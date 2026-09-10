Fab Five: Oregon High School Football Week 2 Games With Predictions

Week 2 of the Oregon high school football season features a 6A state championship rematch and several intriguing cross-classification matchups involving teams in the latest High School On SI Oregon Top 25.

Here are five games we're watching this week:

No. 4 Central Catholic (0-1) at No. 1 Lake Oswego (2-0)

Last year's 6A state championship opponents meet again as Central Catholic looks to rebound from a 45-20 loss to West Linn. Can the Rams clean up the penalties after being flagged 20 times for 146 yards in the loss?

The Lakers, meanwhile, have been sharp in the early going thanks to a defense led by Oregon commit Josh Christensen (DE) and Cash Wilks (LB), who ranks second among 6A players with 25 tackles through two games, according to OreHSSports.com.

Our pick: Lake Oswego

No. 6 Silverton (1-1) at No. 7 Grants Pass (2-0)

The reigning 5A champion Foxes bounced back from their Week 0 defeat to Coeur d’Alene (ID) to handle No. 10 Willamette last week.

Now, they head on the road to face the 6A Cavemen, who likely will be without senior QB Jordan Rossetta for another week due to a shoulder injury. Junior Aaron Hart has filled in well, going 40 for 62 for 529 yards and six touchdowns in Rossetta’s absence.

Our pick: Silverton

No. 11 Cascade (1-0) at No. 9 Sandy (1-0)

The reigning 4A champion Cougars didn’t miss a beat in winning their opener 49-0 against Crescent Valley last week, getting two touchdowns via special teams on a 48-yard punt return by Josiah Hawkins and a blocked punt return by Jay Erickson.

Cascade now moves up a classification to face No. 9 Sandy, which opened with a 48-21 victory over Barlow behind quarterback Micaiah Turin's 322 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Our pick: Cascade

No. 24 Lincoln (1-0) at No. 17 Lakeridge (1-1)

The Cardinals step out of PIL action this week to face a young Pacers team that rebounded from a loss at North Medford by blanking Newberg.

A Lincoln win would be a statement about the PIL’s competitiveness this season against a team from one of the state’s toughest leagues. The Cardinals will need to slow down Pacers quarterback Carson Pickens has completed 41 of 57 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns.

Our pick: Lakeridge

No. 22 Canby (2-0) at No. 23 Ridgeview (2-0)

Canby is off to a 2-0 start with victories over Churchill and Hood River Valley, led by one of 5A's most productive passing combinations. Quarterback Brody Joyce leads 5A with 515 passing yards and six touchdown passes, while Cooper Cousin has a 5A-best 10 catches for 429 yards and four touchdowns.

Ridgeview counters with senior quarterback Jordan Rodriguez, who has thrown for 377 yards and four touchdowns.

Our pick: Ridgeview