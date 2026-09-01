Fairmont Heights Football Hall of Fame Carries on Coach Ralph Paden's Legacy

More than five years after esteemed Maryland high school football coach Ralph C. Paden died, former player Carlos Prillman is helping carry his coach's legacy forward at Fairmont Heights.

Carrying on Ralph Paden's Legacy

Prillman founded the Fairmont Heights High School Football Hall of Fame in 2021, building an organization that not only recognizes the program's past but raises money to support its current students and athletes.

That mission was on display Aug. 1 when the organization held its sixth annual Hall of Fame ceremony, honoring former players, educators, community supporters and current Fairmont Heights student-athletes.

The nonprofit raises money for athletic and academic supplies, school uniforms, back-to-school shoes, pregame meals, sanitary supplies and scholarships for Fairmont Heights students.

Honoring Students and Community Leaders

For Prillman, this mission is personal. He played high school football at Fairmont Heights for Paden.

"We raise funds for each project to assist the program, school, and community we love," Prillman said. "Our inspiration is legendary head football coach and physical education teacher Ralph Paden and all of our coaches. They taught us how to become excellent on and off the field!"

Paden, who died in 2021, coached football at Fairmont Heights for 29 seasons and won 177 games during his tenure. He was inducted into the Maryland Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003. The Fairmont Heights community later renamed its stadium in his honor.

"There are over 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., and most of them have traditional alumni associations," said Prillman, a 1987 Fairmont Heights High School graduate. "There are only 31 high school Football Alumni Associations with a digital footprint in the entire country. We are one of them and the only participant in Prince George's County. Out of those 31, we are the only organization that balances our efforts for the football program with academic and community support, and we are extremely proud of that!.

"When our young people participate in athletic competition, they develop a work ethic that promotes teamwork, accountability, and time management. That includes improved school attendance and grades. Being at practice after school during the week and attending a game on Friday night or Saturday afternoon keeps them in positive places, doing positive things instead of the opposite."

The 2026 Fairmont Heights Football Hall of Fame Class

Educators & Supporters

2026 Teacher of the Year Award -- Eraena Seymore

2026 Lifetime Achievement Award for Dedication to FHHS -- Kendrick Anderson

2026 Legendary Educator Award -- Bettye Briscoe

2026 Lifetime Achievement Award for Education -- Dr. Renee Neely-Williams (Class of 1988)

2026 Football Parent of the Year -- Pamela Mitchell-Spencer

2026 Ralph C. Paden Man of the Year for Community Service -- Kevin Woodland

Student Awards

Football Player (Jordan Award) -- Khalil Johnson -- 3.6 GPA -- Class of 2027

Football Player -- Adrien Washington -- 3.5 GPA -- Class of 2027

Football Player -- Mateo Braxton -- 3.2 GPA -- Class of 2027

Football Player -- Carter Knott -- 3.6 GPA -- Class of 2029

Flag Football Player (Jordan Award) -- Myrina Young -- 3.7 GPA -- Class of 2027

Flag Football Player -- Sarah-Jean Koroma -- 3.9 GPA -- Class of 2029

Cheerleader -- Alivia Maybin -- 3.9 GPA -- Class of 2027

Pom -- Zariana Duckett -- 3.5 GPA -- Class of 2027

Special Acknowledgments

Coach Talbert "Skip" Hutton -- Appreciation Award

Eric "Woodie" Woodland -- Scholarship Contribution Award

Edward "Eddie" Henderson -- HOF Ring Contribution Award

Marika Richardson -- 5 Years of Service as the HOF Check-In Manager

Kimberly "Kim" Prillman -- 5 Years of Service as the Technology Manager and 25 Years as an Educator

Special Recognition

The event recognized all the original championship players from 1966-69, including Donald Caldwell, Jeryl "Petey" Stewart, Tillman Cease, Ricardo Thompson, Joe Walker, Derrick Wooten, and Michael Wooten.

The Class of 1975 Team was honored for their successful contribution to integrating Fairmont Heights High School: Barry Battle, Greg Gist, Palmer Grotte, Philip Gutrich, John Newman, Joe Parker, John Patarini, Michael Pressley, and Philip Stout were all in attendance.

Hall of Fame Individual Inductions

1950's: Crawford Ellerbe -- QB/RB -- Class of 1958

1960's: Sylvester Harrison -- Center -- Class of 1965; Walter "Wowo" Harris -- DB -- Class of 1965

1970's: Leroy Weaver -- OT -- Class of 1972 (R.I.P.); Tyrone Weaver -- LB -- Class of 1972; Joe Gwynn -- WR -- Class of 1975 (R.I.P.)

1980's: Stewart Hardy -- WR/TE -- Class of 1988; Eric Myers -- DL & Kicker -- Class of 1988; Willie Green -- LB -- Class of 1989

1990's: LaDonta Jones -- WR/TE/RB/DB -- Class of 1993 (R.I.P.); Antoine Brooks -- RB/LB -- Class of 1994; Donald "Donnie" Gallion -- OL/DL -- Class of 1997 (R.I.P.); Antonio Mallory -- RB/LB -- Class of 1998 (R.I.P.)

2000's: Antoine Foster -- FB/DL -- Class of 2001; Matthew Mitchell -- WR/TE/DB/KR -- Class of 2002; Brian Williams -- OL/DL/FB -- Class of 2004