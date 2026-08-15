Maryland Girls Flag Football Moving to Three-Flag Belts in 2027

Marylandngirls flag football will look a little different in 2027 — and coaches believe the change could have a noticeable impact on how the game is played.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) will move from two-flag belts to three-flag belts beginning with the 2027 season. Teams will continue using two flags during the inaugural MPSSAA-sanctioned season in 2026 before making the switch next fall.

The addition of a third flag, positioned behind the ball carrier, gives defenders another opportunity to make a flag pull and could alter some of the offensive advantages that come with Maryland's current two-flag format.

How a Third Flag Could Change the Game

Under the current two-flag system, runners wear one flag on each hip. The three-flag system adds another flag at the back, providing defenders with an additional target when pursuing a ball carrier.

That seemingly small equipment change could have a significant effect on the balance between offense and defense.

The three-flag play is widely considered the traditional baseline for official or youth organization rules (such as NFL FLAG football guidelines or high school specs), giving defenders a higher chance of a successful pull from multiple angles.

Maryland Coaches Split on Three-Flag Change

Many Maryland girls flag football coaches have been notified of this rule change. Clarksburg High School head coach Kyle Landefeld, who recently led his team to back-to-back state championships, gave his thoughts on the extra-flag rule.

"To be honest, I am for whatever we need to do to align with the NCAA and International play."

said Landefeld. "We are early enough in the development of the game in high school to make the adjustment, but it needs to be sooner than later."

Linganore head coach Brian Sweene, who led his team to their first girls flag football state championship last year, is against the switch to a three-flag belt.

"I'm not real happy about it," said Sweene. "I don't know if it will impact the game yet. With the way we're still going to use pop-socket flags, I just see it being more beneficial to the defensive side of the ball. It's going to be a difference in how the game is played, for sure."

Henry A. Wise head coach Nicholas Ferguson says that three flags probably make the game easier to defend, but potentially less rewarding for ball carriers.

“If three flags make the game safer and cleaner, then I'm for it,” said Ferguson. “If three flags substantially eliminate the ability of an elite athlete to make a defender miss, I'd have concerns.”

Additionally, Ferguson wants the MPSSAA to monitor five things during the first season three flags are used: Average points per game, explosive plays of 15+ yards, flag-pull percentage, missed-flag percentage, and offensive yards per possession.

“That would tell us whether three flags are actually improving the game or simply making offense harder,” said Ferguson.

Maryland Begins First Sanctioned Girls Flag Football Season

The belt change comes as Maryland girls flag football enters a landmark season. More than 130 schools are expected to participate in 2026 as the MPSSAA crowns its first officially sanctioned state champions.

The state championship games will again be played at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. The venue also hosted championship games during the previous two seasons before girls flag football received official MPSSAA sanctioning.