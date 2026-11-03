Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 3, 2026)

With the state public playoffs set to begin this weekend, Charles H. Flowers debuts in the latest High School On SI Maryland football Top 25 state rankings.

The Jaguars, ranked 22nd, are the top-seed in the Class 4A South Region playoffs after Henry A. Wise forfeited four wins late last week - including its Sept. 28 decision over Flowers - for a violation of MPSSAA (Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association) and Prince George’s County (Md.) athletic rules.

With the forfeits, Wise (No. 11) fell out of this week’s Top 10. The Pumas head into the postseason still a favorite to reach the Maryland 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in early December.

Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1 followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard, and McDonogh School. The second 5 includes Odkdale, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Linganore, Huntingtown and Sherwood.

Quince Orchard (4A), Linganore (3A) and No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar (2A/1A) begin their title defense this weekend.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Clarkson North (Canada), 21-16

This week: Off; next game - vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) at Bowie State University, Nov. 14

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.) 30-14

This week: Off; next game - Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division semifinals, Nov. 13 or 14

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated No. 23 Saint Mary’s, 34-27

This week: vs. Loyola Blakefield, Nov. 6

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Gaithersburg, 55-0

This week: vs. Richard Montgomery, Maryland Class 4A West Region first round, Nov. 6

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 45-7

This week: at Gilman School, Nov. 7

6. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Tuscarora, 56-0

This week: Off; next game vs. North Hagerstown or Northwood, Maryland Class 3A West Region second round, Nov. 13

7. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Digital Harbor, 48-0

This week: Off; next game - vs. Dulaney or Parkville, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region second round, Nov. 13 or Nov. 14

8. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Urbana, 42-10

This week: vs. Watkins Mill, Maryland Class 3A West Region first round, Nov. 6

9. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Calvert, 30-14

This week: Off; next game - vs. Maurice J. McDonough or Northern-Calvert, Maryland Class 2A South Region second round, Nov. 13

10. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Richard Montgomery, 49-14

This week: Off; next game - vs. Potomac or John F. Kennedy, Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region second round, Nov. 13

11. HENRY A. WISE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 4-4* (* - includes forfeit losses)

Last week: Defeated Northwestern, 77-0

This week: vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, Maryland Class 4A South Region first round, Nov. 6

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Patterson by forfeit

This week: vs. Surrattsville, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region first round at Sugar Cain Field, Nov. 7

13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Owings Mills, 49-0

This week: Off; next game - vs. Atholton or New Town, Maryland Class 3A North Region second round, Nov. 13 or 14

14. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 8-0

Last week: Defeated Long Reach, 63-0

This week: vs. James M. Bennett, Maryland Class 3A South Region first round, Nov. 13

15. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 7-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Loyola Blakefield, 62-27

This week: at No. 19 Calvert Hall College, Nov. 6

16. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated North Point, 7-6

This week: vs. Chopticon, Maryland Class 3A South Region first round, Nov. 6

17. OLD MILL

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 44-0

This week: vs. Arundel, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region first round, Nov. 6

18. BROADNECK

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated Severna Park, 28-7

This week: Off; next game - vs. Meade or Bowie, Class 4A East Region second round, Nov. 13

19. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-5

Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Gilman School, 27-3

This week: vs. No. 15 Mount Saint Joseph, Nov. 6

20. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 3-6

Last week: Did not play

This week: at No. 21 Bishop McNamara, Nov. 7

21. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 5-4

Last week: Lost to Saint John’s College (D.C.), 35-0

This week: vs. No. 20 Our Lady of Good Counsel, Nov. 7

22. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 8-0* (*includes a forfeit win)

Last week: Defeated Suitland, 7-6

This week: vs. Eleanor Roosevelt or No. 11 Henry A. Wise, Maryland Class 4A South Region second round, Nov. 13 or 14

23. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 4-5

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 34-27

This week: at Severn School, Nov. 7

24. EASTON

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Cambridge-South Dorchester, 40-0

This week: Off; next game - vs. Queen Anne’s or Calvert, Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region second, Nov. 13

25. FORT HILL

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Allegany, 42-3

This week: Off; next game - vs. Southern-Garrett or Allegany, Maryland Class 1A West Region second round, Nov. 13