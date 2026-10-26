Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 26)
There was a bit of movement in the Kentucky High School Football top10 this week as Highlands concluded its season and moved up two spots while Christian Academy-Louisville and Pulaski County slightly fell. Madison Central has performed well down the stretch and has jumped up a couple of places. One new squad made the list.
And forgive the AI-sounding paragraph, but by week nine, the slates - for the most part- have become less dramatic and interesting as competition results in mega-blowouts and inconsequentialities...the upcoming Frederick Douglass-Boyle County game notwithstanding.
1 Trinity (6A) (9-1)
Previous rank: No. 1
The Rocks' only blemish, if you could call losing to the fifth-ranked team in the nation a blemish, was a 35-27 loss to Baylor (Chattanooga, TN).
Trinity has concluded its regular season.
2. Frederick Douglass (6A) (9-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Next up: @ Boyle County
3. Highlands (4A) (8-2)
Previous rank: No. 5
Highlands has concluded its regular season.
4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (9-0)
Previous rank: No. 3
Next up: vs. Fern Creek
5. Boyle County (4A) (8-1)
Previous rank: No. 6
Next up: vs. Frederick Douglass
6. Pulaski County (5A) (9-0)
Previous rank: No. 3
Next up: vs. Bell County
7. Madison Central (6A) (8-1)
Previous rank: No. 9
Next up: vs. St. X
8. Lexington Christian (2A) (7-2)
Previous rank: No. 8
Next up: @ Pleasure Ridge Park
9. Manual (6A) (8-1)
Previous rank: No. 10
Next up: @ Male
10. Corbin (4A) (7-2)
Previous rank: No. 7
Next up: @ Great Crossing
11. Beechwood (2A) ( 9-0)
Previous rank: No. 12
Next up: @ Campbell County
12. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (8-1)
Previous rank: No. 11
Next up: @ Elizabethtown
13. Woodford County (5A) (8-1)
Previous rank: No. 13
Next up: vs. Ballard
14. Covington Catholic (4A) (6-4)
Previous rank: No. 18
Covington Catholic has concluded its regular season.
15. South Warren (6A) ( 7-2)
Previous rank: No. 14
Next up: @ Logan County
16. Lexington Catholic (3A) (7-2)
Previous rank: No. 19
Next up: vs. Ashland Blazer
17. Scott County (5A) (7-3)
Previous rank: No. 17
Scott County has concluded its regular season.
18. Owensboro (5A) (7-2)
Previous rank: No. 21
Next up: @ Henderson County
19. Sayre (1A) (9-0)
Previous rank: No. 20
Next up: vs. Middlesboro
20. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (7-2)
Previous rank: No. 24
Next up: @ Henry County
21. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (9-0)
Previous rank: No. 15
Next up: @ Christian County
22. LaRue County (3A) (9-0)
Previous rank: No. 16
LaRue County has concluded its regular season.
23. Ashland Blazer (4A) (9-0)
Previous rank: No. 23
Next up: @ Lexington Catholic
24. Atherton (5A) (8-1)
Previous rank: No. 22
Next up: vs. North Oldham
25. Pikeville (1A) (8-1)
Previous rank: NR
Next up: @ Bracken County
Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.