Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? –– (Sept 28-Oct 3)

Louisiana high school athletes produced some sensational performances last week. Dutchtown kicker Cade Foley was responsible for all nine of his team's points in a district game and Ascension Parish rivalry clash against Prairieville.

Sophomore tailback Keiith Guilory showed why Lafayette Renaissance was profiled in the preseason as one of the state's five teams ready to surprise, rushing for 265 yards as the Tigers clawed back from a double-digit deficit to knock off unbeaten Lake Charles College Prep in a contest billed as one of the state's top 25 games to watch in the 2026 season.

There are are just a couple of this week's nominations for Athlete of the Week. Read through the nominations and make your pick.

Congratulations to last week's winner, Braxton Meche of Notre Dame Football.

Voting concludes at 12:00 a.m. PCT on Sunday, November 8. The winner will be announced in the next week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Eamon Williams, De La Salle Football

Williams accounted for 287 yards and five touchdowns in a 37-18 win over The Willow School, according to Peyton Doyle of The New Orleans Advocate. Williams went for 192 yards, four scores and a pair of two-point conversions in the first half, punctuated by a 92-yard run.

Amelie Trappey, Catholic New Iberia Volleyball

The Panthers defeated Lafayette Christian in a matchup that could be repeated in the Division IV playoffs. Amelie Trappey registered 18 kills, 20 digs and five aces for the No. 1 Panthers (18-2), who outlasted No. 5 LCA 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 15-13.

Matthew O'Keefe, Covington Football

O'Keefe, a senior quarterback, led all rushers with 125 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns in a 40-7 win over Fontainebleau, according to Mike Pervel of The New Orleans Advocate. He added 212 yards passing and two scores on 9 of 12 attempts.

Abby Menard, Lafayette High Volleyball

The Lions (18-1, No. 6 Division I power ratings) took a straight set win over Acadiana Christian 25-10, 25-17, 25-13. Menard totaled 10 kills, four blocks and two aces.

Chase Cary, Rayne Football

Cary rushed for 161 yards on 26 carries with three touchdowns and completed 5 of 7 passes for 98 yards and two more scores in a 35-21 win over Mamou.

Grant Haydel, Welsh Football

The senior quarterback was a perfect 8 of 8 passing for 248 yards in a 44-7 win over DeQuincy. He threw three TDs of 44, 48 and 59 yards and tossed a two-point conversion to Vince Bagala.

Peyton Houston, Evangel Christian Football

The LSU commit passed for 364 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and two more scores in a 46-0 shutout of Captain Shreve. Houston has 97 career TD passes, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate.

Brent Henry, Acadiana Christian Football

The Lions blew out Pickering 40-7 as Henry racked up 224 all-purpose yards. He rushed for 131 yards on 22 carries with three scores, caught four passes for 40 yards and a TD and even threw a TD pass. Henry also returned a punt 22 yards and intercepted a pass with a 26-yard return. Coach Carroll Olivier has the New Iberia school off to a great start in the first of two preliminary years in the LHSAA. Previously, the Lions were a powerhouse in the 8-man ACEL league.

Jayden Prudhomme, Lake Arthur Football

The Tigers trounced Central Catholic 50-20 to run their record to 5-0. Prudomme scored his team's first three touchdowns on scampers of 38, 2 and 21 yards.

Hayden Bell, North DeSoto Football

Bell ran for 123 yards on six carries with an TD and intercepted a pass in a 56-13 rout of Northwood-Shreveport, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate. The undefeated Griffins have scored at least 52 points in four of five wins.

Carter Champagne, Erath Football

Champagne caught four passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns in Erath's 45-20 win over previously unbeaten North Vermilion. He also ran for a touchdown. Champagne and quarterback Landen DeRouen are both committed to Northeast Texas Community College for baseball.

Jelandon Gray, Barbe Football

The Buccaneers cruised past Sulphur in a league battle of undefeated teams. Gray completed 11 of 14 passes for 211 yards, according to The American Press. His four TD passes all came in the first half for Division I Non-Select No. 1 Barbe, which led 42-0 at the half. Gray added 86 yards rushing on four attempts.

Zayvon Sanders, Mansfield Football

The Wolverines raced to a 40-7 halftime lead on the road and went on to win 46-23 over Grant. Sanders ran for 216 yards on 10 carries with two TDs and added a touchdown catch for Mansfield (4-1).

Keith Guillory, Lafayette Renaissance Football

The Tiges rallied from a 21-7 deficit to beat Division II Select No. 1 Lake Charles College Prep 56-34. Guillory ran for 267 yards on 25 carries with two TDs for the Tigers (3-2), according to Eric Narcisse of The Acadiana Advocate. The programs could have a rematch in the playoffs.

Cade Foley, Dutchtown Football

Foley demonstrated just how important good special teams play can be, kicking three field goals in a 9-6 win over Prairieville. Foley was accurate from 30, 31 and 20 yards for the Griffins, according to Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate.

Camdyn Loewer, St. Edmund Football

The senior quarterback connected on 13 of 16 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a touchdown in a 56-6 win over North Central.

Brody Diel, Central-BR Football

Diel returned from injury to guide the Wildcats to a 42-21 win over defending Division I Non-Select champion Ouachita Parish. The Rice commit hauled in nine receptions from quarterback Max Gassiott for 147 yards and two scores, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate.

Riley Jones, Archbishop Hannan Football

Jones ran for 81 yards and three touchdowns in the 4-1 Hawks' 38-14 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, according to Jason Russell of The New Orleans Advocate.

Thomas Carter, Loreauville Football

The junior power back rushed for a career-high 235 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns in a 32-8 road win over Abbeville. Carter is near the 800-yard rushing mark midway through the regular season with 12 TDs.

Gavin Romero, St. Michael Football

The Warriors improved their record to 4-1 with a 45-13 win over Scotlandville, with Romero rushing for 149 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate.