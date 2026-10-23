Milford Mill vs. Randallstown Football Live Stream: How to Watch Maryland High Action

Two Baltimore County high school football programs looking to build momentum for the postseason meet Friday, Oct. 23, when Milford Mill travels to Randallstown for an important late-season matchup.

Milford Mill enters the game with a 6-1 record, while Randallstown is 4-3. Both teams are looking to strengthen their positions as the Maryland high school football regular season approaches its conclusion.

The matchup brings together two programs from neighboring Baltimore County communities, adding local interest to a game with potential postseason implications.

Friday's game is scheduled to stream live on the NFHS Network, giving fans unable to attend an opportunity to follow the action.

How to Watch Milford Mill vs. Randallstown Football

What: Milford Mill Millers vs. Randallstown Rams — Maryland High School Football

When: Friday, Oct. 23, 2026

Live stream begins: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Randallstown High School, Randallstown, Maryland

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Milford Mill vs. Randallstown Football on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Milford Mill Looks to Continue Strong Season

Milford Mill has established itself as one of Baltimore County's more successful football programs in recent years, regularly competing for postseason opportunities and producing talented players.

The Millers have continued that tradition in 2026, winning six of their first seven games.

That record puts Milford Mill in a favorable position as the regular season approaches its final weeks, but the team still has important work ahead.

Friday's matchup offers another opportunity to demonstrate the consistency that has helped the Millers build their winning record.

Milford Mill will be looking to control the game early, avoid costly mistakes and prevent Randallstown from gaining momentum in front of its home crowd.

Randallstown Seeks a Statement Victory at Home

Randallstown enters Friday with a 4-3 record and an opportunity to earn a significant victory against a team that has lost only once.

The Rams have experienced a more uneven season than Milford Mill, but a win against a six-win opponent would provide an important boost.

Playing at home gives Randallstown an opportunity to establish its rhythm early and put pressure on the visiting Millers.

The Rams will need to limit mistakes and capitalize on scoring opportunities to remain competitive against a Milford Mill program that has consistently found ways to win.

With the postseason approaching, Randallstown also has an opportunity to build confidence and improve its overall record.

A victory would move the Rams to 5-3 and strengthen their late-season momentum.

Baltimore County Football Rivalry Adds to Friday's Stakes

Milford Mill and Randallstown are located just a few miles apart in western Baltimore County, making Friday's game an intriguing matchup for local football fans.

The game also arrives as Maryland teams prepare for the MPSSAA postseason, when regular-season performance and playoff seeding become increasingly important.

Fans unable to attend the game in Randallstown can follow the matchup through the NFHS Network, with the broadcast scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern.

High School On SI will continue covering Maryland high school football throughout the regular season and playoffs, including rankings, postseason matchups and state championship results.