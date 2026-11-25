Chaminade-Madonna came within a blocked field goal of beating St. Thomas Aquinas in October. The Lions get another chance Friday, this time with their season on the line.

The two South Florida high school football powerhouses enter their Florida Open Division pool play finale with identical 1-1 records.

Lakeland has secured Pool A's top semifinal seed with victories over both teams, leaving one berth for the winner of Friday's rematch at St. Thomas Aquinas. The loser will be eliminated.

A Dramatic First Meeting

Their Oct. 2 meeting demonstrated how little separates these two programs.

Chaminade-Madonna quarterback Brady Quinn ran for two touchdowns and connected with Tromon Isaac Jr. on a long scoring pass to give the Lions a 20-7 lead in the third quarter.

Aquinas turned to backup quarterback Cody Conness, who helped engineer two scoring drives capped by touchdown runs from Ryan Mathis.

The Raiders took a 21-20 lead, then preserved it when Wyatt Smith blocked a 20-yard field goal attempt with 1:23 remaining.

Lakeland Leaves Both Teams Facing Elimination

Both teams have since experienced the frustration of narrow losses to Lakeland.

Aquinas opened pool play with a 27-24 overtime loss to the Dreadnaughts before traveling to Venice and earning a convincing 38-16 victory.

Chaminade-Madonna defeated Venice 35-0 in its opener, then built a 21-0 lead over Lakeland last Friday.

The Dreadnaughts responded with 28 consecutive points, and the Lions' attempt to regain the lead with a late two-point conversion ended with a mishandled snap. Lakeland held on for a 28-27 victory.

Those results set the stage for a winner-take-all showdown between Chaminade-Madonna and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Chaminade-Madonna Looks to Finish Strong

Friday's rematch will test how Chaminade-Madonna responds after surrendering a three-touchdown advantage against Lakeland.

Quinn and Isaac provided an immediate spark against the Dreadnaughts, connecting for a 75-yard touchdown on the Lions' first offensive play.

They teamed up again for a touchdown with 39 seconds remaining, giving Chaminade-Madonna an opportunity to win.

Against Aquinas, sustaining drives after those explosive plays will be just as important as producing them.

The Lions have demonstrated their ability to build substantial leads against quality opponents. Maintaining those advantages will be critical if they hope to extend their season.

St. Thomas Aquinas Has Home-Field Advantage

The Raiders have their own adjustments to make.

They trailed Chaminade-Madonna by 13 points in October before rallying behind their reserves, and their pool play opener against Lakeland went to overtime.

Aquinas responded to that loss with its road victory over Venice, keeping control of its path to the state semifinals.

This time, the Raiders will have the benefit of playing on their home field at Brian Piccolo Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

How each team capitalizes on its scoring opportunities could ultimately determine the outcome. A blocked field goal settled the first meeting, while a failed two-point conversion decided Chaminade-Madonna's loss last week.

With identical pool play records, neither team can count on another result to extend its season.

What's Next for the Winner?

The winner advances as Pool A's second seed and will face the Pool B winner — either Columbus or West Boca Raton — in the Florida Open Division state semifinals Dec. 5 at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium in The Villages.

Lakeland will face Pool B's second seed in the other semifinal.

For Chaminade-Madonna and St. Thomas Aquinas, however, the focus remains squarely on Friday night and another chapter in their South Florida football rivalry.

Game Info

Matchup: Chaminade-Madonna (9-3, 1-1 Pool A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (11-1, 1-1 Pool A)

Chaminade-Madonna (9-3, 1-1 Pool A) at St. Thomas Aquinas (11-1, 1-1 Pool A) When: Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brian Piccolo Stadium, Fort Lauderdale