Madden Geiger’s next basketball stop will take him to a city where his father once played professionally.

The Sickles High School forward has signed with Queens University of Charlotte, the program announced Monday, Nov. 16. Geiger, the son of former NBA center Matt Geiger, is part of head coach Grant Leonard’s four-player recruiting class for the 2027–28 season.

Queens lists the Tampa prospect at 6-foot-10, highlighting his ability to stretch defenses and distribute the ball. The signing announcement credited him with averaging 17.8 points per game last season.

Geiger Adds Size and Shooting to Queens’ Class

Geiger joins guards Kamauri Manuel and Alek Lewandowski and forward Austin Bradway in the Royals’ incoming group.

His combination of height and perimeter skills offers Queens a frontcourt addition who can contribute away from the basket. The program’s evaluation emphasized floor spacing and passing, identifying skills that can help an offense beyond a player’s individual scoring total.

In comments included in the announcement, Geiger pointed to the coaching staff’s confidence in him, its honesty and the opportunity to keep improving as reasons for his excitement about joining Queens.

The decision settles his college destination early in his senior season, allowing him to continue preparing for that transition while pursuing team goals at Sickles.

Transfer Strengthened Sickles’ Frontcourt

Geiger moved to Sickles from Calvary Christian in Clearwater before this season.

His arrival added size to a program coming off a Class 6A state semifinal appearance. In an August report by the Tampa Bay Beacons, Sickles coach Mike Weaving identified rebounding, shooting, and passing as strengths Geiger brought to the roster.

The addition gave the Gryphons three players standing at least 6-foot-7, providing more options inside without requiring Geiger to play exclusively near the rim.

Sickles also returned experienced players, including Bob Buccino, Adrian Thomas and Chase Weismiller. Geiger joined that group as the program sought another deep postseason run after losing to eventual champion St. Thomas Aquinas in the 2026 semifinals.

That appearance was Sickles’ deepest tournament advancement since winning the Class 8A championship in 2017.

Charlotte Connection Extends Across Generations

The move to Queens gives the Geiger family another basketball connection to Charlotte.

Madden’s father, Matt Geiger, played for the Charlotte Hornets from 1995–98 during an NBA career that also included stops with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Before reaching the professional level, he played high school basketball at Countryside in Clearwater.

Madden’s route now leads from the Tampa Bay area to college basketball in the same city. His signing comes with a different role and opportunity: developing the shooting, passing, and frontcourt versatility that persuaded Queens to bring him into its next recruiting class.