Kentucky High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Kentucky high school football playoffs continue this weekend, with 48 second-round games across six classifications and some of the state's most successful programs looking to move another step closer to a state championship.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association's 2026 postseason began Nov. 5-7, with the opening round producing several upsets, dramatic finishes and dominant performances.

The second round is scheduled for Nov. 12-14, with most games taking place Friday, Nov. 13.

In Class 6A, Louisville rivals Trinity and St. Xavier renew their rivalry in one of the weekend's marquee matchups. Undefeated Frederick Douglass also remains in contention, hosting Bryan Station.

Class 5A features undefeated West Jessamine and Pulaski County, while defending state champion Owensboro continues its title defense against Barren County.

Class 4A includes defending champion Boyle County, undefeated Paducah Tilghman, Highlands, Corbin and Ashland Blazer.

Christian Academy-Louisville, LaRue County and Rockcastle County are among the Class 3A contenders, while Beechwood, Mayfield, Lexington Christian and Belfry headline Class 2A.

In Class 1A, undefeated Sayre joins Pikeville, Middlesboro, Raceland and Bethlehem among the teams pursuing a state championship.

The second-round winners advance to the regional championships Nov. 20. The semifinals follow Nov. 27, with all six state championship games scheduled for Dec. 4-5 at Kroger Field on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the official 2026 Kentucky high school football playoff brackets, including completed first-round scores, upcoming matchups and links to all six tournaments.

Class 6A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features several traditional powers, including Trinity, St. Xavier, Male, Frederick Douglass, DuPont Manual and South Warren.

The biggest second-round matchup features St. Xavier traveling to Trinity in another chapter of Louisville's storied football rivalry.

Trinity advanced with a 49-0 victory over Pleasure Ridge Park, while St. Xavier defeated Ballard 37-13.

Undefeated Frederick Douglass hosts Bryan Station after rolling past Henry Clay 64-12 in the opening round. Bryan Station advanced with a 38-7 victory over Lafayette.

DuPont Manual will face North Hardin, while South Warren hosts Christian County.

Other notable matchups include Male at Simon Kenton, Ryle at Bullitt East and George Rogers Clark at Madison Central.

Class 6A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13

Henderson County at McCracken County

Christian County at South Warren

North Hardin at DuPont Manual

St. Xavier at Trinity

Ryle at Bullitt East

Male at Simon Kenton

George Rogers Clark at Madison Central

Bryan Station at Frederick Douglass

Class 6A First-Round Scores

McCracken County 49, Central Hardin 14

Henderson County 39, Meade County 7

Christian County 52, Daviess County 7

DuPont Manual 48, Eastern 10

Oldham County 21, North Hardin 0

Trinity 49, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

St. Xavier 37, Ballard 13

Bullitt East 63, Great Crossing 33

Ryle 39, Fern Creek 0

Simon Kenton 56, Southern 0

Male 37, Campbell County 7

George Rogers Clark 34, Paul Laurence Dunbar 10

Madison Central 56, Tates Creek 20

Frederick Douglass 64, Henry Clay 12

Bryan Station 38, Lafayette 7

South Warren received an opening-round bye.

Class 5A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A features two undefeated teams, West Jessamine and Pulaski County, along with Owensboro, Bowling Green, Cooper and Woodford County.

West Jessamine enters the second round 11-0 after defeating Southwestern 35-8. The Colts host North Laurel, which shut out East Jessamine 42-0.

Pulaski County also enters the weekend undefeated at 11-0 following a 63-13 victory over Montgomery County.

The Maroons will host South Laurel, which survived Madison Southern 42-40 in one of the opening round's most dramatic games.

Defending state champion Owensboro continues its postseason against Barren County after defeating Greenwood 42-6.

Bowling Green hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins, while Cooper faces Scott County.

Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13

Barren County at Owensboro

Madisonville-North Hopkins at Bowling Green

North Bullitt at Atherton

Seneca at Fairdale

Scott County at Cooper

Collins at Woodford County

North Laurel at West Jessamine

South Laurel at Pulaski County

Class 5A First-Round Scores

Owensboro 42, Greenwood 6

Barren County 41, Graves County 0

Bowling Green 63, Apollo 38

Madisonville-North Hopkins 22, Grayson County 14

Atherton 45, Jeffersontown 12

North Bullitt 20, Butler 0

Fairdale 42, Iroquois 0

Seneca 20, Bullitt Central 13

Cooper 21, Anderson County 7

Scott County 56, Conner 14

Woodford County 36, Scott 6

Collins 45, Dixie Heights 35

West Jessamine 35, Southwestern 8

North Laurel 42, East Jessamine 0

Pulaski County 63, Montgomery County 13

South Laurel 42, Madison Southern 40

Class 4A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features several of Kentucky's most successful programs, including Boyle County, Paducah Tilghman, Highlands, Corbin and Covington Catholic.

Paducah Tilghman enters the second round undefeated after advancing past Marion County by forfeit. The Blue Tornado will host Nelson County, which defeated Warren East 29-21.

Defending champion Boyle County advanced with a 38-0 shutout of Whitley County and will host Perry County Central, which survived Lincoln County 29-28.

Highlands opened the playoffs with a 50-0 victory over Boyd County and will face Greenup County, which defeated Mason County 41-21.

Ashland Blazer hosts Covington Catholic in another intriguing matchup between established northern and eastern Kentucky programs.

Corbin, which defeated Russell County 64-7, will face Wayne County.

Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13

Nelson County at Paducah Tilghman

Calloway County at Logan County

Franklin County at North Oldham

Shelby County at Spencer County

Greenup County at Highlands

Covington Catholic at Ashland Blazer

Perry County Central at Boyle County

Wayne County at Corbin

Class 4A First-Round Results

Paducah Tilghman advanced over Marion County by forfeit

Nelson County 29, Warren East 21

Calloway County 31, Elizabethtown 28

Logan County 52, Taylor County 20

North Oldham 57, Western Hills 0

Franklin County 49, Valley 0

Spencer County 49, Waggener 20

Shelby County 43, Breckinridge County 18

Highlands 50, Boyd County 0

Greenup County 41, Mason County 21

Ashland Blazer 49, Harrison County 0

Covington Catholic 35, Johnson Central 7

Boyle County 38, Whitley County 0

Perry County Central 29, Lincoln County 28

Corbin 64, Russell County 7

Wayne County 41, Harlan County 6

Class 3A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features undefeated Christian Academy-Louisville, LaRue County and Rockcastle County among the leading championship contenders.

Christian Academy-Louisville advanced with a 58-0 victory over Mercer County and will host DeSales, which eliminated Bardstown 42-18.

LaRue County improved to 11-0 with a 49-12 victory over Webster County. The Hawks will face Union County, which defeated Butler County 15-12.

Rockcastle County remains undefeated after shutting out Powell County 48-0. The Rockets will host Clay County, which survived a wild 67-55 victory over Estill County.

Murray faces Glasgow in a matchup between two teams that have enjoyed outstanding seasons.

Other second-round matchups include Central at Lexington Catholic, Henry County at Bourbon County, Lloyd Memorial at Russell and Knox Central at Lawrence County.

Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13

Glasgow at Murray

Union County at LaRue County

DeSales at Christian Academy-Louisville

Central at Lexington Catholic

Henry County at Bourbon County

Lloyd Memorial at Russell

Clay County at Rockcastle County

Knox Central at Lawrence County

Class 3A First-Round Results

Murray 50, Hart County 16

Glasgow 47, Hopkins County Central 0

LaRue County 49, Webster County 12

Union County 15, Butler County 12

Christian Academy-Louisville 58, Mercer County 0

DeSales 42, Bardstown 18

Lexington Catholic advanced over Western by forfeit

Central 44, Garrard County 7

Bourbon County 55, Lewis County 6

Henry County 20, Fleming County 12

Russell 29, Carroll County 14

Lloyd Memorial 35, East Carter 6

Rockcastle County 48, Powell County 0

Clay County 67, Estill County 55

Lawrence County 51, McCreary Central 8

Knox Central 48, Letcher County Central 21

Class 2A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features defending state champion Lexington Christian, along with Beechwood, Mayfield, Owensboro Catholic, Belfry and Prestonsburg.

Beechwood enters the second round undefeated after receiving an opening-round bye. The Tigers will host St. Henry, which advanced with a 25-22 victory over West Carter.

Lexington Christian defeated Metcalfe County 50-0 and will face Green County, which advanced to the second round.

Mayfield moved forward after receiving a forfeit victory over Fort Knox and will host McLean County, which defeated Crittenden County 34-14.

Owensboro Catholic faces Caldwell County after both teams delivered convincing first-round victories.

In eastern Kentucky, Prestonsburg hosts Shelby Valley, while Belfry welcomes Floyd Central.

Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13

McLean County at Mayfield

Caldwell County at Owensboro Catholic

Danville at Somerset

Green County at Lexington Christian

St. Henry at Beechwood

Walton-Verona at Breathitt County

Shelby Valley at Prestonsburg

Floyd Central at Belfry

Class 2A First-Round Results

Mayfield advanced over Fort Knox by forfeit

McLean County 34, Crittenden County 14

Owensboro Catholic 54, Trigg County 6

Caldwell County 45, Hancock County 6

Somerset 42, Washington County 6

Danville 47, Monroe County 12

Lexington Christian 50, Metcalfe County 0

WEB DuBois 72, Green County 45

St. Henry 25, West Carter 22

Breathitt County 57, Bracken County 14

Walton-Verona 45, Jackson County 0

Prestonsburg 51, Pike County Central 6

Shelby Valley 35, Leslie County 34

Belfry advanced over Martin County

Floyd Central 28, East Ridge 20

Beechwood received an opening-round bye.

Class 1A Kentucky High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features undefeated Sayre, along with Bethlehem, Pikeville, Middlesboro, Raceland and several other championship contenders.

Sayre improved to 11-0 with a 49-0 victory over Paris and will host Nicholas County in the second round.

Pikeville advanced with a 46-0 victory over Pineville and will face Williamsburg, which defeated Hazard 26-14.

Middlesboro continued its impressive season with a 44-0 victory over Lynn Camp and will host Paintsville, which defeated Harlan 48-20.

Bethlehem advanced with a 53-0 victory over Russellville and will face Campbellsville, which defeated Ballard Memorial 27-7.

Another intriguing matchup features Eminence at Raceland, while Newport Central Catholic hosts Bishop Brossart.

Class 1A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 13

Campbellsville at Bethlehem

Holy Cross (Louisville) at Kentucky Country Day

Bishop Brossart at Newport Central Catholic

Newport at Holy Cross (Covington)

Nicholas County at Sayre

Eminence at Raceland

Paintsville at Middlesboro

Williamsburg at Pikeville

Class 1A First-Round Results

Campbellsville 27, Ballard Memorial 7

Bethlehem 53, Russellville 0

Holy Cross (Louisville) 43, Fulton County 8

Newport Central Catholic 35, Trimble County 0

Bishop Brossart 35, Dayton 14

Holy Cross (Covington) 41, Bellevue 7

Newport 44, Ludlow 22

Sayre 49, Paris 0

Nicholas County advanced past Frankfort

Eminence 57, Fairview 6

Middlesboro 44, Lynn Camp 0

Paintsville 48, Harlan 20

Pikeville 46, Pineville 0

Williamsburg 26, Hazard 14

Kentucky Country Day and Raceland received opening-round byes.

When Are the 2026 Kentucky High School Football State Championships?

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will crown six state football champions Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, at Kroger Field on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington.

Three championship games are scheduled for each day.

Friday, Dec. 4

Noon — Class 1A state championship

4 p.m. — Class 2A state championship

8 p.m. — Class 4A state championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

Noon — Class 3A state championship

4 p.m. — Class 6A state championship

8 p.m. — Class 5A state championship

All times are Eastern.

What's Next in the Kentucky High School Football Playoffs?

The KHSAA second round continues Nov. 13, with 48 games scheduled across six classifications.

The winners advance to the regional championship round Nov. 20, when the remaining field will be reduced to four teams in each classification.

The state semifinals follow Nov. 27, setting the stage for the six championship games Dec. 4-5 at Kroger Field.

High School On SI will continue updating the Kentucky high school football playoff brackets with final scores, regional championship matchups and state championship information throughout November and December.