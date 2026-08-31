Kentucky High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Aug. 31, 2026
Week 2 brought major movement to the High School On SI Kentucky High School Football Top 25, highlighted by Christian Academy-Louisville's stunning 52-0 victory over previously No. 4 Owensboro.
CAL climbs to No. 2 this week, while Manual and Pulaski County make significant jumps and Lexington Catholic, Sayre and Bardstown enter the rankings. Trinity remains No. 1 after improving to 2-0 with another convincing victory.
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK2
1. TRINITY-LOUISVILLE (6A) 2-0
Previous ranking: 1
The Shamrocks followed their 59-13 season-opening victory over Anderson (Ohio) with a 52-21 win over Christian Brothers College.
Next up: vs. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
2. CHRISTIAN ACADEMY-LOUISVILLE (3A) 2-0
Previous ranking: 3
CAL has opened with consecutive shutouts, following a 41-0 victory over Pikeville with a stunning 52-0 rout of previously No. 4 Owensboro. The Centurions have outscored their first two opponents 93-0.
Next up: Lexington Christian
3. BOYLE COUNTY (4A) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Defeated Owensboro Catholic in Week 1, 55-24, and shut out Bryan Station in Week 2, 35-0. Oklahoma commit Seneca Driver scored four touchdowns — two rushing and two receiving.
Next up: vs. Lexington Catholic
4. MANUAL (6A) LOUISVILLE 2-0
Previous ranking: 7
Manual jumps three spots after an impressive 42-21 victory over previously No. 5 South Warren. The Crimsons face No. 19 Frederick Douglass next.
5. PULASKI COUNTY (5A) 2-0
Previous ranking: 11
Pulaski County makes one of the week's biggest jumps after following a 41-16 victory over Henderson County with a 7-0 shutout of previously No. 14 Lexington Christian.
Next up: vs. North Hardin
6. MADISON CENTRAL (6A) 2-0
Previous ranking: 16
Defeated Corner 56-6 in Week 1. Defeated Johnson Central, 38-7, last week.
Next up: at Madison Southern
7. CORBIN (4A) 2-0
Previous ranking: 8
Defeated Western Hills (Ohio) in Week 1, 38-14. Beat North Laurel in Week 2, 42-14.
Next up: vs. Bryan Station
8. SCOTT COUNTY (5A) 2-0
Previous ranking: 18
Scott County makes the week's biggest move, climbing 10 spots after following a 55-24 victory over Franklin County with a 42-21 win over Great Crossing.
Next up: @ Bowling Green
9. LEXINGTON CATHOLIC (3A) 2-0
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Lexington Catholic makes the highest debut of the week after opening with victories over Ballard (19-6) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (47-0). The Knights immediately get a chance to justify their No. 9 ranking when they visit No. 3 Boyle County.
Next up: @ Boyle County
10. WOODFORD COUNTY (5A) 2-0
Previous ranking: 10
Beat Tates Creek in Week 1, 55-13. Defeated Bourbon County in Week 2, 35-20.
Next up: @ Great Crossing
11. MALE (6A) 2-0
Previous ranking: 21
Shut out Butler in Week 1, 35-0. Beat Ballard in Week 2, 21-19.
Next up: vs. St. Xavier
12. PADUCAH TILGHMAN (4A) 2-0
Previous ranking: 15
Paducah Tilghman has scored 106 points in two victories, defeating McCracken County 64-36 and Graves County 42-6.
Next up: @ Mayfield
13. COVINGTON CATHOLIC (4A) 1-1
Previous ranking: 20
Defeated Ryle in Week 1, 50-6. Lost to Elder (Cincinnati) in Week 2, 56-20.
Next up: Simon Kenton
14. OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (2A) 1-1
Previous ranking: 23
Lost to No. 3 Boyle County in Week 1, 55-24. Beat Daviess County in Week 2, 59-7.
Next up: @ Apollo
15. SOUTH WARREN (6A) 1-1
Previous ranking: 5
Defeated Bryan Station in Week 1, 32-9. Lost to Manual in Week 2, 42-21.
Next up: vs. Greenwood
16. OWENSBORO (5A) 1-1
Previous ranking: 4
Defeated St. X in Week 1, 24-7.
Owensboro falls 12 spots after a 52-0 loss to CAL, but the Red Devils were without starting running back Tee Green and quarterback DaMarcus Ganaway. Green suffered a hamstring injury before the season opener, while Ganaway injured his collarbone against St. X.
Next up: vs. Daviess County
17. LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN (2A) 1-1
Previous ranking: 14
Defeated North Hardin in Week 1, 28-7. Lost to Pulaski County in Week 2, 7-0.
Next up: vs. CAL
18. ST. XAVIER (6A) 1-1
Previous ranking: 6
The Tigers lost to Owensboro in Week 1, 24-7, but bounced back with a 39-10 Week 2 win against Bowling Green.
Next up: @ Male
19. FREDERICK DOUGLASS (6A) 1-0
Previous ranking: 13
Beat Highlands in Week 1, 41-20. Idle in Week 2.
Next up: @ Manual
20. HIGHLANDS (4A) 1-1
Previous ranking: 9
Lost to Frederick Douglass in Week 1, 41-20. Beat Cooper in Week 2, 45-6.
Next up: @ Campbell County
21. BEECHWOOD (2A) 1-0
Previous ranking: 24
Beechwood opened its season with a 42-0 shutout of Indian Hill (Ohio).
Next up: vs. Dixie Heights
22. RYLE (6A) 1-1
Previous ranking: 19
The Raiders lost to Covington Catholic in Week 1, 50-6, and prevailed against Conner in Week 2, 36-21.
Next up: @ Cooper
23. SAYRE (1A) 2-0
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Sayre enters the rankings after opening with a 22-19 rivalry victory over defending Class 1A champion Kentucky Country Day and following with a 42-0 shutout of Bishop Brossart.
Next up: @ Williamsburg
24. BARDSTOWN (3A) 2-0
Previous ranking: NR
Bardstown enters the rankings after beating No. 25 Elizabethtown 42-38 and following with a 56-14 victory over Fern Creek.
Next up: @ John Hardin
25. ELIZABETHTOWN (4A) 1-1
Previous ranking: 25
Elizabethtown rebounded from a 42-38 loss to newly ranked No. 24 Bardstown by shutting out Central Hardin 50-0.
Next up: vs. LaRue County
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.