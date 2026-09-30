Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Keith Veney Named St. Mary's Ryken Boys Basketball Coach

A former Dallas Mavericks player development coach with deep Maryland ties is returning home to lead a high school basketball program in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC).

St. Mary's Ryken High School in Leonardtown, Maryland, has named Prince George's County native Keith Veney its new boys basketball head coach. Veney, who spent three seasons on Jason Kidd's coaching staff in Dallas, replaces Jamal Hulum, who stepped down earlier this year after four seasons leading the Knights.

Veney worked with Mavericks players on individualized development, including shooting, ball-handling, footwork and decision-making. He also collaborated with the team's coaching, performance and basketball operations staffs and was part of the organization during its run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

"Keith brings an exceptional combination of basketball knowledge, player development experience and a genuine commitment to mentoring young people," St. Mary's Ryken athletic director Steve Howes said. "His experience at every level of the game -- from high school to professional basketball -- will be an incredible asset to our student-athletes. Just as importantly, Keith understands that our responsibility as coaches extends well beyond wins and losses. We are excited about the leadership, energy and vision he will bring to our boys basketball program."

Veney Returns to Familiar WCAC Territory

Before joining the Mavericks, Veney served two separate stints as a high school head coach at Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and his alma mater, Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Maryland.

At Bishop McNamara, which also competes in the WCAC, Veney coached more than 10 future Division I basketball players while also working as a student support specialist. His responsibilities included helping student-athletes with academic planning and the transition to college.

Veney also has a family connection to the conference. His nephew, Jymin Veney, is a senior guard at St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. A first-team All-WCAC selection last season and a four-star prospect, Jymin holds Division I offers from several programs, including George Mason, George Washington, St. Bonaventure, Delaware, Old Dominion, Hofstra and Saint Joseph's.

From NCAA Record Holder to NBA Shooting Coach

Veney's basketball background extends well beyond the sidelines.

A standout at Marshall University, he set an NCAA Division I record with 15 3-pointers in a single game, a mark he continues to hold. He also spent time with the NBA's Sacramento Kings and played professionally overseas in France, Israel, Poland, Iceland and the Dominican Republic.

Veney later worked in sports marketing at Nike, collaborating with NBA and WNBA players, agents, general managers and coaches.

Known for his expertise in shooting development, Veney founded Shot Doc Nation, LLC, through which he has trained professional basketball players. He also established the Keith Veney Leadership Academy, which focuses on life skills, financial literacy and fitness, and created the She Got Game Classic, a national high school girls basketball tournament.

His return to the high school level brings that combination of professional experience, player development and familiarity with the WCAC to St. Mary's Ryken.

"We look forward to welcoming Coach Veney to the Knight community and seeing the impact his experience and commitment to developing the whole student-athlete will have on our program," Howes said.