The pedal hits the metal immediately in Louisiana high school football, with Week 1 featuring an intriguing array of matchups.

We've selected 10 of the best games and picked the winners.

Brother Martin at Southside

When: Fri., Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT

Where: at Southside HS, Youngsville, LA

The Crusaders are expected to play two quarterbacks at Southside, according to Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Justin Morgan was 5-of-6 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score in Brother Martin's 17-10 jamboree win over Archbishop Shaw.

Hudson Fields, who got the start, completed 3-of-10 attempts for 27 yards. The Crusaders rested Texas commit Easton Royal (6-foot, 215 pounds), the No. 1 receiver and No. 5 overall player (247Sports Composite).

Meanwhile, Southside cruised to a 28-6 win over Carencro, its former district rival. Justin Williams (Lamar offer) ran for two scores, Kollen Francois found paydirt on a long return and senior quarterback Parker Dies threw a touchdown pass to Jayden Moncreiffe.

The Sharks didn't attempt a pass while scoring 70 points against Carencro last season, but the touchdown pass in the jamboree showed another dimension to their flexbone offense. Look for coach Jess Curtis and the Sharks (No. 9 in Class 5A) to have a razor-sharp focus.

Last year, Southside lost to Notre Dame in Week One in the first game ever at their new stadium. Look for coach Jess Curtis and the Sharks (No. 9 in Class 5A) to have a razor-sharp focus.

PICK: Southside

Quarterback Parker Dies gets the Southside offense ready to roll in last week's jamboree win over Carencro | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryant (Arkansas) at Alexandria

When: Fri., Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT

Where: at Alexandria HS, Alexandria, LA

Bryant was up big until Benton rallied from a 42-14 deficit to win 43-42 on a trick play. The Hornets, who had a 26-game winning streak halted, face an Alexandria team that is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A by the LSWA.

Coach Thomas Bachman's Trojans were in command from the jump against No. 7-ranked Zachary, cruising to a 35-0 advantage before the Broncos tacked on a touchdown. Alexandria's offense is full of playmakers and boasts arguably the state's top running back duo in Noble and Kason Williams.

Could Bryant really start off 0-2 with national No. 2-ranked St. Frances Academy looming next?

PICK: Alexandria

North Shore (Texas) at John Curtis Christian

When: Fri., Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT

Where: at John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, LA

The top team in Texas travels east on Interstate 10 to Cajun Field in Lafayette, a college stadium and a neutral site that sits about halfway between the two campuses.

North Shore, which jumped from No. 4 to No. 1 in High School On SI's Texas rankings this week, blanked Lancaster, 35-0. The weather forecast (70% chance of thunderstorms) favors the Patriots and their grind-it-out veer offense, which threw more passes than usual in a 31-0 jamboree win over East Jefferson.

Junior quarterback London Padgett, a returning starter, connected on 8-of-16 passes for 114 yards and ran for a score. His favorite target was 6-foot-5 junior Jarvis Stevenson (5-84). Tight end Caden Battard hauled in a five-yard scoring strike, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.

North Shore has the advantage of a full game under its belt, but John Curtis has a history of rising to the occasion against nationally prominent opponents, including its upset of national No. 1 Hoover (Alabama) 20 years ago.

PICK: John Curtis

Archbishop Rummel at University Lab

When: Fri., Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT

Where: at University Lab HS, Baton Rouge, LA

Two highly touted quarterbacks who transferred from out-of-state schools take the stage on the LSU campus. Georgia commit Colton Nussmeierleads a Rummel offense that got 250 rushing yards from running backs Jaden Terrance and Coryan Hawkins in a 35-17 win over St. Paul's, according to Tammy Nunez of The New Orleans Advocate.

Knox Kiffin and U-High were held to 19 yards in the first half of a 20-0 loss to Catholic-BR, according to William Weathers of Geaux Preps.

PICK: Rummel

Iowa at Barbe

When: Thurs., Sept. 3, 7 p.m. CT

Where: at Barbe HS, Lake Charles, LA

Barbe returns quarterback Jelandon Gray and running back Jordin Griffin from a No. 26-seeded squad that upended No. 7 Northwood-Shreveport and No. 10 West Monroe to reach the Division I Non-Select quarterfinals last year.

The word is that Buccaneers have dramatically improved on defense after allowing at least 39 points in seven games last season.

Iowa is coming off a perfect 14-0 season that culminated in a Division II Non-Select title.



PICK: Iowa

Evangel Christian at West Monroe

When: Fri., Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT

Where: at West Monroe HS, West Monroe, LA

West Monroe enters Week 1 looking to respond after a 27-0 loss to Neville in last week's jamboree. LSU quarterback commit Peyton Houston leads an Evangel offense that should provide another difficult test for the Rebels.

Pick: Evangel

Evangel quarterback Peyton Houston | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carrollton (Georgia) at Catholic-Baton Rouge

When: Fri., Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT

Where: at Catholic HS, Baton Rouge, LA

New starting quarterback Cameron Estep played well in the Bears' 20-0 jamboree win over University Lab, throwing a pair of touchdowns to tight end Jude Chamberlain, but the visitors will arrive in Louisiana with two wins under their belt by a combined score of 116-13 and the No. 2 ranking in Georgia. Quarterback CJ Cypher threw six touchdown passes last week for Carrollton.

PICK: Carrollton

Dunham at Parkway

When: Fri., Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT

Where: at Parkway HS, Bossier City, LA

The defending Division III Select state champion Tigers travel from Baton Rouge to Shreveport to meet Parkway and LSU receiver commit Gary Burney in the Stars & Stripes Border Classic.

Parkway faces a significant challenge against Alabama quarterback commit Elijah Haven and a Dunham offense coming off a state championship season.

Dunham, which is No. 1 in Class 2A in the LSWA poll, is also the highest ranked Class 2A program in the High School On SI preseason rankings (No. 9).

PICK: Dunham

Neville at Ruston

When: Fri., Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT

Where: at Ruston HS, Ruston, LA

No. 1 in Class 4A meets No. 1 in Class 5A.

Both programs were impressive last week, but the Bearcats aren't starting their grueling schedule with a loss. Quarterback Sam Hartwell has an incredible group of skill players, and the senior (22 touchdown passes, three interceptions in 2025).

PICK: Ruston

Teurlings Catholic at St. Thomas More

When: Fri., Sept. 4, 7 p.m. CT

Where: at St. Thomas More HS, Lafayette, LA

Teurlings Catholic got the win over its Lafayette rival in last year's district showdown. STM has moved up to Class 5A and returns an experienced offensive line paving the way for a deep group of running backs.

The Rebels got good quarterback play last week from Austin Calandra – who took over when transfer DJ Kelly was ruled ineligible – in a 22-14 loss to Acadiana, but STM's defense is among the state's best.

PICK: St. Thomas More