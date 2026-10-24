Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - October 23
The Kentucky high school football season was full of action on Friday night, and High School On SI has final scores.
Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Breckinridge County 48, Waggener 22
(#25) Somerset 13, Christian County 7
Henry Clay 21, Tates Creek 7
Valley 56, Doss 0
Ohio County 33, Thomas Nelson 10
Paul Laurence Dunbar 14, Lafayette 10
Cooper 34, Boone County 0
(#20) Bowling Green 54, Grayson County 7
Trigg County 57, Todd County Central 20
(#13) South Warren 57, Daviess County 6
Logan County 43, Warren East 21
Green County 41, Monroe County 28
(#12) Paducah Tilghman 49, Calloway County 14
Franklin-Simpson 35, Allen County-Scottsville 14
(#15) Owensboro Catholic 48, McLean County 7
Metcalfe County 30, Clinton County 6
Bethlehem 10, Holy Cross 0
Barren County 55, Warren Central 14
Ballard 35, Eastern 34
East Robertson 41, Greenwood 11
Seneca 20, Butler 14
Butler County 51, Adair County 7
Fulton County 8, Russellville 0
Newport 28, Dayton 7
Apollo 35, Marshall County 7
(#22) Owensboro 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 6
(#7) Covington Catholic 42, Mason County 0
Ballard Memorial 78, Caverna 0
(#1) Trinity 49, Oldham County 0
W.E.B. DuBois Academy 49, Shawnee 0
McCracken County 49, Henderson County 35
Holy Cross 35, Ludlow 14
Phelps 19, Tolsia 12
Mayfield 42, Fort Campbell 6
(#24) Atherton 58, Iroquois 0
Conner 42, Scott 0
(#14) Woodford County 42, Anderson County 8
Simon Kenton 14, Ryle 7
(#11) St. Xavier 62, Pleasure Ridge Park 32
Newport Central Catholic 33, Bellevue 14
Caldwell County 50, Crittenden County 14
Union County 49, Webster County 14
Kentucky Country Day 42, Campbellsville 0
(#8) Pulaski County 49, Southwestern 6
(#18) Pikeville 51, Hazard 0
(#2) Frederick Douglass 42, George Rogers Clark 7
Walton-Verona 35, St. Henry 0
Boyd County 56, McCreary Central 17
Holmes 28, Lewis County 22
Gallatin County 15, Owen County 14
(#5) DuPont Manual 42, North Hardin 7
Elizabethtown 46, John Hardin 0
Middlesboro 37, Harrison County 8
Bourbon County 59, Pendleton County 13
Raceland 67, Nicholas County 0
(#23) Lexington Catholic 47, Casey County 6
(#10) Madison Central 21, (#17) Bryan Station 6
Frankfort 62, Berea 0
Rockcastle County 42, Knox Central 13
West Jessamine 16, Madison Southern 14
Pike County Central 58, Betsy Layne 56
Taylor County 34, Marion County 27
Harlan County 42, Whitley County 18
Pineville 50, Lynn Camp 6
Fern Creek 14, Southern 0
Shelby County 42, Western Hills 13
North Bullitt 37, Bullitt Central 29
North Laurel 27, South Laurel 16
Fairdale 42, Moore 13
(#16) Corbin 42, Perry County Central 0
Greenup County 43, Rowan County 7
Meade County 35, Central Hardin 7
(#6) Beechwood 63, Bracken County 0
Bishop Brossart 47, Trimble County 8
Belfry 48, Shelby Valley 0
West Carter 34, Morgan County 0
Spencer County 42, Grant County 0
Russell 35, East Carter 14
Williamsburg 56, Harlan 13
(#21) Lexington Christian 50, Washington County 14
Fairview 24, Paris 20
Bullitt East 40, Male 37
Garrard County 26, Mercer County 0
Nelson County 28, Henry County 24
Estill County 49, Powell County 14
Breathitt County 60, Jackson County 12
Fleming County 57, Bath County 13
East Jessamine 48, Montgomery County 35
(#4) Boyle County 42, Wayne County 7
Collins 49, South Oldham 6
Clay County 43, Bell County 28
Floyd Central 34, Knott County Central 30
Blazer 48, Johnson Central 28
Lincoln County 35, Russell County 28
Prestonsburg 59, Martin County 14
Lloyd Memorial 48, Carroll County 21
Lawrence County 41, Magoffin County 16
Campbell County 27, Great Crossing 16
(#3) Highlands 34, (#19) Scott County 13
Hancock County 6, Fort Knox 0
Larue County 36, Hart County 0
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917