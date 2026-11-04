Broadneck Returns to the Maryland Media Top 25 Poll as MPSSAA Postseason Play Begins

As has been the case in recent weeks, there is very little turnover in the Maryland Media State Poll. Even a team forfeiting four games had little impact on the Top 10.

No. 22 Broadneck, a preseason Top 25 team, is the lone newcomer, returning to the Top 25 after a 7-2 regular season. Its two losses came against No. 13 Milford Mill Academy and No. 20 Old Mill. Broadneck replaces former No. 25 Bullis School, which lost to Episcopal (Va.). There has been only one newcomer to the rankings in six of the past seven weeks.

The biggest news this week was Class 4A state title contender Wise forfeiting its first four victories from what had been an 8-0 season. The forfeits leave Wise with an official 4-4 record and drop the team to the No. 4 seed in its region, creating a more difficult path to the state final. Nevertheless, the State Poll panel weighed the team's on-field results more heavily than the forfeits. Wise drops from No. 6 to No. 9 but remains in the Top 10. Flowers, which benefited from one of Wise's forfeits, is now officially 8-0.

This is the final poll of the MPSSAA regular season. The next Media State Poll will be released on the Tuesday following the regional semifinals, just ahead of the start of the state tournament.

Maryland High School Football Media State Poll

Schools are ranked by points received. The number in parentheses reflects first-place votes. LW is last week’s ranking. Sheldon Shealer compiles the rankings.

Rank, School, Record, Points, LW



1. St. Frances Academy (7), 6-2, 247, 1



2. DeMatha (3), 8-2, 243, 2



3. Archbishop Spalding, 7-2, 230, 3



4. Quince Orchard, 9-0, 220, 4



5. Oakdale, 9-0, 206, 5



6. McDonogh School, 8-2, 199, 7



7. Sherwood, 8-1, 184, 8



8. Linganore, 8-1, 175, 9



9. Wise, 4-4*, 173, 6



10. Huntingtown, 9-0, 162, 10



11. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, 8-1, 151, 11



12. Dunbar, 8-1, 143, 12



13. Milford Mill Academy, 8-1, 132, 13



14. Guilford Park, 9-0, 121, 14



15. Easton, 9-0, 102, 16



16. Mount St. Joseph, 7-3, 97, 18



17. St. Charles, 8-1, 89, 17



18. Loyola Blakefield, 6-3, 73, 15



19. Fort Hill, 9-0, 62, 20



20. Old Mill, 8-1, 50, 21



21. Flowers, 8-0*, 48, 23



22. Broadneck, 7-2, 44, NR



23. St. Mary’s-AA, 4-5, 36, 19



24. Winston Churchill, 8-1, 24, 24



25. Concordia Prep, 4-5, 13, 22



Others Receiving Votes: Calvert Hall (4-5, 9 points), Elkton (9-0, 5), Franklin (8-1, 3), John Carroll (8-1, 3), Good Counsel (3-6, 2), Great Mills (7-2, 2), Bullis School (6-2, 1), Walkersville (7-2, 1).



* - indicates record reflects forfeit results and is not the on-field record of the team

