Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 26)

There was a bit of movement in the Kentucky High School Football top10 this week as Highlands concluded its season and moved up two spots while Christian Academy-Louisville and Pulaski County slightly fell. Madison Central has performed well down the stretch and has jumped up a couple of places. One new squad made the list.

And forgive the AI-sounding paragraph, but by week nine, the slates - for the most part- have become less dramatic and interesting as competition results in mega-blowouts and inconsequentialities...the upcoming Frederick Douglass-Boyle County game notwithstanding.

1 Trinity (6A) (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

The Rocks' only blemish, if you could call losing to the fifth-ranked team in the nation a blemish, was a 35-27 loss to Baylor (Chattanooga, TN).

Trinity has concluded its regular season.

2. Frederick Douglass (6A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Next up: @ Boyle County

3. Highlands (4A) (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

Highlands has concluded its regular season.

4. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Next up: vs. Fern Creek

5. Boyle County (4A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Next up: vs. Frederick Douglass

6. Pulaski County (5A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Next up: vs. Bell County

7. Madison Central (6A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Next up: vs. St. X

8. Lexington Christian (2A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 8

Next up: @ Pleasure Ridge Park

9. Manual (6A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 10

Next up: @ Male

10. Corbin (4A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 7

Next up: @ Great Crossing

11. Beechwood (2A) ( 9-0)

Previous rank: No. 12

Next up: @ Campbell County

12. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Next up: @ Elizabethtown

13. Woodford County (5A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Next up: vs. Ballard

14. Covington Catholic (4A) (6-4)

Previous rank: No. 18

Covington Catholic has concluded its regular season.

15. South Warren (6A) ( 7-2)

Previous rank: No. 14

Next up: @ Logan County

16. Lexington Catholic (3A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 19

Next up: vs. Ashland Blazer

17. Scott County (5A) (7-3)

Previous rank: No. 17

Scott County has concluded its regular season.

18. Owensboro (5A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 21

Next up: @ Henderson County

19. Sayre (1A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 20

Next up: vs. Middlesboro

20. Kentucky Country Day (1A) (7-2)

Previous rank: No. 24

Next up: @ Henry County

21. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 15

Next up: @ Christian County

22. LaRue County (3A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 16

LaRue County has concluded its regular season.

23. Ashland Blazer (4A) (9-0)

Previous rank: No. 23

Next up: @ Lexington Catholic

24. Atherton (5A) (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 22

Next up: vs. North Oldham

25. Pikeville (1A) (8-1)

Previous rank: NR

Next up: @ Bracken County