For the most part, the opening playoff week in Oklahoma high school football was a relatively quiet one.

In fact, all 25 teams that were in last week’s High School On SI Oklahoma rankings stay right where they are, as no movement took place. There were 19 ranked teams that played in first-round games and all 19 claimed victories.

But as the postseason gets into the quarterfinal round, there will be a few ranked squads taking on other ranked teams, so expect next week’s poll to look drastically different.

For now, however, here are the updated rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10 | WK 11

1. Broken Arrow (10-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Tigers had a bye from last week’s 6AI opening round but will be back in action this week.

Up Next: vs. Moore in 6AI quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

2. Midwest City Carl Albert (11-0)

Previous rank: 2

It’s now 64 straight wins for the Titans after opening up the 5A postseason with a 63-7 triumph against Shawnee.

Up Next: vs. Sapulpa in 5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

Win number 64 in a row for Carl Albert! The Titans start their chase for a 5th-straight state championship with a 63-7 First Round win over Shawnee #okpreps @CAHS_FOOTBALL20 pic.twitter.com/C08btQgT3n — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) November 14, 2026

3. Bixby (9-1)

Previous rank: 3

For the second straight postseason, the Spartans will be at home to take on Tulsa Union in the 6AI quarterfinals. Last season, Bixby handed the Redhawks a 51-14 defeat.

Up Next: vs. Tulsa Union in 6AI quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

4. Elgin (11-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Owls held Midwest City to 88 yards rushing in last week’s 45-21 5A opening-round win.

Up Next: vs. Bishop Kelley in 5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

OSN Week 1 Playoff Football Highlights!

Newcastle vs Lawton High & Elgin vs Midwest City

2 Games 4 OSN Teams. Watch again On Demand https://t.co/0RuHmJSqvw pic.twitter.com/orYIkILzpS — Oklahoma Sports Network (@oksportsnet) November 15, 2026

5. Tuttle (10-1)

Previous rank: 5

Darrius Johnson ran for 239 yards on 34 carries and two scores as the Tigers downed Woodward, 46-6, to start the 4A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Stilwell in 4A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

6. Lincoln Christian (10-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last season’s 3A champions started postseason play in 2A-I with a 63-6 win against Sequoyah-Claremore. Sophomore quarterback Major Brooks completed all 17 of his passing attempts, throwing for more than 300 yards and three scores.

Up Next: vs. Chisholm in 2A-I quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

7. Jenks (7-2)

Previous rank: 7

After an opening-round bye, the Trojans move into the 6AI quarterfinals and a home game against Yukon, a rematch of a regular-season game played on the Millers’ home field, which was won by Jenks, 50-13.

Up Next: vs. Yukon in 6AI quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

8. Sulphur (10-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Bulldogs survived an opening-round scare in 3A, getting past Oklahoma Christian School, 31-25. Another challenge awaits this week in Heritage Hall, no stranger to deep postseason runs.

Up Next: vs. Heritage Hall in 3A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

WATCH: Sulphur's race to another state title game starts in round one against Oklahoma Christian School!



OCS gives Sulphur a scare but the Bulldogs prevail 31-25 to advance to the quarterfinals!@SportsKTEN @briggbates @BulldogSulphur @TraberSartors #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/mt6wyTN29V — Aidan Tyler (@tyleraidan2) November 14, 2026

9. Sallisaw (11-0)

Previous rank: 9

The Black Diamonds avenged last season’s playoff loss to Grove with a resounding 41-21 win against the Ridgerunners in the opening round of the 4A playoffs. They move on to play Clinton, which beat Sallisaw in the 4A championship game in the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

Up Next: vs. Clinton in 4A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

10. Broken Bow (10-1)

Previous rank: 10

In the last home appearance on the Memorial Stadium turf, quarterback and Oklahoma commit Greydon Howell didn’t throw a single TD pass. However, he found the end zone four times running the ball, tallying 274 yards in the process as the Savages defeated Wagoner, 45-14, to start the 4A playoffs.

Up Next: at Weatherford in 4A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

11. OKC Bishop McGuinness (10-1)

Previous rank: 11

With their 48-0 win against Coweta in the first round of the 5A playoffs, the Fighting Irish now turn their attention to a familiar rival, Guthrie. Since 2004, the Irish are 11-6 against the Bluejays, including a 42-35 win in last year’s postseason.

Up Next: vs. Guthrie in 5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

12. Owasso (7-3)

Previous rank: 12

The Rams were idle last week after drawing the No. 2 postseason seed from District 6AI-2. They will play at home in the quarterfinal round against a talented Mustang team more than capable of pulling off the upset.

Up Next: vs. Mustang in 6AI quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

13. Choctaw (8-2)

Previous rank: 13

The Yellowjackets start their 6AII postseason journey with a regular-season rematch against Muskogee. And no doubt the Roughers are eager to pay back Choctaw for the 37-6 pasting the Yellowjackets inflicted upon them on Sept. 18.

Up Next: vs. Muskogee in 6AII quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

14. Stillwater (7-2)

Previous rank: 14

It will also be a rematch when the Pioneers finally play in the 6AII bracket, taking on Ponca City. On Oct. 9, the Pioneers prevailed, 63-14.

Up Next: vs. Ponca City in 6AII quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

15. Jones (10-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Longhorns handled business in their 3A playoff opener, posting a 52-14 win against Bristow.

Up Next: vs. Marlow in 3A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

16. Talihina (11-0)

Previous rank: 16

Another emphatic win for the defending A-II champions as the Golden Tigers bested Quapaw, 70-6.

Up Next: vs. Wewoka in A-II quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

17. Cascia Hall (11-0)

Previous rank: 17

The Commandos remained flawless in ’26 as junior running back Dason McBride tallied 160 yards and a TD in their 41-0 win against Lindsay in the first round of the 2A-I playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Checotah in 2A-I quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

18. Weatherford (11-0)

Previous rank: 18

It was another convincing win for the Eagles as they started 4A playoff action with a 48-13 victory against Harrah. Now, they get set to face arguably the toughest team they’ve seen all year in Broken Bow.

Up Next: vs. Broken Bow in 4A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

19. Washington (10-1)

Previous rank: 19

The Warriors began 2A-I postseason play with a 62-8 win against Dewey.

Up Next: vs. Sequoyah-Tahlequah in 2A-I quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

20. Holdenville (11-0)

Previous rank: 20

Seniors Abe Gomez and Joe Remis combined to rush for 359 yards and seven TDs as the Wolverines began the 2A-II playoffs with a 68-20 victory against Wyandotte.

Up Next: vs. Hennessey in 2A-II quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

21. Fairview (11-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Yellowjackets gave up single digits in a game for the sixth time in the past seven contests with a 42-7 win against Luther to open up the A-I playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Coalgate in A-I quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

22. Adair (10-1)

Previous rank: 22

It’s now 10 straight wins for the Warriors, the latest a 56-20 victory against Wilburton in the 2A-II opening round.

Up Next: vs. Marietta in 2A-II quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

23. Fort Gibson (10-1)

Previous rank: 23

The Tigers keep on rolling, as the District 4A-3 champs began postseason play by outlasting Poteau, 50-35.

Up Next: vs. Ardmore in 4A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

24. Mangum (11-0)

Previous rank: 24

With their 45-7 win against Hooker in the opening round of the A-I playoffs, the Tigers have given up a total of 36 points over their last seven contests.

Up Next: vs. Pawhuska in A-I quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

25. Community Christian (11-0)

Previous rank: 25

Sophomore quarterback Ben Jolley threw for 260 yards and four TDs as the Royals remained perfect after a 40-20 win against Dibble in the first round of the 2A-II playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Hartshorne in 2A-II quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday