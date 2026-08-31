Kentucky High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Aug. 31, 2026

Week 2 brought major movement to the High School On SI Kentucky High School Football Top 25, highlighted by Christian Academy-Louisville's stunning 52-0 victory over previously No. 4 Owensboro.

CAL climbs to No. 2 this week, while Manual and Pulaski County make significant jumps and Lexington Catholic, Sayre and Bardstown enter the rankings. Trinity remains No. 1 after improving to 2-0 with another convincing victory.

High School On SI

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Previous ranking: 1

The Shamrocks followed their 59-13 season-opening victory over Anderson (Ohio) with a 52-21 win over Christian Brothers College.

Next up: vs. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)

Previous ranking: 3

CAL has opened with consecutive shutouts, following a 41-0 victory over Pikeville with a stunning 52-0 rout of previously No. 4 Owensboro. The Centurions have outscored their first two opponents 93-0.

Next up: Lexington Christian

Previous ranking: 2

Defeated Owensboro Catholic in Week 1, 55-24, and shut out Bryan Station in Week 2, 35-0. Oklahoma commit Seneca Driver scored four touchdowns — two rushing and two receiving.

Next up: vs. Lexington Catholic

4. MANUAL (6A) LOUISVILLE 2-0

Previous ranking: 7

Manual jumps three spots after an impressive 42-21 victory over previously No. 5 South Warren. The Crimsons face No. 19 Frederick Douglass next.

Previous ranking: 11

Pulaski County makes one of the week's biggest jumps after following a 41-16 victory over Henderson County with a 7-0 shutout of previously No. 14 Lexington Christian.

Next up: vs. North Hardin

6. MADISON CENTRAL (6A) 2-0

Previous ranking: 16

Defeated Corner 56-6 in Week 1. Defeated Johnson Central, 38-7, last week.

Next up: at Madison Southern

7. CORBIN (4A) 2-0

Previous ranking: 8

Defeated Western Hills (Ohio) in Week 1, 38-14. Beat North Laurel in Week 2, 42-14.

Next up: vs. Bryan Station

8. SCOTT COUNTY (5A) 2-0

Previous ranking: 18

Scott County makes the week's biggest move, climbing 10 spots after following a 55-24 victory over Franklin County with a 42-21 win over Great Crossing.

Next up: @ Bowling Green

9. LEXINGTON CATHOLIC (3A) 2-0

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Lexington Catholic makes the highest debut of the week after opening with victories over Ballard (19-6) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (47-0). The Knights immediately get a chance to justify their No. 9 ranking when they visit No. 3 Boyle County.

Next up: @ Boyle County

10. WOODFORD COUNTY (5A) 2-0

Previous ranking: 10

Beat Tates Creek in Week 1, 55-13. Defeated Bourbon County in Week 2, 35-20.

Next up: @ Great Crossing

11. MALE (6A) 2-0

Previous ranking: 21

Shut out Butler in Week 1, 35-0. Beat Ballard in Week 2, 21-19.

Next up: vs. St. Xavier

12. PADUCAH TILGHMAN (4A) 2-0

Previous ranking: 15

Paducah Tilghman has scored 106 points in two victories, defeating McCracken County 64-36 and Graves County 42-6.

Next up: @ Mayfield

13. COVINGTON CATHOLIC (4A) 1-1

Previous ranking: 20

Defeated Ryle in Week 1, 50-6. Lost to Elder (Cincinnati) in Week 2, 56-20.

Next up: Simon Kenton

14. OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (2A) 1-1

Previous ranking: 23

Lost to No. 3 Boyle County in Week 1, 55-24. Beat Daviess County in Week 2, 59-7.

Next up: @ Apollo

15. SOUTH WARREN (6A) 1-1

Previous ranking: 5

Defeated Bryan Station in Week 1, 32-9. Lost to Manual in Week 2, 42-21.

Next up: vs. Greenwood

16. OWENSBORO (5A) 1-1

Previous ranking: 4

Defeated St. X in Week 1, 24-7.

Owensboro falls 12 spots after a 52-0 loss to CAL, but the Red Devils were without starting running back Tee Green and quarterback DaMarcus Ganaway. Green suffered a hamstring injury before the season opener, while Ganaway injured his collarbone against St. X.

Next up: vs. Daviess County

17. LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN (2A) 1-1

Previous ranking: 14

Defeated North Hardin in Week 1, 28-7. Lost to Pulaski County in Week 2, 7-0.

Next up: vs. CAL

18. ST. XAVIER (6A) 1-1

Previous ranking: 6

The Tigers lost to Owensboro in Week 1, 24-7, but bounced back with a 39-10 Week 2 win against Bowling Green.

Next up: @ Male

19. FREDERICK DOUGLASS (6A) 1-0

Previous ranking: 13

Beat Highlands in Week 1, 41-20. Idle in Week 2.

Next up: @ Manual

20. HIGHLANDS (4A) 1-1

Previous ranking: 9

Lost to Frederick Douglass in Week 1, 41-20. Beat Cooper in Week 2, 45-6.

Next up: @ Campbell County

21. BEECHWOOD (2A) 1-0

Previous ranking: 24

Beechwood opened its season with a 42-0 shutout of Indian Hill (Ohio).

Next up: vs. Dixie Heights

22. RYLE (6A) 1-1

Previous ranking: 19

The Raiders lost to Covington Catholic in Week 1, 50-6, and prevailed against Conner in Week 2, 36-21.

Next up: @ Cooper

23. SAYRE (1A) 2-0

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Sayre enters the rankings after opening with a 22-19 rivalry victory over defending Class 1A champion Kentucky Country Day and following with a 42-0 shutout of Bishop Brossart.

Next up: @ Williamsburg

24. BARDSTOWN (3A) 2-0

Previous ranking: NR

Bardstown enters the rankings after beating No. 25 Elizabethtown 42-38 and following with a 56-14 victory over Fern Creek.

Next up: @ John Hardin

25. ELIZABETHTOWN (4A) 1-1

Previous ranking: 25

Elizabethtown rebounded from a 42-38 loss to newly ranked No. 24 Bardstown by shutting out Central Hardin 50-0.

Next up: vs. LaRue County