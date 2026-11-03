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Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 3, 2026)

C.H. Flowers debuts in the Maryland Top 25 ahead of the MPSSAA playoffs, while St. Frances remains ahead of No. 2 DeMatha and No. 3 Archbishop Spalding at the top of the rankings.
Gary Adornato|
C.H. Flowers debuts in the Maryland High School Football State rankings this week as the Jaguars and the rest of the state's public schools prepare for the MPSSAA state playoffs.
C.H. Flowers debuts in the Maryland High School Football State rankings this week as the Jaguars and the rest of the state's public schools prepare for the MPSSAA state playoffs. | High School On SI

With the state public playoffs set to begin this weekend, Charles H. Flowers debuts in the latest High School On SI Maryland football Top 25 state rankings.

The Jaguars, ranked 22nd, are the top-seed in the Class 4A South Region playoffs after Henry A. Wise forfeited four wins late last week - including its Sept. 28 decision over Flowers - for a violation of MPSSAA (Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association) and Prince George’s County (Md.) athletic rules.

With the forfeits, Wise (No. 11) fell out of this week’s Top 10. The Pumas head into the postseason still a favorite to reach the Maryland 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in early December. 

Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1 followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard, and McDonogh School. The second 5 includes Odkdale, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Linganore, Huntingtown and Sherwood.

Quince Orchard (4A), Linganore (3A) and No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar (2A/1A) begin their title defense this weekend.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Clarkson North (Canada), 21-16

This week: Off; next game - vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) at Bowie State University, Nov. 14

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.) 30-14

This week: Off; next game - Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division semifinals, Nov. 13 or 14 

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated No. 23 Saint Mary’s, 34-27

This week: vs. Loyola Blakefield, Nov. 6

4. QUINCE ORCHARD 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Gaithersburg, 55-0

This week: vs. Richard Montgomery, Maryland Class 4A West Region first round, Nov. 6

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 45-7

This week: at Gilman School, Nov. 7

6. OAKDALE 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Tuscarora, 56-0

This week: Off; next game vs. North Hagerstown or Northwood, Maryland Class 3A West Region second round, Nov. 13

7. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Digital Harbor, 48-0

This week: Off; next game - vs. Dulaney or Parkville, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region second round, Nov. 13 or Nov. 14

8. LINGANORE 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Urbana, 42-10

This week: vs. Watkins Mill, Maryland Class 3A West Region first round, Nov. 6

9. HUNTINGTOWN 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Calvert, 30-14

This week: Off; next game - vs. Maurice J. McDonough or Northern-Calvert, Maryland Class 2A South Region second round, Nov. 13

10. SHERWOOD 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Richard Montgomery, 49-14

This week: Off; next game - vs. Potomac or John F. Kennedy, Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region second round, Nov. 13

11. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 4-4* (* - includes forfeit losses)

Last week: Defeated Northwestern, 77-0

This week: vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, Maryland Class 4A South Region first round, Nov. 6

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Patterson by forfeit

This week: vs. Surrattsville, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region first round at Sugar Cain Field, Nov. 7

13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Owings Mills, 49-0

This week: Off; next game - vs. Atholton or New Town, Maryland Class 3A North Region second round, Nov. 13 or 14

14. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Long Reach, 63-0

This week: vs. James M. Bennett, Maryland Class 3A South Region first round, Nov. 13

15. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 7-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Loyola Blakefield, 62-27

This week: at No. 19 Calvert Hall College, Nov. 6

16. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated North Point, 7-6

This week: vs. Chopticon, Maryland Class 3A South Region first round, Nov. 6

17. OLD MILL 

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 44-0

This week: vs. Arundel, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region first round, Nov. 6

18. BROADNECK 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated Severna Park, 28-7

This week: Off; next game - vs. Meade or Bowie, Class 4A East Region second round, Nov. 13

19. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE 

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-5

Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Gilman School, 27-3

This week: vs. No. 15 Mount Saint Joseph, Nov. 6

20. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 3-6

Last week: Did not play

This week: at No. 21 Bishop McNamara, Nov. 7

21. BISHOP MCNAMARA 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 5-4

Last week: Lost to Saint John’s College (D.C.), 35-0

This week: vs. No. 20 Our Lady of Good Counsel, Nov. 7

22. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 8-0* (*includes a forfeit win) 

Last week: Defeated Suitland, 7-6

This week: vs. Eleanor Roosevelt or No. 11 Henry A. Wise, Maryland Class 4A South Region second round, Nov. 13 or 14

23. SAINT MARY’S 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 4-5

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 34-27

This week: at Severn School, Nov. 7

24. EASTON

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Cambridge-South Dorchester, 40-0

This week: Off; next game - vs. Queen Anne’s or Calvert, Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region second, Nov. 13

25. FORT HILL 

Previous rank: No. 25 

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Allegany, 42-3

This week: Off; next game - vs. Southern-Garrett or Allegany, Maryland Class 1A West Region second round, Nov. 13

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Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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