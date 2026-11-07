Updated Maryland High School Football Playoff Brackets: First-Round Scores, Matchups and Championship Schedule

The 2026 Maryland high school football playoffs are underway, with the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association beginning its postseason across six classifications and teams taking their first steps toward the state championships in Annapolis.

First-round games began Thursday, Nov. 5, and continue through Saturday, Nov. 7. Some teams have already secured spots in the regional second round, while others are preparing for their postseason openers.

The tournament features Classes 4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A and 1A, with regional competition determining which teams advance to the state quarterfinals.

Defending Class 4A champion Quince Orchard enters the postseason looking to extend its championship run. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, the defending 4A/3A champion, received a first-round bye, while unbeaten Oakdale, Towson and Guilford Park are among the leading contenders in Class 3A.

Dunbar is once again a championship threat in Class 2A/1A, and perennial Western Maryland power Fort Hill begins its Class 1A title pursuit in the second round.

The opening weekend has already produced several notable results. Churchill defeated Walter Johnson 42-13 in Class 4A, while Suitland rolled past Bladensburg 70-0. In Class 4A/3A, Crofton defeated Leonardtown 43-20, and Severn Run shut out Severna Park 14-0.

The state quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20-21, followed by the semifinals Nov. 27-28. All six MPSSAA state championship games are scheduled for Dec. 3-5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Maryland high school football playoff brackets, with first-round results, upcoming matchups and links to each tournament.

Class 4A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending champion Quince Orchard headlines the Class 4A field after completing an undefeated regular season.

The Cougars earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region and opened their postseason against Richard Montgomery.

Churchill has already advanced with a 42-13 victory over Walter Johnson, while Clarksburg eliminated Northwest 20-14.

In the South Region, Suitland delivered one of the opening round's most convincing performances, defeating Bladensburg 70-0.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Wheaton, Flowers and Broadneck received first-round byes in their respective regions.

Class 4A First-Round Results

Clarksburg 20, Northwest 14

Churchill 42, Walter Johnson 13

Suitland 70, Bladensburg 0

Other Class 4A First-Round Matchups

Richard Montgomery at Quince Orchard

Gaithersburg at Seneca Valley

Blair at Paint Branch

Blake at Laurel

Eleanor Roosevelt at Wise

DuVal at Parkdale

Meade at Bowie

North County at Annapolis

Glen Burnie at Dundalk

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET

The Class 4A tournament will continue with regional second-round games Nov. 12-14 before the state quarterfinals.

Class 4A/3A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending state champion Mergenthaler Vo-Tech begins its championship defense with a first-round bye.

The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed in the North Region and will face Kenwood in the regional second round after Kenwood defeated Digital Harbor 36-26.

In the East Region, Crofton advanced with a 43-20 victory over Leonardtown, while Severn Run shut out Severna Park 14-0. North Point edged Great Mills 22-21 in another opening-round matchup.

The South Region has also produced early results, including Potomac's 41-6 victory over Kennedy and Whitman's 49-0 shutout of Springbrook.

Sherwood, which lost to Mergenthaler Vo-Tech in last year's state championship game, received a first-round bye.

Class 4A/3A First-Round Results

Kenwood 36, Digital Harbor 26

Crofton 43, Leonardtown 20

Severn Run 14, Severna Park 0

North Point 22, Great Mills 21

Potomac 41, Kennedy 6

Whitman 49, Springbrook 0

Other Class 4A/3A First-Round Matchups

Arundel at Old Mill

Perry Hall at Woodlawn

Dulaney at Parkville

Einstein at Oxon Hill

Wootton at Marriotts Ridge

South Hagerstown at Urbana

Thomas Johnson at Magruder

Tuscarora at Frederick

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A/3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, Sherwood and several other regional contenders are pursuing spots in the state quarterfinals.

Class 3A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features one of Maryland's deepest championship fields.

Oakdale, Towson and Guilford Park completed undefeated regular seasons, while Milford Mill Academy, Linganore, Franklin and Aberdeen also enter the postseason with strong records.

Oakdale, Linganore and Damascus received first-round byes in the West Region.

North Hagerstown advanced with a 48-0 shutout of Northwood and will face Oakdale in the regional second round.

In the South Region, St. Charles defeated Chopticon 38-7 to move into the next round.

Towson received a bye in the East Region, while Milford Mill Academy and Franklin also advanced automatically in the North.

Class 3A First-Round Results

North Hagerstown 48, Northwood 0

St. Charles 38, Chopticon 7

Other Class 3A First-Round Matchups

Bennett at Guilford Park

Reservoir at Chesapeake

South River at Stephen Decatur

Atholton at New Town

Centennial at Westminster

Poly at Edgewood

Patapsco at Aberdeen

Overlea vs. City College

Confirmed Class 3A Second-Round Matchups

North Hagerstown at Oakdale

Damascus at Linganore

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

With several undefeated teams and experienced championship contenders, Class 3A figures to be one of the most competitive MPSSAA tournaments.

Class 2A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A includes Huntingtown, Gwynn Park, Largo, Bel Air and several other teams with championship aspirations.

Huntingtown received a first-round bye after earning the top seed in its region.

Gwynn Park begins the postseason against Fairmont Heights, while Largo faces North Caroline.

Bel Air hosts Lansdowne, and Eastern Tech meets North Harford.

Other opening-round games include Northern against McDonough, Westlake against La Plata and Wicomico against Crossland.

Class 2A First-Round Matchups

Lansdowne at Bel Air

Manchester Valley at Carver Vo-Tech

North Harford at Eastern Tech

C. Milton Wright at Winters Mill

McDonough at Northern

La Plata at Westlake

Stone at Northeast

North Caroline at Largo

Parkside at Douglass

Fairmont Heights at Gwynn Park

Crossland at Wicomico

Huntingtown received a first-round bye.

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET

The regional second round will determine which teams advance to the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

Class 2A/1A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Baltimore City power Dunbar headlines the Class 2A/1A championship race after earning a No. 1 regional seed and a first-round bye.

Century, Elkton and Easton also earned No. 1 seeds in their respective regions.

The opening round has already produced convincing victories for Sparrows Point and Lackey.

Sparrows Point defeated Surrattsville 43-0, while Lackey shut out Hammond 35-0.

Other notable first-round matchups include Century against Owings Mills, Walkersville against Randallstown and Harford Tech against North East.

Class 2A/1A First-Round Results

Sparrows Point 43, Surrattsville 0

Lackey 35, Hammond 0

Other Class 2A/1A First-Round Matchups

Owings Mills at Century

Middletown at South Carroll

Randallstown at Walkersville

Liberty at Williamsport

Rising Sun at Fallston

North East at Harford Tech

Joppatowne at Hereford

Chesapeake at Central

Edmondson-Westside at Forest Park

Queen Anne's County at Calvert

Southern at Kent Island

Dunbar, Elkton and Easton received first-round byes.

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A/1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Dunbar is seeking another deep postseason run, but the classification includes several teams capable of challenging the Baltimore City program.

Class 1A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Fort Hill, one of Maryland's most successful football programs, leads the Class 1A championship field.

The Sentinels received a first-round bye and will begin their postseason in the regional second round.

Smithsburg, Havre de Grace and Douglass also earned opening-round byes.

The first round features several intriguing matchups, including Allegany against Southern, Mountain Ridge against Northern Garrett and Patuxent against Kent County.

Perryville, Snow Hill and Cambridge-South Dorchester are among the Eastern Shore programs competing for regional championships.

Class 1A First-Round Matchups

Southern at Allegany

Northern Garrett at Mountain Ridge

Catoctin against the No. 1 seed in its region

Francis Scott Key at Pikesville

Brunswick at Boonsboro

Western Tech at Loch Raven

Lewis at Patterson Mill

Green Street Academy at Lake Clifton

Washington at Perryville

Kent County at Patuxent

Colonel Richardson at Snow Hill

Bohemia Manor at Cambridge-South Dorchester

Fort Hill, Smithsburg, Havre de Grace and Douglass received first-round byes.

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Fort Hill's pursuit of another state championship begins in the second round, while the opening-weekend winners will look to build momentum toward the state quarterfinals.

When Are the 2026 Maryland High School Football State Championships?

The MPSSAA will crown six state champions Dec. 3-5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The tournament schedule is:

November 5-7: Regional first round

November 12-14: Regional second round

November 20-21: State quarterfinals

November 27-28: State semifinals

December 3-5: State championships

The championship weekend will determine state titles in Classes 4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A and 1A.

Where Are the Maryland High School Football State Championships Played?

All six MPSSAA state championship games are scheduled for Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The stadium, home of the Navy Midshipmen football program, will host the state's public-school championship weekend for the second consecutive year.

What's Next in the Maryland High School Football Playoffs?

The first round concludes Saturday, Nov. 7, with the surviving teams advancing to the regional second round Nov. 12-14.

From there, the tournament shifts to the state quarterfinals Nov. 20-21, followed by the semifinals Thanksgiving weekend.

Six state championship games will conclude the MPSSAA postseason Dec. 3-5 in Annapolis.

High School On SI will continue updating the official Maryland high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.