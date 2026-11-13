Kentucky High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14
The Kentucky high school football playoffs continue this weekend, with 48 second-round games across six classifications and some of the state's most successful programs looking to move another step closer to a state championship.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association's 2026 postseason began Nov. 5-7, with the opening round producing several upsets, dramatic finishes and dominant performances.
The second round is scheduled for Nov. 12-14, with most games taking place Friday, Nov. 13.
In Class 6A, Louisville rivals Trinity and St. Xavier renew their rivalry in one of the weekend's marquee matchups. Undefeated Frederick Douglass also remains in contention, hosting Bryan Station.
Class 5A features undefeated West Jessamine and Pulaski County, while defending state champion Owensboro continues its title defense against Barren County.
Class 4A includes defending champion Boyle County, undefeated Paducah Tilghman, Highlands, Corbin and Ashland Blazer.
Christian Academy-Louisville, LaRue County and Rockcastle County are among the Class 3A contenders, while Beechwood, Mayfield, Lexington Christian and Belfry headline Class 2A.
In Class 1A, undefeated Sayre joins Pikeville, Middlesboro, Raceland and Bethlehem among the teams pursuing a state championship.
The second-round winners advance to the regional championships Nov. 20. The semifinals follow Nov. 27, with all six state championship games scheduled for Dec. 4-5 at Kroger Field on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the official 2026 Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, including completed first-round scores, upcoming matchups and links to all six tournaments.
Class 6A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A features several traditional powers, including Trinity, St. Xavier, Male, Frederick Douglass, DuPont Manual and South Warren.
The biggest second-round matchup features St. Xavier traveling to Trinity in another chapter of Louisville's storied football rivalry.
Trinity advanced with a 49-0 victory over Pleasure Ridge Park, while St. Xavier defeated Ballard 37-13.
Undefeated Frederick Douglass hosts Bryan Station after rolling past Henry Clay 64-12 in the opening round. Bryan Station advanced with a 38-7 victory over Lafayette.
DuPont Manual will face North Hardin, while South Warren hosts Christian County.
Other notable matchups include Male at Simon Kenton, Ryle at Bullitt East and George Rogers Clark at Madison Central.
Class 6A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13
- Henderson County at McCracken County
- Christian County at South Warren
- North Hardin at DuPont Manual
- St. Xavier at Trinity
- Ryle at Bullitt East
- Male at Simon Kenton
- George Rogers Clark at Madison Central
- Bryan Station at Frederick Douglass
Class 6A First-Round Scores
- McCracken County 49, Central Hardin 14
- Henderson County 39, Meade County 7
- Christian County 52, Daviess County 7
- DuPont Manual 48, Eastern 10
- Oldham County 21, North Hardin 0
- Trinity 49, Pleasure Ridge Park 0
- St. Xavier 37, Ballard 13
- Bullitt East 63, Great Crossing 33
- Ryle 39, Fern Creek 0
- Simon Kenton 56, Southern 0
- Male 37, Campbell County 7
- George Rogers Clark 34, Paul Laurence Dunbar 10
- Madison Central 56, Tates Creek 20
- Frederick Douglass 64, Henry Clay 12
- Bryan Station 38, Lafayette 7
South Warren received an opening-round bye.
VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A features two undefeated teams, West Jessamine and Pulaski County, along with Owensboro, Bowling Green, Cooper and Woodford County.
West Jessamine enters the second round 11-0 after defeating Southwestern 35-8. The Colts host North Laurel, which shut out East Jessamine 42-0.
Pulaski County also enters the weekend undefeated at 11-0 following a 63-13 victory over Montgomery County.
The Maroons will host South Laurel, which survived Madison Southern 42-40 in one of the opening round's most dramatic games.
Defending state champion Owensboro continues its postseason against Barren County after defeating Greenwood 42-6.
Bowling Green hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins, while Cooper faces Scott County.
Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13
- Barren County at Owensboro
- Madisonville-North Hopkins at Bowling Green
- North Bullitt at Atherton
- Seneca at Fairdale
- Scott County at Cooper
- Collins at Woodford County
- North Laurel at West Jessamine
- South Laurel at Pulaski County
Class 5A First-Round Scores
- Owensboro 42, Greenwood 6
- Barren County 41, Graves County 0
- Bowling Green 63, Apollo 38
- Madisonville-North Hopkins 22, Grayson County 14
- Atherton 45, Jeffersontown 12
- North Bullitt 20, Butler 0
- Fairdale 42, Iroquois 0
- Seneca 20, Bullitt Central 13
- Cooper 21, Anderson County 7
- Scott County 56, Conner 14
- Woodford County 36, Scott 6
- Collins 45, Dixie Heights 35
- West Jessamine 35, Southwestern 8
- North Laurel 42, East Jessamine 0
- Pulaski County 63, Montgomery County 13
- South Laurel 42, Madison Southern 40
VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A features several of Kentucky's most successful programs, including Boyle County, Paducah Tilghman, Highlands, Corbin and Covington Catholic.
Paducah Tilghman enters the second round undefeated after advancing past Marion County by forfeit. The Blue Tornado will host Nelson County, which defeated Warren East 29-21.
Defending champion Boyle County advanced with a 38-0 shutout of Whitley County and will host Perry County Central, which survived Lincoln County 29-28.
Highlands opened the playoffs with a 50-0 victory over Boyd County and will face Greenup County, which defeated Mason County 41-21.
Ashland Blazer hosts Covington Catholic in another intriguing matchup between established northern and eastern Kentucky programs.
Corbin, which defeated Russell County 64-7, will face Wayne County.
Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13
- Nelson County at Paducah Tilghman
- Calloway County at Logan County
- Franklin County at North Oldham
- Shelby County at Spencer County
- Greenup County at Highlands
- Covington Catholic at Ashland Blazer
- Perry County Central at Boyle County
- Wayne County at Corbin
Class 4A First-Round Results
- Paducah Tilghman advanced over Marion County by forfeit
- Nelson County 29, Warren East 21
- Calloway County 31, Elizabethtown 28
- Logan County 52, Taylor County 20
- North Oldham 57, Western Hills 0
- Franklin County 49, Valley 0
- Spencer County 49, Waggener 20
- Shelby County 43, Breckinridge County 18
- Highlands 50, Boyd County 0
- Greenup County 41, Mason County 21
- Ashland Blazer 49, Harrison County 0
- Covington Catholic 35, Johnson Central 7
- Boyle County 38, Whitley County 0
- Perry County Central 29, Lincoln County 28
- Corbin 64, Russell County 7
- Wayne County 41, Harlan County 6
VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features undefeated Christian Academy-Louisville, LaRue County and Rockcastle County among the leading championship contenders.
Christian Academy-Louisville advanced with a 58-0 victory over Mercer County and will host DeSales, which eliminated Bardstown 42-18.
LaRue County improved to 11-0 with a 49-12 victory over Webster County. The Hawks will face Union County, which defeated Butler County 15-12.
Rockcastle County remains undefeated after shutting out Powell County 48-0. The Rockets will host Clay County, which survived a wild 67-55 victory over Estill County.
Murray faces Glasgow in a matchup between two teams that have enjoyed outstanding seasons.
Other second-round matchups include Central at Lexington Catholic, Henry County at Bourbon County, Lloyd Memorial at Russell and Knox Central at Lawrence County.
Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13
- Glasgow at Murray
- Union County at LaRue County
- DeSales at Christian Academy-Louisville
- Central at Lexington Catholic
- Henry County at Bourbon County
- Lloyd Memorial at Russell
- Clay County at Rockcastle County
- Knox Central at Lawrence County
Class 3A First-Round Results
- Murray 50, Hart County 16
- Glasgow 47, Hopkins County Central 0
- LaRue County 49, Webster County 12
- Union County 15, Butler County 12
- Christian Academy-Louisville 58, Mercer County 0
- DeSales 42, Bardstown 18
- Lexington Catholic advanced over Western by forfeit
- Central 44, Garrard County 7
- Bourbon County 55, Lewis County 6
- Henry County 20, Fleming County 12
- Russell 29, Carroll County 14
- Lloyd Memorial 35, East Carter 6
- Rockcastle County 48, Powell County 0
- Clay County 67, Estill County 55
- Lawrence County 51, McCreary Central 8
- Knox Central 48, Letcher County Central 21
VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A features defending state champion Lexington Christian, along with Beechwood, Mayfield, Owensboro Catholic, Belfry and Prestonsburg.
Beechwood enters the second round undefeated after receiving an opening-round bye. The Tigers will host St. Henry, which advanced with a 25-22 victory over West Carter.
Lexington Christian defeated Metcalfe County 50-0 and will face Green County, which advanced to the second round.
Mayfield moved forward after receiving a forfeit victory over Fort Knox and will host McLean County, which defeated Crittenden County 34-14.
Owensboro Catholic faces Caldwell County after both teams delivered convincing first-round victories.
In eastern Kentucky, Prestonsburg hosts Shelby Valley, while Belfry welcomes Floyd Central.
Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13
- McLean County at Mayfield
- Caldwell County at Owensboro Catholic
- Danville at Somerset
- Green County at Lexington Christian
- St. Henry at Beechwood
- Walton-Verona at Breathitt County
- Shelby Valley at Prestonsburg
- Floyd Central at Belfry
Class 2A First-Round Results
- Mayfield advanced over Fort Knox by forfeit
- McLean County 34, Crittenden County 14
- Owensboro Catholic 54, Trigg County 6
- Caldwell County 45, Hancock County 6
- Somerset 42, Washington County 6
- Danville 47, Monroe County 12
- Lexington Christian 50, Metcalfe County 0
- WEB DuBois 72, Green County 45
- St. Henry 25, West Carter 22
- Breathitt County 57, Bracken County 14
- Walton-Verona 45, Jackson County 0
- Prestonsburg 51, Pike County Central 6
- Shelby Valley 35, Leslie County 34
- Belfry advanced over Martin County
- Floyd Central 28, East Ridge 20
Beechwood received an opening-round bye.
VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A features undefeated Sayre, along with Bethlehem, Pikeville, Middlesboro, Raceland and several other championship contenders.
Sayre improved to 11-0 with a 49-0 victory over Paris and will host Nicholas County in the second round.
Pikeville advanced with a 46-0 victory over Pineville and will face Williamsburg, which defeated Hazard 26-14.
Middlesboro continued its impressive season with a 44-0 victory over Lynn Camp and will host Paintsville, which defeated Harlan 48-20.
Bethlehem advanced with a 53-0 victory over Russellville and will face Campbellsville, which defeated Ballard Memorial 27-7.
Another intriguing matchup features Eminence at Raceland, while Newport Central Catholic hosts Bishop Brossart.
Class 1A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13
- Campbellsville at Bethlehem
- Holy Cross (Louisville) at Kentucky Country Day
- Bishop Brossart at Newport Central Catholic
- Newport at Holy Cross (Covington)
- Nicholas County at Sayre
- Eminence at Raceland
- Paintsville at Middlesboro
- Williamsburg at Pikeville
Class 1A First-Round Results
- Campbellsville 27, Ballard Memorial 7
- Bethlehem 53, Russellville 0
- Holy Cross (Louisville) 43, Fulton County 8
- Newport Central Catholic 35, Trimble County 0
- Bishop Brossart 35, Dayton 14
- Holy Cross (Covington) 41, Bellevue 7
- Newport 44, Ludlow 22
- Sayre 49, Paris 0
- Nicholas County advanced past Frankfort
- Eminence 57, Fairview 6
- Middlesboro 44, Lynn Camp 0
- Paintsville 48, Harlan 20
- Pikeville 46, Pineville 0
- Williamsburg 26, Hazard 14
Kentucky Country Day and Raceland received opening-round byes.
VIEW THE OFFICIAL CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
When Are the 2026 Kentucky High School Football State Championships?
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will crown six state football champions Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, at Kroger Field on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington.
Three championship games are scheduled for each day.
Friday, Dec. 4
- Noon — Class 1A state championship
- 4 p.m. — Class 2A state championship
- 8 p.m. — Class 4A state championship
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Noon — Class 3A state championship
- 4 p.m. — Class 6A state championship
- 8 p.m. — Class 5A state championship
All times are Eastern.
What's Next in the Kentucky High School Football Playoffs?
The KHSAA second round continues Nov. 13, with 48 games scheduled across six classifications.
The winners advance to the regional championship round Nov. 20, when the remaining field will be reduced to four teams in each classification.
The state semifinals follow Nov. 27, setting the stage for the six championship games Dec. 4-5 at Kroger Field.
High School On SI will continue updating the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets with final scores, regional championship matchups and state championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.