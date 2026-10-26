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Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 26)

Highland's climbs two place, while Christian Academy-Louisville and Pulaski dropp back slightly in the Kentucky high school football state rankings.
Chris Adams|
Manual's Brayland Miles dives for a touchdown during a game in September. The Crimsons have cracked the rankings' top 10 for the first time this season.
Manual's Brayland Miles dives for a touchdown during a game in September. The Crimsons have cracked the rankings' top 10 for the first time this season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was a bit of movement in the Kentucky High School Football top10 this week as Highlands concluded its season and moved up two spots while Christian Academy-Louisville and Pulaski County slightly fell. Madison Central has performed well down the stretch and has jumped up a couple of places. One new squad made the list.

And forgive the AI-sounding paragraph, but by week nine, the slates - for the most part- have become less dramatic and interesting as competition results in mega-blowouts and inconsequentialities...the upcoming Frederick Douglass-Boyle County game notwithstanding.

1 Trinity (6A) (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

The Rocks' only blemish, if you could call losing to the fifth-ranked team in the nation a blemish, was a 35-27 loss to Baylor (Chattanooga, TN).

Trinity has concluded its regular season.

2. Frederick Douglass (6A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Next up: @ Boyle County

3. Highlands (4A) (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

Highlands has concluded its regular season.

4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Next up: vs. Fern Creek

5. Boyle County (4A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Next up: vs. Frederick Douglass

6. Pulaski County (5A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Next up: vs. Bell County

7. Madison Central (6A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Next up: vs. St. X

8. Lexington Christian (2A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 8

Next up: @ Pleasure Ridge Park

9. Manual (6A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 10

Next up: @ Male

10. Corbin (4A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 7

Next up: @ Great Crossing

11. Beechwood (2A) ( 9-0)

Previous rank: No. 12

Next up: @ Campbell County

12. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Next up: @ Elizabethtown

13. Woodford County (5A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Next up: vs. Ballard

14. Covington Catholic (4A) (6-4)

Previous rank: No. 18

Covington Catholic has concluded its regular season.

15. South Warren (6A) ( 7-2)

Previous rank: No. 14

Next up: @ Logan County

16. Lexington Catholic (3A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Next up: vs. Ashland Blazer

17. Scott County (5A) (7-3)

Previous rank: No. 17

Scott County has concluded its regular season.

18. Owensboro (5A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 21

Next up: @ Henderson County

19. Sayre (1A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 20

Next up: vs. Middlesboro

20. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 24

Next up: @ Henry County

21. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 15

Next up: @ Christian County

22. LaRue County (3A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 16

LaRue County has concluded its regular season.

23. Ashland Blazer (4A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 23

Next up: @ Lexington Catholic

24. Atherton (5A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 22

Next up: vs. North Oldham

25. Pikeville (1A) (8-1)

Previous rank: NR

Next up: @ Bracken County

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Chris Adams
CHRIS ADAMS

Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

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