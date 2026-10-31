Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - October 30
See final scores from Kentucky high school football games on Friday, October 30.
Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Bourbon County 30, Danville 26
Jeffersontown 46, Southern 7
Breckinridge County 64, Fort Knox 28
Doss 42, Western 6
Hopkins County Central 33, Crittenden County 26
Madisonville-North Hopkins 24, Warren Central 6
Murray 30, Caldwell County 17
Dayton 28, Trimble County 6
Scott 40, Holmes 6
(#15) South Warren 35, Logan County 7
Seneca 34, Thomas Nelson 3
Bethlehem 44, Hancock County 20
Central 26, Mayfield 14
Butler County 54, Russellville 6
Newport Central Catholic 27, Mason County 13
Trigg County 41, Fulton County 12
Adair County 35, Campbellsville 19
Waggener 34, Shawnee 7
Holy Cross 13, Butler 7
Calloway County 48, Marshall County 6
Apollo 54, Daviess County 14
Muhlenberg County 39, Ballard Memorial 13
McCracken County 31, Graves County 14
Lloyd Memorial 42, Boone County 16
Grayson County 52, Hart County 20
Russell County 20, Monroe County 19
Ryle 20, Dixie Heights 19
(#22) Lexington Christian 43, Pleasure Ridge Park 6
Glasgow 33, Franklin-Simpson 29
(#18) Bowling Green 49, Franklin County 21
McLean County 34, Ohio County 0
(#12) Paducah Tilghman 49, Christian County 19
Metcalfe County 22, Edmonson County 19
Holy Cross 48, Bellevue 7
(#14) Owensboro 50, Henderson County 2
Barren County 42, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Cooper 25, Simon Kenton 14
North Oldham 34, Atherton 27
(#8) Pulaski County 54, Bell County 0
(#4) DuPont Manual 21, Male 0
(#6) Beechwood 62, Campbell County 6
Belfry 49, Letcher County Central 0
Paul Laurence Dunbar 14, Eastern 14
John Hardin 17, Mercer County 14
Bullitt East 54, Meade County 14
Rockcastle County 38, Southwestern 23
Conner 54, Henry Clay 29
Walton-Verona 41, Grant County 16
(#2) Frederick Douglass 15, (#5) Boyle County 14
Ridgeview 42, Perry County Central 14
Paintsville 40, Martin County 6
Russell 24, Breathitt County 8
Fleming County 50, Floyd Central 14
Madison Southern 48, Whitley County 6
Sayre 31, Middlesboro 0
Larue County 35, Taylor County 0
Morgan County 22, Paris 14
Eminence 41, Owen County 0
North Bullitt 26, Central Hardin 16
Jackson County 28, Pineville 22
Nelson County 21, Spencer County 14
Greenup County 63, Montgomery County 29
(#24) Raceland 42, East Carter 13
West Jessamine 45, Tates Creek 14
(#17) Bryan Station 29, South Oldham 14
(#20) Woodford County 45, Ballard 0
Bardstown 35, Washington County 21
Garrard County 28, Lincoln County 21
Harlan County 28, Shelby Valley 21
Oldham County 38, Lafayette 19
Bishop Brossart 41, Pendleton County 6
Prestonsburg 38, Estill County 17
Nicholas County 52, Bath County 0
Knox Central 49, Williamsburg 22
Lewis County 27, Fairview 8
Leslie County 48, Betsy Layne 14
Somerset 54, Hazard 7
(#9) Christian Academy-Louisville 49, Fern Creek 13
(#19) Pikeville 47, Bracken County 0
(#10) Madison Central 28, (#11) St. Xavier 16
Kentucky Country Day 42, Henry County 8
Newport 34, Harrison County 6
(#25) Lexington Catholic 42, (#23) Blazer 20
Western Hills 56, Frankfort 16
Bullitt Central 29, Marion County 25
Lawrence County 42, Boyd County 14
(#16) Corbin 56, Great Crossing 14
Pike County Central 22, Powell County 14
North Hardin 40, Warren East 0
Rowan County 33, West Carter 8
Clay County 49, Lynn Camp 12
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917