Watch: Former Elizabethtown QB Ryan Bowen Nails Record 49-Yard Field Goal for Bellarmine

Ryan Bowen spent his final high school football season in Kentucky moving Elizabethtown’s offense through the air. On Saturday, he made college program history with his foot.

The former Elizabethtown quarterback connected on a 49-yard field goal for Bellarmine against Midway at Holy Cross High School in Louisville. According to Bellarmine’s game recap, the kick established the longest field goal in the Knights’ sprint football history.

Bellarmine celebrated the milestone by sharing a video of the kick on X, giving a former Kentucky high school player a moment in the spotlight.

LONGEST FIELD GOAL IN PROGRAM HISTORY🗣️🗣️🗣️



Watch on ESPN+ 📺#SwordsUp pic.twitter.com/6Ef6qc9Rbd — Bellarmine Sprint Football (@BUKnightsFB) October 10, 2026

From Elizabethtown’s Ofense to Bellarmine’s Record Book

Bowen’s football background extends well beyond special teams.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s 2024 statewide statistics credit him with completing 133 of 248 passes for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, across 11 games for Elizabethtown.

Those numbers reflect the workload he carried as the Panthers’ quarterback before continuing his football career in college. Bellarmine’s 2026 roster lists the 5-foot-11 sophomore at both quarterback and kicker.

Saturday’s milestone came in the first quarter and provided Bellarmine’s first points of the afternoon. The kick with finishing an 11-play, 38-yard drive.

Bowen had also contributed a 26-yard field goal in Bellarmine’s Sept. 26 game against Calumet College of St. Joseph. Two weeks later, he connected from 23 yards farther out and earned a place in the program’s record book.

What Is Sprint Football?

For high school players and families unfamiliar with the sport, sprint football offers another route to playing college football.

Bellarmine describes sprint football as a non-NCAA sport played under standard football rules with a player weight restriction. The school’s explanation lists a 178-pound limit, with an allowance up to 183 pounds when additional metrics are met.

Bellarmine began competition in 2022 as a founding member of the Midwest Sprint Football League. Its 2026 conference schedule includes Midway, Quincy and Calumet College of St. Joseph.

For Bowen, that setting has provided an opportunity to turn the versatility he displayed in high school into a college milestone.

Record Kick Provides a Bright Spot in Defeat

The individual achievement came during a difficult afternoon for the Knights.

Midway routed Bellarmine 81-27, dropping the Knights to 0-4. Bellarmine briefly pulled even, thanks in part to Bowen's record field goal, at 17-17 in the second quarter before the Eagles took control.

Bellarmine is scheduled to host Quincy at noon on Oct. 17 at Holy Cross High School, according to its 2026 schedule. Bowen will enter that game with a distinction no previous Bellarmine sprint football kicker held: a successful field goal from 49 yards.