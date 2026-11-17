Florida will have a substantial presence in the early conversation for high school basketball’s top individual honor.

Thirteen players at Florida schools were named to the 2026–27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Watch List, released Nov. 12 by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The group represents seven programs, with Prolific Prep accounting for four selections and IMG Academy adding three. Southeastern Prep has two honorees, while Calvary Christian Academy, Columbus, East River, and Montverde Academy each have one.

Florida’s Naismith Watch List Selections

Nasir Anderson

Prolific Prep

Senior

Tai Bell

Columbus

Junior

Beckham Black

Southeastern Prep

Senior

Cayden Daughtry

Calvary Christian Academy

Senior

Isaiah Hamilton

Montverde Academy

Junior

Dooney Johnson

East River

Senior

Malachi Jordan

Prolific Prep

Senior

Josh Leonard

IMG Academy

Senior

Bentley Lusakueno

IMG Academy

Junior

Jordan Page

IMG Academy

Senior

CJ Rosser

Southeastern Prep

Senior

Bamba Touray

Prolific Prep

Junior

Lewis Uvwo

Prolific Prep

Senior

The selections include nine seniors and four juniors, giving Florida representation across both graduating classes rather than concentrating exclusively on players approaching college.

National Recognition Arrives Before Major Miami Showcase

Several of the selected players’ programs will be in South Florida this weekend for the MADE Hoops Miami Tip-Off, scheduled for Nov. 20–22 at Miami Senior High School.

Columbus and IMG Academy meet Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. on NBA TV. Their matchup brings together programs accounting for four of Florida’s watch list selections, with Bell representing Columbus and Leonard, Lusakueno and Page recognized from IMG.

Prolific Prep follows against Iowa United at 4 p.m., also on NBA TV. The Fort Lauderdale program then faces Bella Vista on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in another televised matchup.

Columbus returns Sunday against SPIRE Academy at 2 p.m., while IMG faces Iowa United at 12:15 p.m. Those assignments give the participating Florida teams multiple opportunities against opponents outside their usual schedules.

For fans following the award race, the weekend offers an early opportunity to evaluate several candidates against strong competition in the same gym.

Busy Week for Florida Basketball

The showcase follows Overtime Elite’s two-night stop in Miami on Nov. 17–18.

The opening game features City Reapers against Fear of God at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Hellstar against Cold Hearts at 8 p.m. Wednesday’s schedule pairs Cold Hearts with Fear of God at 6 p.m. before Hellstar meets City Reapers at 8 p.m.

Together, the events make this a particularly active week for basketball in South Florida. The watch list adds individual recognition to that schedule, identifying players whose performances will be followed well beyond their school’s results.