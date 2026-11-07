Updated Maryland High School Football Playoff Brackets: First-Round Scores, Matchups and Championship Schedule
The 2026 Maryland high school football playoffs are underway, with the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association beginning its postseason across six classifications and teams taking their first steps toward the state championships in Annapolis.
First-round games began Thursday, Nov. 5, and continue through Saturday, Nov. 7. Some teams have already secured spots in the regional second round, while others are preparing for their postseason openers.
The tournament features Classes 4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A and 1A, with regional competition determining which teams advance to the state quarterfinals.
Defending Class 4A champion Quince Orchard enters the postseason looking to extend its championship run. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, the defending 4A/3A champion, received a first-round bye, while unbeaten Oakdale, Towson and Guilford Park are among the leading contenders in Class 3A.
Dunbar is once again a championship threat in Class 2A/1A, and perennial Western Maryland power Fort Hill begins its Class 1A title pursuit in the second round.
The opening weekend has already produced several notable results. Churchill defeated Walter Johnson 42-13 in Class 4A, while Suitland rolled past Bladensburg 70-0. In Class 4A/3A, Crofton defeated Leonardtown 43-20, and Severn Run shut out Severna Park 14-0.
The state quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20-21, followed by the semifinals Nov. 27-28. All six MPSSAA state championship games are scheduled for Dec. 3-5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Maryland high school football playoff brackets, with first-round results, upcoming matchups and links to each tournament.
Class 4A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket
Defending champion Quince Orchard headlines the Class 4A field after completing an undefeated regular season.
The Cougars earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region and opened their postseason against Richard Montgomery.
Churchill has already advanced with a 42-13 victory over Walter Johnson, while Clarksburg eliminated Northwest 20-14.
In the South Region, Suitland delivered one of the opening round's most convincing performances, defeating Bladensburg 70-0.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Wheaton, Flowers and Broadneck received first-round byes in their respective regions.
Class 4A First-Round Results
- Clarksburg 20, Northwest 14
- Churchill 42, Walter Johnson 13
- Suitland 70, Bladensburg 0
Other Class 4A First-Round Matchups
- Richard Montgomery at Quince Orchard
- Gaithersburg at Seneca Valley
- Blair at Paint Branch
- Blake at Laurel
- Eleanor Roosevelt at Wise
- DuVal at Parkdale
- Meade at Bowie
- North County at Annapolis
- Glen Burnie at Dundalk
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
The Class 4A tournament will continue with regional second-round games Nov. 12-14 before the state quarterfinals.
Class 4A/3A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket
Defending state champion Mergenthaler Vo-Tech begins its championship defense with a first-round bye.
The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed in the North Region and will face Kenwood in the regional second round after Kenwood defeated Digital Harbor 36-26.
In the East Region, Crofton advanced with a 43-20 victory over Leonardtown, while Severn Run shut out Severna Park 14-0. North Point edged Great Mills 22-21 in another opening-round matchup.
The South Region has also produced early results, including Potomac's 41-6 victory over Kennedy and Whitman's 49-0 shutout of Springbrook.
Sherwood, which lost to Mergenthaler Vo-Tech in last year's state championship game, received a first-round bye.
Class 4A/3A First-Round Results
- Kenwood 36, Digital Harbor 26
- Crofton 43, Leonardtown 20
- Severn Run 14, Severna Park 0
- North Point 22, Great Mills 21
- Potomac 41, Kennedy 6
- Whitman 49, Springbrook 0
Other Class 4A/3A First-Round Matchups
- Arundel at Old Mill
- Perry Hall at Woodlawn
- Dulaney at Parkville
- Einstein at Oxon Hill
- Wootton at Marriotts Ridge
- South Hagerstown at Urbana
- Thomas Johnson at Magruder
- Tuscarora at Frederick
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A/3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, Sherwood and several other regional contenders are pursuing spots in the state quarterfinals.
Class 3A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features one of Maryland's deepest championship fields.
Oakdale, Towson and Guilford Park completed undefeated regular seasons, while Milford Mill Academy, Linganore, Franklin and Aberdeen also enter the postseason with strong records.
Oakdale, Linganore and Damascus received first-round byes in the West Region.
North Hagerstown advanced with a 48-0 shutout of Northwood and will face Oakdale in the regional second round.
In the South Region, St. Charles defeated Chopticon 38-7 to move into the next round.
Towson received a bye in the East Region, while Milford Mill Academy and Franklin also advanced automatically in the North.
Class 3A First-Round Results
- North Hagerstown 48, Northwood 0
- St. Charles 38, Chopticon 7
Other Class 3A First-Round Matchups
- Bennett at Guilford Park
- Reservoir at Chesapeake
- South River at Stephen Decatur
- Atholton at New Town
- Centennial at Westminster
- Poly at Edgewood
- Patapsco at Aberdeen
- Overlea vs. City College
Confirmed Class 3A Second-Round Matchups
- North Hagerstown at Oakdale
- Damascus at Linganore
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
With several undefeated teams and experienced championship contenders, Class 3A figures to be one of the most competitive MPSSAA tournaments.
Class 2A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A includes Huntingtown, Gwynn Park, Largo, Bel Air and several other teams with championship aspirations.
Huntingtown received a first-round bye after earning the top seed in its region.
Gwynn Park begins the postseason against Fairmont Heights, while Largo faces North Caroline.
Bel Air hosts Lansdowne, and Eastern Tech meets North Harford.
Other opening-round games include Northern against McDonough, Westlake against La Plata and Wicomico against Crossland.
Class 2A First-Round Matchups
- Lansdowne at Bel Air
- Manchester Valley at Carver Vo-Tech
- North Harford at Eastern Tech
- C. Milton Wright at Winters Mill
- McDonough at Northern
- La Plata at Westlake
- Stone at Northeast
- North Caroline at Largo
- Parkside at Douglass
- Fairmont Heights at Gwynn Park
- Crossland at Wicomico
Huntingtown received a first-round bye.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
The regional second round will determine which teams advance to the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Class 2A/1A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket
Baltimore City power Dunbar headlines the Class 2A/1A championship race after earning a No. 1 regional seed and a first-round bye.
Century, Elkton and Easton also earned No. 1 seeds in their respective regions.
The opening round has already produced convincing victories for Sparrows Point and Lackey.
Sparrows Point defeated Surrattsville 43-0, while Lackey shut out Hammond 35-0.
Other notable first-round matchups include Century against Owings Mills, Walkersville against Randallstown and Harford Tech against North East.
Class 2A/1A First-Round Results
- Sparrows Point 43, Surrattsville 0
- Lackey 35, Hammond 0
Other Class 2A/1A First-Round Matchups
- Owings Mills at Century
- Middletown at South Carroll
- Randallstown at Walkersville
- Liberty at Williamsport
- Rising Sun at Fallston
- North East at Harford Tech
- Joppatowne at Hereford
- Chesapeake at Central
- Edmondson-Westside at Forest Park
- Queen Anne's County at Calvert
- Southern at Kent Island
Dunbar, Elkton and Easton received first-round byes.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A/1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Dunbar is seeking another deep postseason run, but the classification includes several teams capable of challenging the Baltimore City program.
Class 1A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket
Fort Hill, one of Maryland's most successful football programs, leads the Class 1A championship field.
The Sentinels received a first-round bye and will begin their postseason in the regional second round.
Smithsburg, Havre de Grace and Douglass also earned opening-round byes.
The first round features several intriguing matchups, including Allegany against Southern, Mountain Ridge against Northern Garrett and Patuxent against Kent County.
Perryville, Snow Hill and Cambridge-South Dorchester are among the Eastern Shore programs competing for regional championships.
Class 1A First-Round Matchups
- Southern at Allegany
- Northern Garrett at Mountain Ridge
- Catoctin against the No. 1 seed in its region
- Francis Scott Key at Pikesville
- Brunswick at Boonsboro
- Western Tech at Loch Raven
- Lewis at Patterson Mill
- Green Street Academy at Lake Clifton
- Washington at Perryville
- Kent County at Patuxent
- Colonel Richardson at Snow Hill
- Bohemia Manor at Cambridge-South Dorchester
Fort Hill, Smithsburg, Havre de Grace and Douglass received first-round byes.
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Fort Hill's pursuit of another state championship begins in the second round, while the opening-weekend winners will look to build momentum toward the state quarterfinals.
When Are the 2026 Maryland High School Football State Championships?
The MPSSAA will crown six state champions Dec. 3-5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
The tournament schedule is:
- November 5-7: Regional first round
- November 12-14: Regional second round
- November 20-21: State quarterfinals
- November 27-28: State semifinals
- December 3-5: State championships
The championship weekend will determine state titles in Classes 4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A and 1A.
Where Are the Maryland High School Football State Championships Played?
All six MPSSAA state championship games are scheduled for Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
The stadium, home of the Navy Midshipmen football program, will host the state's public-school championship weekend for the second consecutive year.
What's Next in the Maryland High School Football Playoffs?
The first round concludes Saturday, Nov. 7, with the surviving teams advancing to the regional second round Nov. 12-14.
From there, the tournament shifts to the state quarterfinals Nov. 20-21, followed by the semifinals Thanksgiving weekend.
Six state championship games will conclude the MPSSAA postseason Dec. 3-5 in Annapolis.
High School On SI will continue updating the official Maryland high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.