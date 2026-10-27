Paintsville High School senior Kylie Kinner has accomplished something few high school athletes could even imagine: surpassing 3,000 career volleyball kills and 3,000 basketball points.

The two-sport standout recently became the first player in Kentucky high school volleyball history to reach 3,000 kills. According to WYMT Mountain News, she is also believed to be the first high school athlete in the nation to achieve both milestones.

Kinner entered her senior volleyball season with 2,385 kills, needing 615 to reach the historic mark.

As of Monday, Oct. 26, she had recorded 707 kills this season, ranking second in Kentucky, while her career basketball scoring total stands at 3,042 points.

The accomplishments are remarkable, but Kinner insists they haven't changed her approach to competition.

"I have always been motivated to do my best and never be complacent, and always work to keep getting better," Kinner said in an email interview. "That mentality has helped me achieve those milestones."

A Record-Breaking Senior Season at Paintsville

Kinner has been among Kentucky's leading volleyball attackers for several seasons, and her production has helped Paintsville establish itself as a contender in the 15th Region.

The Tigers entered the final stretch of the season with a 29-6 record and were second in the region standings.

Kinner's combination of athleticism, jumping ability and court awareness has made her especially difficult for opposing defenses to contain.

Her father, Jason Kinner, Paintsville's athletic director, shared an observation from another parent on X about what makes his daughter such an effective attacker.

"A parent said, 'she jumps so high she can see over the net and where to place the ball before she hits it,'" he wrote.

Kinner also high jumps five feet. | Paintsville Athletics

He added: "Proud of my girl and our team. There is a TON of work that has gone in to getting to this point!"

Kinner's athletic ability extends beyond volleyball and basketball. She also competes in the high jump, where she has cleared 5 feet.

Two Sports, One College Destination

Kinner's athletic career will continue at Morehead State University, where she has committed to play basketball and plans to compete in beach volleyball.

Her decision was influenced by the coaching staffs, the university's atmosphere and the opportunity to remain close to home.

"The culture, the coaches at MSU have in their programs, played a big role in my decision to attend there," Kinner said. "I love how they support their players, and the campus is beautiful. The chance to be able to play close to home is important for me and my family. And from the moment I stepped on the campus, I knew it felt like home."

Competing in two college sports will bring new challenges, particularly when it comes to balancing training, academics and competition schedules.

But Kinner believes the same discipline that helped her reach two extraordinary high school milestones will serve her well at the next level.

"I will keep the similar mindset in staying disciplined and keeping a strong work ethic," she said. "There is a lot of support from both programs working together, and that support will help me manage both sports at the next level."

For Kinner, the numbers tell only part of the story.

More than 3,000 kills. More than 3,000 basketball points. And an opportunity to continue competing in both sports in college.

The milestones may have earned her a place in Kentucky high school sports history, but Kinner is already looking toward what comes next.