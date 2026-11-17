13 Florida High School Basketball Players Named to Naismith Player of the Year Watch List
Florida will have a substantial presence in the early conversation for high school basketball’s top individual honor.
Thirteen players at Florida schools were named to the 2026–27 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Boys High School Player of the Year Watch List, released Nov. 12 by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The group represents seven programs, with Prolific Prep accounting for four selections and IMG Academy adding three. Southeastern Prep has two honorees, while Calvary Christian Academy, Columbus, East River, and Montverde Academy each have one.
Florida’s Naismith Watch List Selections
Nasir Anderson
Prolific Prep
Senior
Tai Bell
Columbus
Junior
Beckham Black
Southeastern Prep
Senior
Cayden Daughtry
Calvary Christian Academy
Senior
Isaiah Hamilton
Montverde Academy
Junior
Dooney Johnson
East River
Senior
Malachi Jordan
Prolific Prep
Senior
Josh Leonard
IMG Academy
Senior
Bentley Lusakueno
IMG Academy
Junior
Jordan Page
IMG Academy
Senior
CJ Rosser
Southeastern Prep
Senior
Bamba Touray
Prolific Prep
Junior
Lewis Uvwo
Prolific Prep
Senior
The selections include nine seniors and four juniors, giving Florida representation across both graduating classes rather than concentrating exclusively on players approaching college.
National Recognition Arrives Before Major Miami Showcase
Several of the selected players’ programs will be in South Florida this weekend for the MADE Hoops Miami Tip-Off, scheduled for Nov. 20–22 at Miami Senior High School.
Columbus and IMG Academy meet Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. on NBA TV. Their matchup brings together programs accounting for four of Florida’s watch list selections, with Bell representing Columbus and Leonard, Lusakueno and Page recognized from IMG.
Prolific Prep follows against Iowa United at 4 p.m., also on NBA TV. The Fort Lauderdale program then faces Bella Vista on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in another televised matchup.
Columbus returns Sunday against SPIRE Academy at 2 p.m., while IMG faces Iowa United at 12:15 p.m. Those assignments give the participating Florida teams multiple opportunities against opponents outside their usual schedules.
For fans following the award race, the weekend offers an early opportunity to evaluate several candidates against strong competition in the same gym.
Busy Week for Florida Basketball
The showcase follows Overtime Elite’s two-night stop in Miami on Nov. 17–18.
The opening game features City Reapers against Fear of God at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Hellstar against Cold Hearts at 8 p.m. Wednesday’s schedule pairs Cold Hearts with Fear of God at 6 p.m. before Hellstar meets City Reapers at 8 p.m.
Together, the events make this a particularly active week for basketball in South Florida. The watch list adds individual recognition to that schedule, identifying players whose performances will be followed well beyond their school’s results.
Jon Van Hoozer is a South Florida-based sportswriter covering high school athletics, with a primary focus on football, basketball, and recruiting. A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Van Hoozer provides on-site coverage throughout South Florida, including game reporting, player and coach interviews, and recruiting coverage. His coverage focuses on the athletes, programs, and storylines shaping one of the nation's most competitive high school sports markets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.