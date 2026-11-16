Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 9-14)

Louisiana high school athletes produced some sensational performances last week. Southside running back Justin Williams averaged over 12 yards per carry in the No. 17 Sharks' shootout win at No. 16 Slidell.

Andrew Foster of Ferriday also averaged a dozen yards per carry and added an interception return for a touchdown in the No. 20 Trojans' victory at No. 13 Jonesboro-Hodge.

These are just a couple of nominations for this week's Athlete of the Week. Read through the nominations and make your pick!

Congrats to last week's winner, Brooks Resweber of St. Thomas More boys swimming!

Voting concludes at 12 a.m. PCT on Sunday, November 22. The winner will be announced in the next week's poll.

This Week's Candidates

Justin Williams, Southside Football

The Sharks rushed for nearly 700 yards in a 56-54 Division I Non-Select playoff win at Slidell. Williams, a senior who recently picked up a Nicholls State offer, ran for 391 yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns to surpass the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the year. The Sharks will take on another District 6-5A opponent in the next round in No. 1 Mandeville (10-0).

Michael Batiste, Catholic of Pointe Coupee Football

Over half of Batiste's completions went for touchdowns in the No. 14 Green Hornets' 42-22 win over No. 18 St. Edmund in the Division IV Select playoffs. He completed 9 of 11 attempts for 142 yards and five scores for Catholic PC (6-5), which advanced to face No. 2 Ascension Catholic.

Sophia Wiltz, Westminster Christian Volleyball

The Crusaders (37-5) captured their first state championship by downing No. 2 Episcopal School of Acadiana 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18 in the Division V finals on Saturday. Wiltz was named Most Outstanding Player for No. 1-seeded WCA after finishing with 11 kills and five blocks.

Jabril Jones, Sarah T. Reed Football

In the No. 10-seeded Olympians' 24-14 win over Abramson in the Division II Select playoffs, Jones intercepted two passes and racked up 180 yards receiving with two touchdowns, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Sarah Reed (8-3) moved on to face No. 7 St. Michael.

Lauren Conroy, Episcopal School of Acadiana Volleyball

Conroy was a force at the net at the state tournament for the No. 2-seeded Falcons, who finished as runner-up to Westminster Christian. She delivered 29 kills in the semifinal win over Riverside Academy and 22 in the finals for ESA, in addition to tallying 14 kills and 15 digs in the quarterfinal win over First Baptist Christian.

Jermaine Clark, Northwest Football

Clark, also a standout linebacker, rushed for 75 yards on six carries with two touchdowns in the No. 13 Raiders' 31-16 win over No. 20 Erath in the Division II Non-Select playoffs. He also completed his only pass attempt for 40 yards.

Andrew Foster, Ferriday Football

Foster acccounted for over 200 yards with three touchdowns and had a pick-six in the No. 20 Trojans' 48-20 win at No. 13 Jonesboro-Hodge in the Division IV Non-Select playoffs. Ferriday, which lost its last two regular season games by a total of eight points, will face No. 4 Mangham next.

Marley Richard, Opelousas Football

The No. 6-seeded Tigers beat No. 27 Brusly 51-22 in the Division II Non-Select playoffs, with Richard hauling in seven receptions for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Opelousas (9-2) will next host No. 11 Sterlington, which moved up after winning the Division III Non-Select title.

Trey Martin, Franklin Parish Football

The LSU commit delivered in the No. 9-seeded Patriots' 65-32 win over No. 24 South Terrebonne in the Division II Non-Select playoffs, totaling over 300 yards with five touchdowns, according to Aaron Dietrich. Franklin Parish (8-3) will square off with No. 8 Leesville in the regional round.

Kameron Bernard, Carencro Football

The No. 12-seeded Bears blew out No. 21 The Willow School 72-14 in the Division II Select playoffs. Bernard caught seven passes with two touchdowns and accounted for 119 of his team's 150 yards through the air, according to Kevin Foote of The Acadiana Advocate. Carencro (6-5) will meet neighborhood rival Lafayette Renaissance in the Division II Select regionals.

Warner Thompson, St. Frederick Football

Thompson tallied over 100 yards rushing with five touchdowns and registered nine tackles on defense in the No. 14 Warriors' 62-20 win over No. 19 Delta Charter in the Division IV Select playoffs. St. Frederick (5-5) will travel to No. 3 Kentwood next.

Luke Vallery, West Monroe Football

Vallery ran for two touchdowns and caught two in the No. 13 Rebels' 35-9 win over No. 20 Covington in the Division I Non-Select playoffs. West Monroe (7-4) will travel to district rival Ruston in the second round.

Brandon Craig, Haughton Football

Craig scored six touchdowns in the No. 11-seeded Buccaneers' 47-46 Division I Non-Select playoff win over district rival No. 22 Parkway, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate. Craig ran for 150 yards with four scores and caught seven passes for 101 yards and two TDs for Haughton (9-2), which advances to face No. 6 Destrehan.

A.J. Green, Sterlington Football

Green ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the No. 11-seeded Panthers' 62-12 rout of No. 22 Beau Chene in the Division II Non-Select playoffs. Sterlington (8-3), which won the Division III championship last year, hits the road to face No. 6 Opelousas next.

Andrew Robinson, River Oaks Football

The top-seeded Mustangs (11-1) downed Benton Academy in the MAIS semifinals 42-8. Robinson ran for 125 yards on only three carries with two TDs and passed for 73 yards and a score, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen.

Wyatt Hazelwood, Loreauville Football

Hazelwood was versatile in the No. 9 Tigers' 41-8 win over No. 25 North Webster in the Division III Non-Select playoffs, completing 5 of 7 passes for 116 yards and a TD, rushing for 16 yards and a score and catching a 35-yard pass from Asa Romero. Loreauville (8-3) travels to No. 8 Church Point in a rematch of last year's postseason won by the Tigers.