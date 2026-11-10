Oxon Hill Hires New Head Coach

There's a new head coach in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Oxon Hill High School has named a former student-athlete to lead the girls basketball program. The school announced the hiring on social media Friday, November 6.

"Oxon Hill Women's Basketball is excited to welcome home our new Head Coach Iyanna Warren," the school wrote in an Instagram post.

The Clippers New Coach Was a Former Star in the Program

Iyanna "Deuce" Warren, a 2019 Oxon Hill High School graduate, was a three-time varsity Most Valuable Player during her high school days and holds the school record for points in a single game (49). A two-time All-Met honorable mention, Warren was nominated for the 2019 McDonald's All-American game.

"It's an honor to be back home!," Warren shared in a Facebook post.

Warren takes over an Oxon Hill program that was led by Devone Williams who coached her in high school. "Once a Clipper, always a Clipper #WeSail," Williams wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

During her four-year high school career, Warren surpassed the 1,000-point plateau and captured the Scholar Student-Athlete Award. She was also a member of the National Honor Society.

Warren earned a scholarship to Howard University (Washington, DC) where she played four years for the Lady Bison. During her college career, the Accokeek, Maryland native earned various accolades and helped lead Howard to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship during her junior campaign in 2021-22. "My fondest memory at Howard was winning the MEAC Championship," Warren said in a 2024 Senior Spotlight on the Howard University Athletics website.

Her other accolades include being named to the 2022 MEAC Commissioner's All-Academic Team and the All-MEAC Second Team during her junior campaign. Warren was also selected to the All-MEAC Tournament Team during the 2021-22 season.

Warren's Playing Career Includes Professional Experience

Warren has also spent some time playing professional basketball overseas in Portugal. She inherits a high school basketball program that finished 14-6 last season.

"Iyanna brings a wealth of experience as a Clipper, a Howard University Bison, and professional athlete to lead our Lady Clippers on the court!," the school wrote on Instagram. "Her journey, knowledge, and passion for the game make her a tremendous asset to our program. We're excited to see her impact as she helps shape the next generation of Clipper basketball."

Oxon Hill Has a Proud History of Producing Standout Athletes

Rebekkah Brunson, a 2000 Oxon Hill High School graduate, was a first round WNBA Draft selection (10th overall pick by the Sacramento Monarchs) who played college basketball at Georgetown University. Brunson is currently an assistant coach with the Minnesota Lynx and is the only player in league history to win five WNBA championships.

Michael Sweetney, who passed away in September at age 43, played college basketball at Georgetown University and was selected by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2003 NBA Draft. Sweetney, who was the ninth overall pick, also played for the Chicago Bulls during his NBA career.

Other notable former Oxon Hill High School student-athletes include former George Mason University basketball star Lamar Butler who was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2006 during the Patriots run to the NCAA Final Four. Butler is currently director of player development at his alma mater George Mason.

Derrick Fenner, a former Oxon Hill Clipper standout and NFL running back, played for the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders during his professional football career. Former Oxon Hill standout Lawrence Sidbury was a defensive end and outside linebacker who played for the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his NFL career.