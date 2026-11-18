The Bishop McNamara High School (Forestville, Maryland) girls basketball program has produced a number of talented student-athletes over the years.

Last season, the Mustangs finished with a 29-3 record and boasted the No. 2 ranking in the final High School On SI Top 25 poll. This year, Bishop McNamara opens the 2026-27 campaign with a target on its back. The Mustangs boast the No. 1 ranking in at least one preseason national Top 25 poll (MaxPreps).

The Prince George's County, Maryland private school competes in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference amongst the likes of Archbishop Carroll, Bishop Ireton, Bishop O'Connell, Elizabeth Seton, Good Counsel, Holy Cross, Paul VI and St. John's.

"It's the toughest conference in the country," said Sam Caldwell, Archbishop Carroll's first-year head coach. Caldwell has the unique distinction of being the only girls' high school basketball coach to win national championships at two different schools (Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and New Hope Academy in Lanham, Maryland). Caldwell, a Northern California native, is also the only coach to win three Geico National Championships.

The Mustangs should once again contend for not only a conference title but a national title this season with a roster that includes talented seniors like Qandace Samuels, NyAir McCoy and Nyla Young.

Samuels, the kid sister of N.C. State senior standout Qadence Samuels and Alabama star freshman Qayden Samuels, is making a name for herself at the Maryland private school.

Qandace Samuels opted to announce her future basketball plans during the November early signing period. The five-star recruit chose to play college basketball at the University of Texas over offers from LSU, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech.

"I chose Texas because it checked every box for me," said Samuels, a 6-foot-2-inch guard who was named first team all-conference last season. "From the opportunity to receive an outstanding education, compete and win at the highest level, to learning and developing under an exceptional coaching staff and playing in a system that fits my game. Most importantly, I believe Texas has everything it takes to win a national championship and I'm confident I can play a major role in helping bring that championship to Texas!"

During her high school career, Samuels has helped lead Bishop McNamara to consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships in 2025 and 2026. During Bishop McNamara's 59-45 victory over Bishop Ireton in the WCAC Championship last season, Samuels scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Mustangs.

"We are extremely excited to announce the signing of Qandace Samuels to our 2027 recruiting class," said Texas head coach Vic Schaefer. "Qandace is an incredibly talented player who brings a unique combination of size, length, versatility, and athleticism. As a big guard, she has tremendous court awareness, runs the floor exceptionally well, and possesses the ability to score at all three levels. Her combination of skill, physicality, and versatility will allow her to make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor."

Samuels has also been productive on the AAU circuit, averaging 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.9 steals for Team Takeover. Samuels was invited to the 2026 USA Basketball U-18 National Team training camp and attended the women's junior national team April minicamp in Phoenix.

"Qandace has been developed in two outstanding basketball programs at Bishop McNamara and Team Takeover under Coach Ron James, who does a tremendous job preparing players for the next level," added Schaefer. "Their philosophies and approach to the game align extremely well with ours here at Texas, making Qandace a natural fit in our program."

Meanwhile, Ron James' squad also boasts NyAir McCoy, Nyla Young and talented junior guard Jaylah King. In the WCAC Championship last season, King, who was named first team all-conference, finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds for the Mustangs.

McCoy, a four-star recruit, has signed with Ole Miss and Young, a talented guard, signed with Campbell University according to James, the reigning two-time WCAC Coach of the Year.

"I'm ready for the challenges and grateful for the opportunity," said McCoy, a 5-foot-4-inch point guard who earned first team All-WCAC honors last season. "I'm excited for everything waiting on the other side."

Ole Miss is ready for McCoy, who also played AAU basketball for Team Takeover, and can hardly wait for the Maryland native to land at the Southeastern Conference school.

"NyAir is a floor general who has won championships at both the AAU and high school levels," said Ole Miss women's basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. "She competes on every possession and has the vision and command of a true point guard who raises the level of everyone around her. She plays with a pace and swagger that fit exactly how we want to play, and we are excited to welcome her to the Ole Miss family."