Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 20, 2026)
Off to a 3-0 start for the second straight year, Saint Charles debuts in the latest High School On SI Maryland football Top 25.
The Spartans knocked off defending Maryland Class 1A state champ and then-No. 24 Patuxent, 38-21. The Waldorf (Md.) school, which went 8-3 last season, is the fourth Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC) program to be featured in this season’s Maryland Top 25, joining Huntingtown (No. 16 in this week’s poll), North Point (No. 21) and Patuxent.
Crofton, enjoying its first 3-0 start in program history, enters the poll for the first time. The Cardinals followed their Sept. 10 win over Old Mill (then-ranked No. 23) with a win over Severna Park last weekend.
Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1, followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Our Lady of Good Counsel. Quince Orchard, Linganore, Henry A. Wise, Calvert Hall College and Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 |
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Hewlett Sports Academy, 43-0
This week: at King/Drew School of Medicine and Science (Calif.), Sept. 25
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.), 27-6
This week: at Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), Sept. 25
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 2-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Mount Saint Joseph, 52-7
This week: vs. Gilman School, Sept. 25
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Benedictine College Prep (Va.), 28-7
This week: vs. No. 20 Saint Mary’s, Sept. 25
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 2-2
Last week: Defeated Middletown (Del.), 52-17
This week: at Malvern Prep (Pa.), Sept. 25
6. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Stone Bridge (Va.), 20-6
This week: at Seneca Valley, Sept. 24
7. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Tuscarora, 49-7
This week: at Walkersville, Sept. 25
8. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Charles H. Flowers, 25-22
This week: vs. Bowie, Sept. 25
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated LaSalle College (Pa.), 27-14
This week: at Haverford School (Pa.), Sept. 26
10. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated George Washington Carver Vocational-Technical, 58-0
This week: at Patterson, Sept. 25
11. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken, 33-27
This week: at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), Sept. 26
12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 36-14
This week: vs. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute at Sugar Cain Field, Sept. 25
13. OAKDALE
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Middletown, 35-7
This week: at Damascus, Sept. 25
14. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel (Va.), 42-28
This week: vs. Bullis School, Sept. 26
15. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Rockville, 51-0
This week: at James Hubert Blake, Sept. 25
16. HUNTINGTOWN
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated McDonough, 42-7
This week: at Henry E. Lackey, Sept. 25
17. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 3-1
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 52-7
This week: vs. Concordia Prep, Sept. 26
18. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Perry Hall, 53-6
This week: vs. Catonsville, Sept. 25
19. BROADNECK
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Arundel, 48-12
This week: vs. Annapolis, Sept. 25
20. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 17-6
This week: at No. 4 McDonogh School, Sept. 25
21. NORTH POINT
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 1-2* (* - includes forfeit loss)
Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 14-6
This week: vs. Patuxent, Sept. 25
22. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Walter Johnson, 35-6
This week: at Walt Whitman, Sept. 25
23. SAINT CHARLES
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Patuxent, 38-21
This week: vs. Chopticon, Sept. 26
24. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated River Hill, 35-13
This week: at Reservoir, Sept. 25
25. CROFTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Severna Park, 21-11
This week: vs. Meade, Sept. 25
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.