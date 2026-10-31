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Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - October 30

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Manual's Noah Price (15) is raised in the air by teammates following his touchdown during second half action of their game against Male, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 in Louisville Ky.
Manual's Noah Price (15) is raised in the air by teammates following his touchdown during second half action of their game against Male, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 in Louisville Ky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

See final scores from Kentucky high school football games on Friday, October 30.

Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Bourbon County 30, Danville 26

Jeffersontown 46, Southern 7

Breckinridge County 64, Fort Knox 28

Doss 42, Western 6

Hopkins County Central 33, Crittenden County 26

Madisonville-North Hopkins 24, Warren Central 6

Murray 30, Caldwell County 17

Dayton 28, Trimble County 6

Scott 40, Holmes 6

(#15) South Warren 35, Logan County 7

Seneca 34, Thomas Nelson 3

Bethlehem 44, Hancock County 20

Central 26, Mayfield 14

Butler County 54, Russellville 6

Newport Central Catholic 27, Mason County 13

Trigg County 41, Fulton County 12

Adair County 35, Campbellsville 19

Waggener 34, Shawnee 7

Holy Cross 13, Butler 7

Calloway County 48, Marshall County 6

Apollo 54, Daviess County 14

Muhlenberg County 39, Ballard Memorial 13

McCracken County 31, Graves County 14

Lloyd Memorial 42, Boone County 16

Grayson County 52, Hart County 20

Russell County 20, Monroe County 19

Ryle 20, Dixie Heights 19

(#22) Lexington Christian 43, Pleasure Ridge Park 6

Glasgow 33, Franklin-Simpson 29

(#18) Bowling Green 49, Franklin County 21

McLean County 34, Ohio County 0

(#12) Paducah Tilghman 49, Christian County 19

Metcalfe County 22, Edmonson County 19

Holy Cross 48, Bellevue 7

(#14) Owensboro 50, Henderson County 2

Barren County 42, Allen County-Scottsville 7

Cooper 25, Simon Kenton 14

North Oldham 34, Atherton 27

(#8) Pulaski County 54, Bell County 0

(#4) DuPont Manual 21, Male 0

(#6) Beechwood 62, Campbell County 6

Belfry 49, Letcher County Central 0

Paul Laurence Dunbar 14, Eastern 14

John Hardin 17, Mercer County 14

Bullitt East 54, Meade County 14

Rockcastle County 38, Southwestern 23

Conner 54, Henry Clay 29

Walton-Verona 41, Grant County 16

(#2) Frederick Douglass 15, (#5) Boyle County 14

Ridgeview 42, Perry County Central 14

Paintsville 40, Martin County 6

Russell 24, Breathitt County 8

Fleming County 50, Floyd Central 14

Madison Southern 48, Whitley County 6

Sayre 31, Middlesboro 0

Larue County 35, Taylor County 0

Morgan County 22, Paris 14

Eminence 41, Owen County 0

North Bullitt 26, Central Hardin 16

Jackson County 28, Pineville 22

Nelson County 21, Spencer County 14

Greenup County 63, Montgomery County 29

(#24) Raceland 42, East Carter 13

West Jessamine 45, Tates Creek 14

(#17) Bryan Station 29, South Oldham 14

(#20) Woodford County 45, Ballard 0

Bardstown 35, Washington County 21

Garrard County 28, Lincoln County 21

Harlan County 28, Shelby Valley 21

Oldham County 38, Lafayette 19

Bishop Brossart 41, Pendleton County 6

Prestonsburg 38, Estill County 17

Nicholas County 52, Bath County 0

Knox Central 49, Williamsburg 22

Lewis County 27, Fairview 8

Leslie County 48, Betsy Layne 14

Somerset 54, Hazard 7

(#9) Christian Academy-Louisville 49, Fern Creek 13

(#19) Pikeville 47, Bracken County 0

(#10) Madison Central 28, (#11) St. Xavier 16

Kentucky Country Day 42, Henry County 8

Newport 34, Harrison County 6

(#25) Lexington Catholic 42, (#23) Blazer 20

Western Hills 56, Frankfort 16

Bullitt Central 29, Marion County 25

Lawrence County 42, Boyd County 14

(#16) Corbin 56, Great Crossing 14

Pike County Central 22, Powell County 14

North Hardin 40, Warren East 0

Rowan County 33, West Carter 8

Clay County 49, Lynn Camp 12

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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