Palmetto did not score a touchdown Friday night. Against Tampa Bay Tech, that made every scoring opportunity matter - and put the game on the foot of Clemson commit Brandin Gallaway.

Gallaway made four field goals, one in each quarter, and accounted for every Palmetto point in a 12-9 win in the Class 5A Region 3 semifinals. His longest kick, a 58-yarder before halftime, kept the Tigers within reach. His last one ended Tampa Bay Tech’s season.

Four Tampa Bay Tech players charged Gallaway as the opening kickoff return developed, giving the Palmetto kicker an eventful start before either offense took the field. His next chances to influence the game came on field goals, as the Tigers repeatedly needed him to turn drives into points.

Neither side led by more than three points all night, leaving Palmetto little margin for a miss as the clock wound down.

Add this to the "First time for everything" moments. On the opening kickoff, @TBTFootball sent four after the @ClemsonFB commite kicker. @BrandinGallaway (6'4", 200) answered with all 9 of the @PalmettoFBall points, including a 58-yarder (Video in Comments) that sent Tech home… pic.twitter.com/5bgSFDyC1n — Matt Arcadi (@CoachArcadi) November 21, 2026

Palmetto took a 3-0 lead on Gallaway’s first field goal, but the Titans answered with a second-quarter touchdown and moved ahead 6-3. Gallaway then lined up for a kick from 58 yards and made it. Instead of carrying a deficit into halftime, Palmetto went to the locker room tied at 6.

His third field goal put Palmetto back in front, 9-6, in the third quarter. Palmetto’s defense kept Tech off the board in that period, but neither offense could put the game away. Tampa Bay Tech pulled even with a 29-yard field goal with about four minutes left. At 9-9, the Tigers needed one more chance to reach Gallaway’s range.

Their defense supplied it. A late interception gave Palmetto the ball at the Tampa Bay Tech 34-yard line with just over a minute remaining. The Tigers advanced the ball, managed the final seconds, and set up Gallaway for a 34-yard attempt. He made it as time expired, turning one last possession into a three-point playoff victory.

The final kick carried a different weight from the 58-yarder. The first kept Palmetto from falling behind at halftime; the last left the Titans no time to answer. It also rewarded the Tigers’ defense for creating a possession when the game seemed headed toward overtime.

Palmetto, now 11-1, advances to face Armwood in the Class 5A Region 3 final. Armwood reached the matchup with a 37-12 win over Sumner. Tampa Bay Tech finishes 10-2 after a game decided by the final play. Palmetto moves on because Gallaway was ready each time his team needed points.