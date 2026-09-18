North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — September 18

The 2026 North Carolina high school football season continues on September 18 with nearly 200 matchups across the state on Friday night.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in North Carolina, click on the scoreboard links below.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

To quickly find a specific team or school, press Ctrl+F on Windows or Command+F on a Mac and search for the name you are looking for.

There are 190 high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The first game, Columbia vs. Pungo Christian Academy, starts at 4 p.m.

There are several games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Providence Day vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at 7 p.m.

Columbia vs. Pungo Christian Academy — 4 p.m.

Wayne Prep vs. Sandhills Classical Christian — 5 p.m.

Christchurch School vs. Mount Zion Christian Academy — 6 p.m.

Mount Airy vs. St. Stephens — 7 p.m.

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology vs. West Cabarrus — 7 p.m.

Hickory Ridge vs. Central Cabarrus — 7 p.m.

Green Hope vs. Apex Friendship — 7 p.m.

Maiden vs. West Iredell — 7 p.m.

West Carteret vs. Dixon — 7 p.m.

West Craven vs. North Pitt — 7 p.m.

Richlands vs. Havelock — 7 p.m.

Greene Central vs. Martin County — 7 p.m.

Porter Ridge vs. Cuthbertson — 7 p.m.

Metrolina Christian Academy vs. Covenant Day — 7 p.m.

Northside - Pinetown vs. Gates County — 7 p.m.

North Stanly vs. Mountain Island Charter — 7 p.m.

Roanoke Rapids vs. Hertford County — 7 p.m.

East Davidson vs. Lexington Senior — 7 p.m.

Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs. Manteo — 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian vs. Parkwood — 7 p.m.

Page vs. Southern Guilford — 7 p.m.

Albemarle vs. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy — 7 p.m.

Southern Nash vs. Southern Wayne — 7 p.m.

Union Academy vs. North Rowan — 7 p.m.

Holly Springs vs. Heritage — 7 p.m.

Richmond vs. West Forsyth — 7 p.m.

Marlboro County vs. Montgomery Central — 7 p.m.

Lake Wylie vs. West Mecklenburg — 7 p.m.

Mallard Creek vs. McCallie — 7 p.m.

Mount Pleasant vs. West Davidson — 7 p.m.

West Bladen vs. Union — 7 p.m.

Ashbrook vs. South Point — 7 p.m.

South Columbus vs. Pender — 7 p.m.

Millbrook vs. Athens Drive — 7 p.m.

Western Guilford vs. Ben L. Smith — 7 p.m.

John A. Holmes vs. First Flight — 7 p.m.

Western Harnett vs. Southern Lee — 7 p.m.

East Bladen vs. West Columbus — 7 p.m.

Palisades vs. Independence — 7 p.m.

Smithfield-Selma vs. South Garner — 7 p.m.

Westover vs. Terry Sanford — 7 p.m.

Northeast Guilford vs. Southern Durham — 7 p.m.

Salisbury vs. Jesse Carson — 7 p.m.

Southwestern Randolph vs. Wheatmore — 7 p.m.

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs. South Stanly — 7 p.m.

Camden County vs. Pasquotank County — 7 p.m.

Jay M. Robinson vs. East Rowan — 7 p.m.

Asheville School (Independent) vs. Charlotte Country Day School — 7 p.m.

Lawrence Academy vs. Rocky Mount Academy — 7 p.m.

Trinity vs. Surry Central — 7 p.m.

North Surry vs. Northwood — 7 p.m.

Washington County vs. Northwest Halifax — 7 p.m.

Ambassador Christian vs. Harrells Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Buford vs. Hickory Grove Christian — 7 p.m.

Morehead vs. Carver — 7 p.m.

Alexander Central vs. South Iredell — 7 p.m.

Fairmont vs. St. Pauls — 7 p.m.

Apex vs. Jordan — 7 p.m.

East Surry vs. North Forsyth — 7 p.m.

Garner Magnet vs. Southeast Raleigh — 7 p.m.

West Johnston vs. Union Pines — 7 p.m.

Whiteville vs. Clinton — 7 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Vance County — 7 p.m.

West Brunswick vs. E.A. Laney — 7 p.m.

Parkland vs. Atkins — 7 p.m.

Lake Norman vs. Ronald Reagan — 7 p.m.

Northwest Guilford vs. Mount Tabor — 7 p.m.

South Wake HomeSchool vs. Wayne Christian — 7 p.m.

North Lenoir vs. SouthWest Edgecombe — 7 p.m.

Lincoln Charter vs. Christ the King — 7 p.m.

A.L. Brown vs. Harding University — 7 p.m.

North Stokes vs. South Stokes — 7 p.m.

Enloe vs. Broughton — 7 p.m.

James Kenan vs. Spring Creek — 7 p.m.

McDowell vs. Enka — 7 p.m.

North Brunswick vs. New Hanover — 7 p.m.

Southside vs. Perquimans — 7 p.m.

Midway vs. Princeton — 7 p.m.

Louisburg vs. Beddingfield — 7 p.m.

Douglas Byrd vs. Red Springs — 7 p.m.

Davie County vs. North Davidson — 7 p.m.

Orange vs. Eastern Guilford — 7 p.m.

White Oak vs. Southwest Onslow — 7 p.m.

Swansboro vs. Croatan — 7 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness vs. South Davidson — 7 p.m.

Walter M. Williams vs. Graham — 7 p.m.

Harnett Central vs. South Johnston — 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs. North Duplin — 7 p.m.

Concord vs. West Rowan — 7 p.m.

Wilkes Central vs. West Wilkes — 7 p.m.

David W. Butler vs. Providence — 7 p.m.

Arendell Parrott Academy vs. Brunswick Academy — 7 p.m.

Forestview vs. Kings Mountain — 7 p.m.

East Carteret vs. American Leadership Academy-Johnston — 7 p.m.

Piedmont vs. Marvin Ridge — 7 p.m.

Bertie vs. Hobgood Academy — 7 p.m.

Eastern Alamance vs. Southern Alamance — 7 p.m.

South Central vs. Northern Nash — 7 p.m.

Cary vs. East Wake — 7 p.m.

Lumberton vs. Heide Trask — 7 p.m.

Corvian Community School vs. Lake Norman Charter — 7 p.m.

Zebulon B. Vance vs. Ardrey Kell — 7 p.m.

Rocky River vs. Garinger — 7 p.m.

Providence Day vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee — 7 p.m.

Charlotte Catholic vs. Weddington — 7 p.m.

Olympic vs. Cox Mill — 7 p.m.

Lejeune vs. Bear Grass Charter — 7 p.m.

Middle Creek vs. J.H. Rose — 7 p.m.

Wilson Prep vs. Farmville Central — 7 p.m.

St. David's vs. Cary Christian — 7 p.m.

North Johnston vs. Eastern Wayne — 7 p.m.

Tarboro vs. Northampton County — 7 p.m.

Southeast Halifax vs. Pamlico County — 7 p.m.

North Wake vs. Triangle Math and Science Academy — 7 p.m.

Ragsdale vs. Dudley — 7 p.m.

Western Alamance vs. Person — 7 p.m.

Lee County vs. Triton — 7 p.m.

Southeast Alamance vs. Cummings — 7 p.m.

Ledford Senior vs. Central Davidson — 7 p.m.

Father Capodanno vs. Liberty Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

Kinston vs. South Lenoir — 7 p.m.

Reidsville vs. Walkertown — 7 p.m.

East Duplin vs. Jacksonville — 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs. East Columbus — 7 p.m.

Hopewell vs. North Mecklenburg — 7 p.m.

Rosewood vs. Goldsboro — 7 p.m.

Corinth Holders vs. Rolesville — 7 p.m.

Northern Guilford vs. Oak Grove — 7 p.m.

South Caldwell vs. T.C. Roberson — 7 p.m.

North East Carolina Prep vs. Jones Senior — 7 p.m.

Southwest Guilford vs. Grimsley — 7 p.m.

Riverside-Durham vs. Franklinton — 7 p.m.

South Rowan vs. Northwest Cabarrus — 7 p.m.

South Brunswick vs. Purnell Swett — 7 p.m.

South Granville vs. Knightdale — 7 p.m.

South View vs. Overhills — 7 p.m.

Green Level vs. Panther Creek — 7 p.m.

Charlotte Latin vs. Christ School — 7 p.m.

Felton Grove vs. Randleman — 7 p.m.

Sanderson vs. Chapel Hill — 7 p.m.

Hunt vs. C.B. Aycock — 7 p.m.

Ashley vs. Topsail — 7 p.m.

Jordan-Matthews vs. Providence Grove — 7 p.m.

John Paul II vs. Wake Christian Academy — 7 p.m.

North Moore vs. Seaforth — 7 p.m.

South Mecklenburg vs. East Mecklenburg — 7 p.m.

Rockingham County vs. McMichael — 7 p.m.

D.H. Conley vs. Ayden - Grifton — 7 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Hillside — 7 p.m.

Ballantyne Ridge vs. R.J. Reynolds — 7 p.m.

West Stokes vs. Statesville — 7 p.m.

Wake Christian Academy vs. North Edgecombe — 7 p.m.

Leesville Road vs. Wakefield — 7 p.m.

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Archbishop Hoban — 7 p.m.

Hickory vs. Foard — 7:30 p.m.

Clayton vs. Fuquay - Varina — 7:30 p.m.

Shelby vs. Cherryville — 7:30 p.m.

Cape Fear vs. Pine Forest — 7:30 p.m.

Starmount vs. Elkin — 7:30 p.m.

Ashe County vs. Alleghany — 7:30 p.m.

Murphy vs. Westside — 7:30 p.m.

Forest Hills vs. Hoke County — 7:30 p.m.

Polk County vs. Charles D. Owen — 7:30 p.m.

Pinecrest vs. Scotland — 7:30 p.m.

Franklin vs. Brevard — 7:30 p.m.

North Lincoln vs. East Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.

Robbinsville vs. Hayesville — 7:30 p.m.

East Henderson vs. Smoky Mountain — 7:30 p.m.

Seventy-First vs. Jack Britt — 7:30 p.m.

Lincolnton vs. East Gaston — 7:30 p.m.

Madison vs. Avery County — 7:30 p.m.

R-S Central vs. Draughn — 7:30 p.m.

Bessemer City vs. Burns — 7:30 p.m.

Hendersonville vs. Mitchell — 7:30 p.m.

West Caldwell vs. Chase — 7:30 p.m.

Freedom vs. A.C. Reynolds — 7:30 p.m.

North Henderson vs. Pisgah — 7:30 p.m.

Bandys vs. Bunker Hill — 7:30 p.m.

Glenn vs. Southeast Guilford — 7:30 p.m.

Tuscola vs. West Henderson — 7:30 p.m.

West Charlotte vs. Carrollton — 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Randolph vs. Asheboro — 7:30 p.m.

East Burke vs. Patton — 7:30 p.m.

Stuart Cramer vs. Highland Tech — 7:30 p.m.

Cherokee vs. Rosman — 7:30 p.m.

North Wilkes vs. East Wilkes — 7:30 p.m.

Erwin vs. Watauga — 7:30 p.m.

Swain County vs. Andrews — 7:30 p.m.

East Rutherford vs. Hibriten — 7:30 p.m.