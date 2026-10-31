Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 29-30, 2026

Maryland high school football delivered a dramatic final Friday of October, with conference showdowns, undefeated teams protecting their records and several close finishes across the state.

No. 3 Archbishop Spalding survived one of the night's biggest tests, defeating No. 23 St. Mary's, 34-27, in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference action.

No. 1 St. Frances Academy returned to the win column with a 21-16 victory over Clarkson North of Canada, while No. 6 Oakdale continued its unbeaten season with a 56-0 shutout of Tuscarora.

No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech overwhelmed Digital Harbor, 48-0, while No. 9 Linganore defeated Urbana, 42-10. No. 10 Huntingtown continued its unbeaten run with a 30-14 victory over Calvert.

Several other ranked programs delivered impressive performances. No. 14 Guilford Park shut out Long Reach, 56-0, No. 19 Old Mill blanked Glen Burnie, 44-0, and No. 24 Easton remained undefeated with a 40-0 victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester.

There were also some tight finishes. Oakland Mills edged Howard, 13-12, Walkersville slipped past Middletown, 22-20, and Brunswick defeated Catoctin, 21-20. Winters Mill held off Westminster, 7-3.

Below are Maryland high school football final scores from Friday, October 30, beginning with results involving teams in the High School On SI Maryland Top 25 rankings, followed by other scores alphabetically by winning team.

Maryland Top 25 High School Football Final Scores

No. 1 St. Frances Academy 21, Clarkson North (Canada) 16

No. 2 DeMatha at Gonzaga (DC) (Sat.)

No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 34, No. 23 St. Mary's 27

No. 4 Quince Orchard 55, Gaithersburg 0 (Thurs.)

No. 5 McDonogh 45, Concordia Prep 7

No. 6 Oakdale 56, Tuscarora 0

No. 7 Henry A. Wise 77, Northwestern 0

No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 48, Digital Harbor 0

No. 9 Linganore 42, Urbana 10

No. 10 Huntingtown 30, Calvert 14

No. 11 Sherwood 49, Richard Montgomery 14 (Thurs.)

No. 12 Dunbar 2, Patterson 0 (Forfeit)

No. 13 Milford Mill 49, Owings Mill 0 (Thurs.)

No. 14 Guilford Park 56, Long Reach 0

No. 15 Mount St. Joseph vs. No. 22 Loyola (Sat.)

No. 16 Good Counsel (Bye)

No. 17 Bishop McNamara vs. St. John's College DC (Sat.)

No. 18 St. Charles 7, North Point 6 (Thurs.)

No. 19 Old Mill 44, Glen Burnie 0

No. 20 Broadneck 28, Severna Park 7

No. 21 Gilman vs. Calvert Hall (Sat.)

No. 24 Easton 40, Cambridge-South Dorchester 0

No. 25 Fort Hill vs. Allegany 0

Other Maryland High School Football Scores

Annapolis 28, Crofton 0

Bel Air 38, Harford Tech 0

Blake 28, Walter Johnson 0

Boonsboro 35, Smithsburg 0

Boys' Latin 56, St. Vincent Pallotti 3

Brunswick 21, Catoctin 20

Chesapeake (Anne Arundel) 39, Southern 6

Churchill 28, Paint Branch 13

Clarksburg 31, Wootton 14

Damascus 42, Magruder 0

Edgewood 35, North Harford 0

Elkton 36, C. Milton Wright 0

Fallston 27, Bohemia Manor 13

Flowers 7, Suitland 6

Forest Park 32, Edmondson-Westside 6

Francis Scott Key 33, South Carroll 16

Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) 30, Riverdale Baptist 18

Glenelg 42, Atholton 0

Governor Thomas Johnson 18, Frederick 16

Great Mills 22, Patuxent 14

Gwynn Park 36, Frederick Douglass 9

Flint Hill (VA) 30, St. John's Catholic Prep 20

Havre de Grace 13, Joppatowne 6

Hereford 26, Dundalk 20

John Carroll 14, St. Paul's 7

Kennedy 46, Poolesville 9

Kent Island 28, Queen Anne's County 14

La Plata 43, Chopticon 0

Lake Clifton 12, Green Street Academy 6

Largo 63, Friendly 0

Manchester Valley 42, Centennial 6

Marriotts Ridge 47, Hammond 12

Meade 34, Arundel 20

Mountain Ridge 42, Keyser (W.Va.) 33

North Caroline 25, Colonel Richardson 6

North Hagerstown 49, South Hagerstown 13

Northern-Calvert 35, Leonardtown 0

Northwood 22, Springbrook 14

Northwest 7, Blair 6

Northeast (Anne Arundel) 42, South River 21

Oakland Mills 13, Howard 12

Our Lady of Mount Carmel 55, Annapolis Area Christian 6

Patterson Mill 26, Aberdeen 22

Paul VI (Va.) 35, Bishop Ireton (Va.) 22

Perry Hall 19, Overlea 6

Perryville 56, North East 7

Potomac 36, Bladensburg 6

River Hill 56, Mount Hebron 0

Seaford (DE) 35, Washington 0

Seneca Valley 56, Rockville 0

Severn 35, Archbishop Curley 28

Severn Run 35, North County 0

Snow Hill 48, Kent County 8

Southern Garrett 19, Northern Garrett 7

Southern Huntingdon County (Pa.) 51, Clear Spring 8

Thomas Stone 28, McDonough 24

Towson 15, Sparrows Point 0

Walkersville 22, Middletown 20

Wilde Lake 17, Reservoir 10

Williamsport 57, Watkins Mill 6

Winters Mill 7, Westminster 3

Thursday's Final scores

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 49, Walt Whitman 10

Dundalk 31, Hereford 17

Loch Raven 25, Patapsco 16

Perry Hall 26, Overlea 6

Pikesville 33, Lansdowne 32

Rising Sun 42, Western Tech 20

Sherwood 49, Richard Montgomery 14

Towson 15, Sparrows Point 0

Wheaton 48, Einstein 0

Wicomico 35, James Bennett 0