No. 1 Varina, Mallard Creek vs. No. 2 Maury, and Glenvar vs. No. 8 Liberty Christian.
Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — August 28
CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD
CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD
CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5 SCOREBOARD
CLASS 6 SCOREBOARD
More from High School On SI
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published
JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917