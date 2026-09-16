Milford Mill Academy returns at No. 15 in the Maryland Media State Poll

The Millers are back!

Milford Mill Academy, which spent all of last season ranked among the Top 25, delivered a stunning 48-25 victory over then-No. 10 Broadneck to earn its way back into this year's elite. The Millers make their 2026 ranking debut at No. 15, the same spot where they finished last season following a run to the state semifinals.

Milford Mill was largely overlooked in the preseason after graduating a stellar senior class. In Week 1, the Millers were hammered by Dunbar, 42-7, sowing even more doubt about Milford Mill's chances of being ranked this season. The victory over Broadneck, however, indicated otherwise.

Milford Mill is one of three new teams in this week's Top 25, joining No. 24 Bullis School and No. 25 St. Charles. Old Mill, Georgetown Prep and Bishop McNamara fell out of the Top 25, although Prep and McNamara continue to receive votes.

This is the 36th year of the Maryland Media State Poll, which is based on a statewide vote of sports reporters, including High School On SI’s Maryland rankings.

St. Frances, DeMatha Remain 1-2

St. Frances Academy remains the undisputed No. 1, ahead of DeMatha, which lost for the first time in 24 games last week. Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh flip-flopped for the second consecutive week, with Spalding moving to No. 3 and McDonogh dropping to No. 4. Quince Orchard also moved ahead of Good Counsel to take over the No. 5 spot.

Among ranked teams, Loyola Blakefield made the largest jump, climbing from No. 25 to No. 19 after routing Georgetown Prep, 53-14.

Spalding vs. Mount St. Joseph Clash Highlights Week 3 Schedule

This week's schedule is highlighted by a clash between No. 3 Spalding and No. 13 Mount St. Joseph. The only other matchup between ranked teams features No. 21 Patuxent against No. 25 St. Charles.

Maryland High School Football Media State Poll

Schools are ranked by points received. The number in parentheses reflects first-place votes. LW is last week’s ranking. Sheldon Shealer compiles the rankings.

Rank, School, Record, Points, LW

1. St. Frances Academy (10), 3-0, 250, 1

2. DeMatha, 2-1, 239, 2

3. Archbishop Spalding, 1-2, 227, 4

4. McDonogh, 3-0, 223, 3

5. Quince Orchard, 2-0, 208, 6

6. Good Counsel, 1-2, 201, 5

7. Wise, 1-0, 191, 7

8. Linganore, 2-0, 181, 8

9. Sherwood, 2-0, 159, 9

10. Dunbar, 2-0, 154, 15

11. Calvert Hall, 1-1, 147, 13

12. Huntingtown, 2-0, 135, 14

13. Mount St. Joseph, 3-0, 118, 17

14. Oakdale, 2-0, 110, 16

15. Milford Mill Academy, 1-1, 94, NR

16. Broadneck, 1-1, 92, 10

17. St. Mary’s-AA, 1-1, 85, 12

18. North Point, 0-2*, 84, 11

19. Loyola Blakefield, 2-0, 79, 25

20. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, 1-1, 76, 18

21. Patuxent, 2-0, 74, 19

22. Guilford Park, 2-0, 52, 22

23. Winston Churchill, 2-0, 26, 24

24. Bullis School, 2-0, 15, NR

25. St. Charles, 2-0, 9, NR

Others Receiving Votes: Bishop McNamara (2-1, 6 points), Fort Hill (2-0, 5), Easton (2-0, 3), Flowers (1-0, 3), Stephen Decatur (2-0, 2), Georgetown Prep (1-1, 1), Riverdale Baptist (2-1, 1).

*-Reflect reflects a forfeit loss