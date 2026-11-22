Notre Dame and Country Day lit up the scoreboard in a Louisiana Division III Select regional playoff contest on Friday in Crowley, with the Pioneers prevailing 91-84 in the state's highest-scoring high school football game ever.

Top-seeded Notre Dame jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the No. 17 Cajuns took their first offensive snap. Quarterback Parker Menard ran for five touchdowns, while tailback Braxton Meche gained 307 yards on 30 carries with three TDs. Notre Dame's other tailback, William Lavergne, added another 118 yards on the ground with two scores.

"We hardly ever got to third down, and it was all 3rd-and-1 or 3rd-and-2," said Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook, whose offense rushed for 494 yards on 66 carries and made 12 trips to the red zone.

Menard was also effective throwing the ball, completing 8 of 11 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Notre Dame ran 77 plays and amassed 25 first downs, while the Cajuns ran 63 plays with 14 first downs. Country Day outgained the Pioneers 741-to-661 and was 4 of 6 on fourth downs.

The 175 combined points broke the mark of 166 points scored in Delta Charter's 84-82 win over General Trass in 2024. Notre Dame improved to 11-0, while the Cajuns ended the season with a 7-5 record.

Country Day QB Jack Grace Set Two Records

A sophomore, Grace threw 10 touchdowns in the game, which broke his own record of nine set in the regular season. He completed 29 of 47 passes for 711 yards and finished the season with 65 TDs, another state record.

Country Day needed only nine plays to score its first five touchdowns, with its first three drives each lasting less than 40 seconds. On the Cajuns' first offensive play, Grace threw a 70-yard touchdown to Curtis McAllister, the son of former NFL player Deuce McAllister.

McAllister had six catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Drago led the Cajuns with 11 receptions for 224 yards and five scores. Kellen Brewer added five catches for 135 yards and three TDs, and Alex Moore finished with four catches for 110 yards and a TD.

"They didn't do anything different than we thought," Cook said. "Their receivers were just like 6-foot-4, and they just went over us, out-jumped us and out-athleted us."

Onslaught of Onside Kicks

After Country Day kicked off to the Pioneers in traditional fashion to open the game, the Cajuns tried an onside kick after each of their touchdowns, recovering one in the fourth quarter and scoring a touchdown to tie it at 84-84.

"I looked up at the scoreboard, and I thought to myself, 'This can't be real," Cook said. "It was just unbelievable."

Bright Future for Grace

The Country Day quarterback threw for 4,756 yards this season, which ranks second in Louisiana history behind Brock Berlin of Evangel Christian. The 711 yards passing he amassed on Friday rank second behind Peyton Houston's 817 yards in 2024 against Captain Shreve. Houston is a senior at Evangel Christian.

Christopher Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate noted on Saturday that Country Day offensive coordinator Ross Woods expects Grace to possibly break Berlin's career passing record of 13,902 yards with two seasons left.

Another record Grace will chase belongs to quarterback Elijah Haven of Dunham, the defending state champion which travels to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals this Friday. Haven holds the state career passing mark of 157 touchdowns, with potentially three more games in his high school career.

Pioneers March On

Notre Dame is seeking its seventh state championship. The Pioneers, who won their most recent title in 2018, lost in last year's semifinals to Calvary Baptist. Cook ranks third behind only J.T. Curtis (John Curtis Christian) and Jim Hightower (St. Thomas More) in career victories among Louisiana coaches.