Louisiana High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 Louisiana high school football season continued with over 130 games on Friday night. High School On SI has final scores.
Louisiana High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Notre Dame 28, Northwest 14
Avoyelles 42, Ville Platte 12
Haynes Academy 29, Centerville 6
Erath 39, Loreauville 29
Welsh 51, Abbeville 16
Archbishop Hannan 56, Northlake Christian 0
(#17) Brother Martin 38, (#20) Southside 19
Thibodaux 21, E.D. White 20
Southern Lab 43, Belaire 6
Covenant Christian Academy 34, A.J. Ellender 29
Benton 34, Northwood 26
Plaquemine 21, (#11) Zachary 16
Eunice 54, Bunkie 35
Tioga 49, Red River 12
Lafayette 39, Live Oak 23
Bonnabel 47, KDHSA 7
Mansfield 42, New Iberia 0
Pope John Paul II 62, Thomas Jefferson 7
Beekman Charter 37, Buckeye 20
(#1) Edna Karr 48, LRCA 21
Cecilia 49, Northside 0
Denham Springs 49, Albany 0
St. Michael 49, Loranger 14
East Ascension 49, (#25) Warren Easton 18
Dunham 56, Parkway 15
Lake Arthur 41, Holy Savior Menard 12
(#10) Alexandria 44, Bryant 20
North Shore 27, (#4) John Curtis Christian 17
Walker 42, Ponchatoula 41
Opelousas Catholic 29, Breaux Bridge 8
Catholic - N.I. 49, Vermilion Catholic 0
Carrollton 61, (#3) Catholic 27
Young Audiences Charter 40, Wright 8
Oak Grove 28, West Ouachita 0
Cedar Creek 55, Delhi Charter 14
Riverside Academy 40, Kennedy 32
Opelousas 48, Pineville 0
(#9) St. Charles Catholic 34, LSSS 28
D'Arbonne Woods 57, Madison 0
Amite 40, Franklinton 3
Northwood 38, Plain Dealing 0
St. Edmund 48, West St. John 28
North Central 50, Acadiana Christian 0
North DeSoto 52, Union Parish 7
Sulphur 56, St. Louis Catholic 34
Pickering 47, Pine Prairie 0
Northshore 47, Lutcher 35
South Terrebonne 43, Metairie Park Country Day 34
Airline 48, Wossman 42
St. Amant 49, Woodlawn-B.R. 6
Lake Charles College Prep 53, East Feliciana 20
Winnfield 20, Glenbrook 6
Haughton 42, Homer 30
Chalmette 55, John Ehret 14
Pine 30, Varnado 0
Peabody 33, Ferriday 14
Minden 20, North Webster 14
Dutchtown 62, Magnolia School of Excellence 0
Broadmoor 34, HMMA 14
Kentwood 42, Westminster Christian Academy 6
Westgate 54, Liberty Magnet 8
Elton 55, Basile 7
Washington-Marion 30, LaGrange 0
Slidell 17, (#24) Holy Cross 14
Brusly 34, Port Allen 0
(#22) Archbishop Shaw 20, Hahnville 14
West Feliciana 56, Scotlandville 20
(#5) Ruston 42, (#8) Neville 16
Central Lafourche 37, West Jefferson 14
Jena 26, Mangham 12
Leesville 46, DeRidder 22
Carroll 20, Woodlawn-Shreveport 14
(#21) Acadiana 47, (#15) Central 35
Mandeville 35, Salmen 17
(#6) Archbishop Rummel 34, (#23) University Lab 28
Church Point 24, Jennings 8
Rosepine 48, Montgomery 20
(#7) Lafayette Christian Academy 30, Carencro 6
Richwood 58, General Trass 0
West St. Mary 22, Central Catholic 21
North Vermilion 28, St. Martin's Episcopal 7
Beau Chene 30, East Iberville 6
(#14) Destrehan 35, St. Paul's 14
Jonesboro-Hodge 14, Lakeside 8
L.W. Higgins 24, South Plaquemines 20
Berwick 42, Morgan City 7
Loyola College Prep 55, Captain Shreve 34
Logansport 44, Many 38
(#18) St. Thomas More 35, (#19) Teurlings Catholic 0
Pearl River Central 42, Pearl River 28
J.S. Clark 42, Abramson Sci Academy 12
PTSTA 36, Willow 33
Kaplan 34, Ascension Episcopal 7
Delcambre 34, Hanson Memorial 0
Lakeshore 35, Fontainebleau 14
Kinder 59, Westlake 13
Hammond 26, Prairieville 12
St. Frederick 35, Delta Charter 12
Ouachita Christian 42, Haynesville 6
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917