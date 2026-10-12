Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? –– (Oct. 5-10)

Louisiana high school athletes produced some sensational performances last week. Beau Chene defeated Livonia 41-0 in the District 5-4A opener without injured starting quarterback Braylon Marks . Senior running back Christian Wheeler, who was averaging 150 yards rushing per game, nearly matched that while playing QB for the Gators, who have never began a season 6-0.

In Shreveport, Huntington sophomore quarterback Brylan Washington steered his team to a Disrict 1-5A win over Byrd to keep the Raiders' hopes alive for the playoffs.

There are are just a couple of this week's nominations for Athlete of the Week. Read through the nominations and make your pick.

Congratulations to last week's winner, Chase Cary of Rayne Football.



Voting concludes at 12:00 a.m. PCT on Sunday, November 15. The winner will be announced in the next week's poll.

EJ Granger, Teurlings Catholic Football

The Rebels downed Acadiana Renaissance in the district opener 49-14. Granger ran for 115 yards on 12 carries with three TDs to help Teurlings Catholic move up to No. 22 in the Division II Select power ratings. The top 24 teams will make the playoffs.

Christian Wheeler, Beau Chene Football

The senior running back took over at quarterback for injured starter Braydon Marks and sparked the Gators to a 41-0 win over Livonia for the first 6-0 start in school history. Wheeler rushed for 132 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns, threw a 36-yard TD and tossed a two-point conversion pass.

Cooper Hildreth, East Beauregard Football

Hildreth ran for 119 yards on nine carries (13.22 ypc) in a 44-20 win over DeQuincy, according to The American Press. He aliso ran for a two-point conversion for the Trojans (3-3) in the district opener. East Beauregard sits at No. 25 in the Division IV Non-Select power ratings. The top 28 teams make the playoffs in non-select divisions.

Avery Larpenteur, Lafayette High Volleyball

Larpenteur was an all-around threat, serving 10 aces to accompany 15 assists and five kills in a 25-14, 25-6, 25-19 district win over New Iberia. The Lions (19-2) are No. 6 in the Division I power ratings.

Avery Stutes, North Vermilion Football

Stutes gashed the Glen Oaks defense for 80 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries in a 63-32 road win that pushed the Patriots to 5-1 on the season. Stutes, who was averaging over 10 yards per carry entering the game, has 11 TDs.

Caiden Bellard, University Lab Football

Bellard rushed for 106 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns and caught another from QB Knox Kiffin in a 42-12 non-district win at Kaplan to improve U-High to 4-2 on the season. The Cubs are No. 3 in the Division III Select power ratings.

Brylan Washington, Huntington Football

The Raiders notched their first win by defeating Byrd 33-28 on the road in a District 1-5A contest. Washington was an efficient 6 of 9 through the air with 148 yards and two touchdowns for Huntington, which is in position to make the playoffs at No. 24 in the Division I Select power ratings.

Justin Williams, Southside Football

The Sharks hammered Sulphur 77-39, setting a school record for points, with Williams carrying 26 times for 293 yards and five touchdowns. The win should give Southside a shot of momentum with four huge district games on deck vs. Lafayette High, Barbe, St. Thomas More and Acadiana.

Gabe Lockett, Captain Shreve Football

Lockett ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns for Captain Shreve, which fought back from a 34-13 deficit to win 61-44 over Parkway, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. The Gators (3-3) are No. 11 in the Division I Select power ratings.

Hayden Monroe, Carencro Football

The Bears began district with a 27-26 win over an Opelousas squad that came into the game with a 4-1 record. Monroe tallied seven tackles, three QB pressures and two sacks for Carencro, which is capitalizing on its tough non-district schedule and would host if the playoffs began today.

Hudson Price, Calvary Baptist Football

Price accounted for seven touchdowns in a 64-14 rout of Homer, passing for five and rushing for three. He completed 20 of 28 attempts for 290 yards and rushed for 56 yards on three carries. The Cavaliers (6-0) are the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A.

Creek Smith, Rosepine Football

Smith was flawless, connecting on all six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-0 win over Pickering. Both TDs went to Austin Lounsberry, who finished with four catches and 95 yards. Rospeine (6-0) is No. 5 in the Division III Non-Select power ratings.

Joseph Adams, Lafayette Christian Football

The junior flashed the ability that earned him a spot on the preseason top 10 player breakout list, recording a school record five sacks in a 34-12 win over West St. Mary. LCA (4-2) is No. 6 in the Division III Select power ratings.

Chris Ned, Jennings Football

Ned ran wild in a 36-31 win over DeRidder, carrying 18 times for 219 yards and all five touchdowns. He also ran for a pair of two-point conversions and threw one to Armonte Jones. Jennings (4-2) is No. 6 in the Division III Non-Select power ratings.

Jeremey Patton, Zachary Football

Patton propelled the Broncos to a 31-21 district win over Central-BR by gaining 147 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Zachary (4-2), which led 3-0 at the half, will try to extend its winning streak to five games next week vs. Catholic-BR.

Blathon Citizen, Church Point Football

Citizen ran for 231 yards and four touchdowns on only 12 carries (19.25 ypc) in a 46-13 win over Holy Savior Menard. The Bears (4-2) are No. 7 in the Division III Non-Select power ratings.

Addison Matte, South Beauregard Football

Matte powered the Knights to a 28-6 win over Washington-Marion by rushing for 161 yards on 14 carries with an 11-yard TD run. The Knights (4-2), who are No. 18 in the Division III Non-Select power ratings, spotted the Charging Indians a 6-0 lead.

Chaise Dupre, Northwest Football

Dupre lit up the Mamou defense for 289 yards and five touchdowns on 15 of 23 passing in a 45-21 win. The Raiders (4-2) will put their three-game winning streak on the line vs. undefeated Eunice next week.

Lucy Cramer, Parkview Baptist Girls Cross Country

Cramer won the 5,000 meters at the Pete Boudreaux '59 Catholic High Invitational with a time of 17:25.6, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Invitational. Over 200 runners participated in the 5,000 meters.

Curnell Cole, West Jefferson Football

Cole ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns with his 41-yard keeper with four minutes left proving to be the difference in the 39-35 win, according to Peyton Doyle of The New Orleans Advocate. West Jeff (3-3) is looking to land a home playoff game. The Buccaneers are currently No. 17 in the Division I Non-Select power ratings.

Brailond Porter, Broadmoor Football

Porter returned a punt 70 yards and locked up his team's 14-6 win over McKinley by running for a first down on 3rd and seven late in the District 6-4A contest, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The Buccaneers are 5-1 under first-year coach Jerome Wiltz.