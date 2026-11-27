Redondo Union survived a fierce challenge from Branson to capture the CIF Division I girls volleyball state championship, winning three tightly contested sets at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.

The Sea Hawks' victory highlighted an exciting weekend of California high school girls volleyball state championship action that included a dramatic reverse sweep by Helix, an impressive comeback by Del Oro and dominant performances by Santa Cruz and Palma.

While Mater Dei claimed the Open Division championship and secured the No. 1 national ranking, five other programs celebrated state titles.

Here is a division-by-division look at the results and highlights from the CIF state championships.

CIF Division I: Redondo Union Sweeps Branson in Tight Championship Match

Redondo Union (27-12) defeated Branson (25-8) 25-22, 25-22, 27-25.

Branson of Ross put up a fierce battle against Redondo Union of Redondo Beach. The cumulative point total was just 77-69 in favor of Redondo, illustrating how competitive the match was.

Yet it was a sweep.

“You don’t expect a state championship match to go 3-0,” said Lacey Minzlaff, Redondo's first-year head coach. “It shows heart and grit. Going into it, we’re a great serving team. We want to serve tough and run the middle.”

Minzlaff spent a year as an assistant under legendary Redondo Union coach Tommy Chaffins and previously served as the head coach at Palos Verdes.

Redondo was paced by Asofiafia So’oto with 17 kills, Oregon State commit Sienna Castillo with 10 kills and no errors for a .500 hitting percentage, and Abigail Hairrell with nine kills and a .600 hitting percentage.

Marlo Libbey recorded 20 assists, and freshman Brooke Bradford added 14. Leah Blair contributed seven kills and team-leading defensive totals of 14 digs and 30 serve receptions.

“It’s a team sport,” Hairrell said. “You can’t do that without a good pass and a good set. I’m really excited we pulled it off.”

Branson was led by Abby King and Blake Cussen, who each recorded 19 kills. Cussen posted a .390 hitting percentage.

Kate Bianchi had 25 assists, and Lily Gross added 18. Lucy Tusher recorded 16 digs and 20 serve receptions.

Redondo led the first set 23-22 when Blair scored on a roll shot. The Sea Hawks secured the set on a Branson hitting error.

They led the second set 23-21 when Blair delivered another clutch play, winning a joust at the net before Hairrell scored on a quick set through the middle to give Redondo a two-set advantage.

The third set was tied at 25 when So’oto scored the final two points, first with a powerful kill and then with a deft roll shot to secure the state championship.

“The difference is that they were very physical,” Branson coach Michelle Brazil said. “The stress they put on us. The middles for sure. 17 (Hairrell) gave us problems. She is up so fast and she has a long reach. I don’t believe we lost; we got beat.”

Redondo battled through a challenging regular-season schedule and finished as runner-up to Long Beach Poly in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.

In the Southern California regional playoffs, the Sea Hawks defeated Corona del Mar of Newport Beach, Murrieta Valley and San Juan Hills of San Juan Capistrano, all in four sets. They swept Coronado in the regional championship match.

Branson struggled during a midseason stretch that included Marin County Athletic League losses to Redwood of Larkspur and Marin Catholic of Kentfield.

The Bulls responded with four consecutive sweeps in the CIF North Coast Section Division II playoffs.

In the Northern California regional playoffs, they swept Palo Alto, Carondelet of Concord and Campolindo of Moraga before edging San Ramon Valley of Danville in five sets.

“It’s a different team now,” Brazil said. “There’s no question anymore. We do a much better job of lifting each other up. Every aspect of it. Practice intensity. Executing better. Not playing not to lose but playing to win.”

CIF Division II: Del Oro Rallies Past Santa Fe Christian

Del Oro (27-14) defeated Santa Fe Christian (23-9) 18-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18.

Santa Fe Christian of Solana Beach won the first set decisively, and then everything changed.

Del Oro of Loomis found its rhythm, and the Golden Eagles took control of the match by winning the next three sets.

In the opening set, Santa Fe Christian posted a .370 hitting percentage while holding Del Oro to .144.

After that, the script flipped.

Del Oro posted hitting percentages of .212, .303 and .343 in the final three sets while limiting its Southern California opponent to .125, .105 and .108.

The Golden Eagles were led by Sydney Weber with 20 kills, Kynslee Martin with 10 kills and a .450 hitting percentage, Julia Tevis with 10 kills, and Addy Oldenburger with eight kills and a .538 hitting percentage.

Sydney Garcia recorded 45 assists, and Lucy Kincade collected 34 digs.

Santa Fe Christian was paced by Nariah Johnson with 18 kills and Violet Briscoe with 12.

“We wanted to serve tough and pass well and keep them out of system,” Del Oro coach Cassidy Romig said. “We showed resilience after the first set. We never had a doubt. Our block adjusted on the pins and our libero adjusted.”

Del Oro recorded 12 blocks to Santa Fe Christian's two. The Golden Eagles' dominance at the net proved to be a decisive factor.

“That was probably the biggest factor,” Santa Fe Christian coach Mia Bustamante said. “We haven’t seen teams like that. They had great hitters. In sets two and three, our serve receive wasn’t great.”

Del Oro, the fourth-place team in the competitive Sierra Foothill League, provided another example of the growing strength of the San Joaquin Section in regional and state championship competition.

League co-champion Folsom defeated Archbishop Mitty to win the Northern California Open Division championship and advance to the CIF state final.

Rocklin, last year's league champion and this year's co-champion, also defeated Mitty to capture the Northern California Open Division title last season and advance to the state championship match.

“Our league is tough,” Romig said. “It’s the best preparation we can get. At State, we felt so prepared.”

CIF Division III: Helix Completes Dramatic Reverse Sweep Against Burlingame

Helix (36-7) defeated Burlingame (28-12) 9-25, 25-27, 25-20, 25-22, 15-11.

In the wildest match of championship weekend, Burlingame won the first two sets in decidedly different fashion before Helix of La Mesa staged a remarkable comeback.

Burlingame dominated the opening set 25-9, posting an incredible .704 hitting percentage with 17 kills and no errors.

Helix settled down and made defensive adjustments, but the Panthers prevailed in an extended second set, 27-25, to take a commanding two-set lead.

Helix, however, was beginning to find its rhythm. The Highlanders moved closer to a reverse sweep by capturing the third and fourth sets.

Then everything went sideways in an amazing fifth set that featured more twists and turns than the nearby Disneyland Autopia.

Helix jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Burlingame responded with a 10-2 surge.

Middle blocker Ruby Gemmer delivered three kills during the run, helping the Panthers build a 10-5 advantage. Aisla Haggarty and Manuela Lemos led an all-out defensive effort during that stretch.

Helix answered with an even more impressive run.

Aliyah Bowser found success hitting over Burlingame's front line and around the block, recording three kills during a closing 10-1 surge.

The Highlanders won the deciding set 15-11 to complete the reverse sweep and capture the state championship.

“We got our nerves out and adjusted a few things,” Helix coach Zoe Varela Beltz said. “We pulled our setter off the block and we pulled off the block sooner for the hard angle. We got a lot more digs after that first set.”

Burlingame was paced by Jordan Toomey with 26 kills and Ilsa Carlson with 18. Elaina Newman recorded 43 assists, while Toomey added 28 digs and Haggarty contributed 20.

Helix was led by freshman Jolene Swiggers with 17 kills, Bowser with 16 and Savannah Moore with 12.

“I’m super proud of these seniors,” Burlingame coach Hannah Korslund said. “They took us where we had not been before. But Helix had hitters we didn’t have answers for.”

CIF Division IV: Santa Cruz Serves Its Way to First State Championship

Santa Cruz (27-10) defeated El Camino Real (18-16) 25-18, 25-14, 25-21.

A 16-ace performance fueled a dominant sweep for Santa Cruz against El Camino Real of Woodland Hills in the CIF Division IV state championship match.

Irie Butler, Maggie Redwine and Chloe Schantz each served four aces, consistently forcing the Royals out of system and leaving them scrambling to return free balls over the net.

“We talked about serving, to which zones and to specific targets,” Santa Cruz coach Kirchner said. “If we didn’t get an ace, we took them out of system. We watched a lot of film. We were really prepared.”

Serving was crucial to the victory, but several other factors contributed to the Cardinals' first state volleyball championship in their first appearance on the state's biggest stage.

“It is definitely a team effort,” Kirchner said. “We are all about the same height. We got quality block touches and had great defense behind it.”

Butler delivered 36 assists and distributed the ball effectively in a balanced offensive attack.

Leela Whiting led the pin hitters with 10 kills and a .364 hitting percentage, while Briana Baron contributed seven kills and Schantz added six.

The middle hitters were particularly effective as Georgia Keenan recorded 12 kills with a .529 hitting percentage and Brielle Fultz added five kills.

Redwine collected 23 digs, Schantz had 14 and Chloe Goodman contributed nine.

El Camino Real was led by Eden Tolbert with six kills, while Annaka Mclain and Chavah Powell each recorded five.

CIF Division V: Palma Dominates North Bakersfield for Historic First Title

Palma (24-8) defeated North Bakersfield (31-13) 25-16, 25-16, 25-23.

In Friday's championship opener, Palma of Salinas captured its first state girls volleyball championship with a convincing sweep of North Bakersfield.

The Chieftains dominated with 13 service aces and a .275 hitting percentage, compared with North's .097.

Palma, in its third year as a coeducational school after previously operating as an all-boys school, was led by Zaniyah Washington with 16 kills and Aleena Salas with 14.

Remi Ford recorded nine kills for the Stars.

“It all starts with the pass,” North coach Carly Jaspar said. “We had struggles on serve receive.”

Palma rolled through the postseason, fueled by its regular-season competition in the Pacific Coast Athletic League's Gabilan Division.

On its way to the CIF Central Coast Section Division V championship, Palma defeated BASIS of San Jose, Crystal Springs Uplands of Hillsborough and Castilleja of Palo Alto while dropping just one set.

In the Northern California regional playoffs, the Chieftains defeated Dos Palos, Head-Royce of Oakland, West Campus of Sacramento and Berean Christian of Walnut Creek, again dropping just one set.

“We play in an insanely talented league,” Palma coach Zmijewski said. “It showed in the postseason. Credit to the league we play in. It was our game plan coming in. Keep them out of system. Placement and strategy, and make them earn their points.”

The state championship capped an impressive postseason run and marked a historic accomplishment for Palma's young girls volleyball program.

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