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Louisiana High School Football Final Scores - September 4

See final results from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Jared Shanklin

The 2026 Louisiana high school football season continued with over 130 games on Friday night. High School On SI has final scores.

Louisiana High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Notre Dame 28, Northwest 14

Avoyelles 42, Ville Platte 12

Haynes Academy 29, Centerville 6

Erath 39, Loreauville 29

Welsh 51, Abbeville 16

Archbishop Hannan 56, Northlake Christian 0

(#17) Brother Martin 38, (#20) Southside 19

Thibodaux 21, E.D. White 20

Southern Lab 43, Belaire 6

Covenant Christian Academy 34, A.J. Ellender 29

Benton 34, Northwood 26

Plaquemine 21, (#11) Zachary 16

Eunice 54, Bunkie 35

Tioga 49, Red River 12

Lafayette 39, Live Oak 23

Bonnabel 47, KDHSA 7

Mansfield 42, New Iberia 0

Pope John Paul II 62, Thomas Jefferson 7

Beekman Charter 37, Buckeye 20

(#1) Edna Karr 48, LRCA 21

Cecilia 49, Northside 0

Denham Springs 49, Albany 0

St. Michael 49, Loranger 14

East Ascension 49, (#25) Warren Easton 18

Dunham 56, Parkway 15

Lake Arthur 41, Holy Savior Menard 12

(#10) Alexandria 44, Bryant 20

North Shore 27, (#4) John Curtis Christian 17

Walker 42, Ponchatoula 41

Opelousas Catholic 29, Breaux Bridge 8

Catholic - N.I. 49, Vermilion Catholic 0

Carrollton 61, (#3) Catholic 27

Young Audiences Charter 40, Wright 8

Oak Grove 28, West Ouachita 0

Cedar Creek 55, Delhi Charter 14

Riverside Academy 40, Kennedy 32

Opelousas 48, Pineville 0

(#9) St. Charles Catholic 34, LSSS 28

D'Arbonne Woods 57, Madison 0

Amite 40, Franklinton 3

Northwood 38, Plain Dealing 0

St. Edmund 48, West St. John 28

North Central 50, Acadiana Christian 0

North DeSoto 52, Union Parish 7

Sulphur 56, St. Louis Catholic 34

Pickering 47, Pine Prairie 0

Northshore 47, Lutcher 35

South Terrebonne 43, Metairie Park Country Day 34

Airline 48, Wossman 42

St. Amant 49, Woodlawn-B.R. 6

Lake Charles College Prep 53, East Feliciana 20

Winnfield 20, Glenbrook 6

Haughton 42, Homer 30

Chalmette 55, John Ehret 14

Pine 30, Varnado 0

Peabody 33, Ferriday 14

Minden 20, North Webster 14

Dutchtown 62, Magnolia School of Excellence 0

Broadmoor 34, HMMA 14

Kentwood 42, Westminster Christian Academy 6

Westgate 54, Liberty Magnet 8

Elton 55, Basile 7

Washington-Marion 30, LaGrange 0

Slidell 17, (#24) Holy Cross 14

Brusly 34, Port Allen 0

(#22) Archbishop Shaw 20, Hahnville 14

West Feliciana 56, Scotlandville 20

(#5) Ruston 42, (#8) Neville 16

Central Lafourche 37, West Jefferson 14

Jena 26, Mangham 12

Leesville 46, DeRidder 22

Carroll 20, Woodlawn-Shreveport 14

(#21) Acadiana 47, (#15) Central 35

Mandeville 35, Salmen 17

(#6) Archbishop Rummel 34, (#23) University Lab 28

Church Point 24, Jennings 8

Rosepine 48, Montgomery 20

(#7) Lafayette Christian Academy 30, Carencro 6

Richwood 58, General Trass 0

West St. Mary 22, Central Catholic 21

North Vermilion 28, St. Martin's Episcopal 7

Beau Chene 30, East Iberville 6

(#14) Destrehan 35, St. Paul's 14

Jonesboro-Hodge 14, Lakeside 8

L.W. Higgins 24, South Plaquemines 20

Berwick 42, Morgan City 7

Loyola College Prep 55, Captain Shreve 34

Logansport 44, Many 38

(#18) St. Thomas More 35, (#19) Teurlings Catholic 0

Pearl River Central 42, Pearl River 28

J.S. Clark 42, Abramson Sci Academy 12

PTSTA 36, Willow 33

Kaplan 34, Ascension Episcopal 7

Delcambre 34, Hanson Memorial 0

Lakeshore 35, Fontainebleau 14

Kinder 59, Westlake 13

Hammond 26, Prairieville 12

St. Frederick 35, Delta Charter 12

Ouachita Christian 42, Haynesville 6

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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