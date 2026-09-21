Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 20, 2026)

Off to a 3-0 start for the second straight year, Saint Charles debuts in the latest High School On SI Maryland football Top 25.

The Spartans knocked off defending Maryland Class 1A state champ and then-No. 24 Patuxent, 38-21. The Waldorf (Md.) school, which went 8-3 last season, is the fourth Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC) program to be featured in this season’s Maryland Top 25, joining Huntingtown (No. 16 in this week’s poll), North Point (No. 21) and Patuxent.

Crofton, enjoying its first 3-0 start in program history, enters the poll for the first time. The Cardinals followed their Sept. 10 win over Old Mill (then-ranked No. 23) with a win over Severna Park last weekend.

Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1, followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Our Lady of Good Counsel. Quince Orchard, Linganore, Henry A. Wise, Calvert Hall College and Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical complete the Top 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

High School On SI

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 |

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Hewlett Sports Academy, 43-0

This week: at King/Drew School of Medicine and Science (Calif.), Sept. 25

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.), 27-6

This week: at Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), Sept. 25

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 2-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Mount Saint Joseph, 52-7

This week: vs. Gilman School, Sept. 25

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Benedictine College Prep (Va.), 28-7

This week: vs. No. 20 Saint Mary’s, Sept. 25

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Preseason rank: No. 5

Record: 2-2

Last week: Defeated Middletown (Del.), 52-17

This week: at Malvern Prep (Pa.), Sept. 25

6. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Stone Bridge (Va.), 20-6

This week: at Seneca Valley, Sept. 24

7. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Tuscarora, 49-7

This week: at Walkersville, Sept. 25

8. HENRY A. WISE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Charles H. Flowers, 25-22

This week: vs. Bowie, Sept. 25

9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated LaSalle College (Pa.), 27-14

This week: at Haverford School (Pa.), Sept. 26

10. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical, 58-0

This week: at Patterson, Sept. 25

11. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken, 33-27

This week: at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), Sept. 26

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 36-14

This week: vs. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute at Sugar Cain Field, Sept. 25

13. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Middletown, 35-7

This week: at Damascus, Sept. 25

14. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel (Va.), 42-28

This week: vs. Bullis School, Sept. 26

15. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Rockville, 51-0

This week: at James Hubert Blake, Sept. 25

16. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated McDonough, 42-7

This week: at Henry E. Lackey, Sept. 25

17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 3-1

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 52-7

This week: vs. Concordia Prep, Sept. 26

18. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Perry Hall, 53-6

This week: vs. Catonsville, Sept. 25

19. BROADNECK

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Arundel, 48-12

This week: vs. Annapolis, Sept. 25

20. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 17-6

This week: at No. 4 McDonogh School, Sept. 25

21. NORTH POINT

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 1-2* (* - includes forfeit loss)

Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 14-6

This week: vs. Patuxent, Sept. 25

22. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Walter Johnson, 35-6

This week: at Walt Whitman, Sept. 25

23. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Patuxent, 38-21

This week: vs. Chopticon, Sept. 26

24. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated River Hill, 35-13

This week: at Reservoir, Sept. 25

25. CROFTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Severna Park, 21-11

This week: vs. Meade, Sept. 25