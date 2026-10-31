Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 29-30, 2026
Maryland high school football delivered a dramatic final Friday of October, with conference showdowns, undefeated teams protecting their records and several close finishes across the state.
No. 3 Archbishop Spalding survived one of the night's biggest tests, defeating No. 23 St. Mary's, 34-27, in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference action.
No. 1 St. Frances Academy returned to the win column with a 21-16 victory over Clarkson North of Canada, while No. 6 Oakdale continued its unbeaten season with a 56-0 shutout of Tuscarora.
No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech overwhelmed Digital Harbor, 48-0, while No. 9 Linganore defeated Urbana, 42-10. No. 10 Huntingtown continued its unbeaten run with a 30-14 victory over Calvert.
Several other ranked programs delivered impressive performances. No. 14 Guilford Park shut out Long Reach, 56-0, No. 19 Old Mill blanked Glen Burnie, 44-0, and No. 24 Easton remained undefeated with a 40-0 victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester.
There were also some tight finishes. Oakland Mills edged Howard, 13-12, Walkersville slipped past Middletown, 22-20, and Brunswick defeated Catoctin, 21-20. Winters Mill held off Westminster, 7-3.
Below are Maryland high school football final scores from Friday, October 30, beginning with results involving teams in the High School On SI Maryland Top 25 rankings, followed by other scores alphabetically by winning team.
Maryland Top 25 High School Football Final Scores
No. 1 St. Frances Academy 21, Clarkson North (Canada) 16
No. 2 DeMatha at Gonzaga (DC) (Sat.)
No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 34, No. 23 St. Mary's 27
No. 4 Quince Orchard 55, Gaithersburg 0 (Thurs.)
No. 5 McDonogh 45, Concordia Prep 7
No. 6 Oakdale 56, Tuscarora 0
No. 7 Henry A. Wise 77, Northwestern 0
No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 48, Digital Harbor 0
No. 9 Linganore 42, Urbana 10
No. 10 Huntingtown 30, Calvert 14
No. 11 Sherwood 49, Richard Montgomery 14 (Thurs.)
No. 12 Dunbar 2, Patterson 0 (Forfeit)
No. 13 Milford Mill 49, Owings Mill 0 (Thurs.)
No. 14 Guilford Park 56, Long Reach 0
No. 15 Mount St. Joseph vs. No. 22 Loyola (Sat.)
No. 16 Good Counsel (Bye)
No. 17 Bishop McNamara vs. St. John's College DC (Sat.)
No. 18 St. Charles 7, North Point 6 (Thurs.)
No. 19 Old Mill 44, Glen Burnie 0
No. 20 Broadneck 28, Severna Park 7
No. 21 Gilman vs. Calvert Hall (Sat.)
No. 24 Easton 40, Cambridge-South Dorchester 0
No. 25 Fort Hill vs. Allegany 0
Other Maryland High School Football Scores
Annapolis 28, Crofton 0
Bel Air 38, Harford Tech 0
Blake 28, Walter Johnson 0
Boonsboro 35, Smithsburg 0
Boys' Latin 56, St. Vincent Pallotti 3
Brunswick 21, Catoctin 20
Chesapeake (Anne Arundel) 39, Southern 6
Churchill 28, Paint Branch 13
Clarksburg 31, Wootton 14
Damascus 42, Magruder 0
Edgewood 35, North Harford 0
Elkton 36, C. Milton Wright 0
Fallston 27, Bohemia Manor 13
Flowers 7, Suitland 6
Forest Park 32, Edmondson-Westside 6
Francis Scott Key 33, South Carroll 16
Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) 30, Riverdale Baptist 18
Glenelg 42, Atholton 0
Governor Thomas Johnson 18, Frederick 16
Great Mills 22, Patuxent 14
Gwynn Park 36, Frederick Douglass 9
Flint Hill (VA) 30, St. John's Catholic Prep 20
Havre de Grace 13, Joppatowne 6
Hereford 26, Dundalk 20
John Carroll 14, St. Paul's 7
Kennedy 46, Poolesville 9
Kent Island 28, Queen Anne's County 14
La Plata 43, Chopticon 0
Lake Clifton 12, Green Street Academy 6
Largo 63, Friendly 0
Manchester Valley 42, Centennial 6
Marriotts Ridge 47, Hammond 12
Meade 34, Arundel 20
Mountain Ridge 42, Keyser (W.Va.) 33
North Caroline 25, Colonel Richardson 6
North Hagerstown 49, South Hagerstown 13
Northern-Calvert 35, Leonardtown 0
Northwood 22, Springbrook 14
Northwest 7, Blair 6
Northeast (Anne Arundel) 42, South River 21
Oakland Mills 13, Howard 12
Our Lady of Mount Carmel 55, Annapolis Area Christian 6
Patterson Mill 26, Aberdeen 22
Paul VI (Va.) 35, Bishop Ireton (Va.) 22
Perry Hall 19, Overlea 6
Perryville 56, North East 7
Potomac 36, Bladensburg 6
River Hill 56, Mount Hebron 0
Seaford (DE) 35, Washington 0
Seneca Valley 56, Rockville 0
Severn 35, Archbishop Curley 28
Severn Run 35, North County 0
Snow Hill 48, Kent County 8
Southern Garrett 19, Northern Garrett 7
Southern Huntingdon County (Pa.) 51, Clear Spring 8
Thomas Stone 28, McDonough 24
Towson 15, Sparrows Point 0
Walkersville 22, Middletown 20
Wilde Lake 17, Reservoir 10
Williamsport 57, Watkins Mill 6
Winters Mill 7, Westminster 3
Thursday's Final scores
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 49, Walt Whitman 10
Dundalk 31, Hereford 17
Loch Raven 25, Patapsco 16
Perry Hall 26, Overlea 6
Pikesville 33, Lansdowne 32
Rising Sun 42, Western Tech 20
Sherwood 49, Richard Montgomery 14
Towson 15, Sparrows Point 0
Wheaton 48, Einstein 0
Wicomico 35, James Bennett 0
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.