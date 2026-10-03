Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2
The 2026 Maryland high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with another busy night of action across the state.
Among the notable results, No. 1 St. Frances Academy rolled to a 46-0 victory over Legacy School of Sport Sciences, No. 2 DeMatha defeated Mt. Zion Prep Academy 42-6 and No. 3 Archbishop Spalding shut out No. 16 Concordia Prep 27-0. Dunbar scored 82 in a shutout of Lake Clifton, while Wise put up 71 against DuVal.
Here are the final Maryland high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
Final Scores
Annapolis 29, Arundel 7
Archbishop Curley 52, Annapolis Area Christian 0
Archbishop Spalding 27, Concordia Prep 0
Bel Air 29, Aberdeen 6
Blair 11, Blake 6
Bowie 2, Oxon Hill 0, Forfeit
Broadneck 39, Glen Burnie 21
Calvert 35, Chopticon 0
Cambridge-South Dorchester 35, Colonel Richardson 25
C. Milton Wright 41, North Harford 6
Crossland 51, Friendly 22
DeMatha 42, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 6
Digital Harbor 29, Patterson 8
Dunbar 82, Lake Clifton 0
Dundalk 41, Perry Hall 6
Easton 42, Bennett 0
Edgewood 36, Havre de Grace 0
Einstein 36, Watkins Mill 6
Elkton 68, North East 0
Episcopal 48, St. Christopher's 7
Flowers 27, Parkdale 8
Fort Hill 43, Bridgeport 42
Frankfort 43, Mountain Ridge 21
Gaithersburg 3, Northwest 0
Girard College 44, Maryland School for the Deaf 34
Great Mills 49, Leonardtown 22
Guilford Park 48, Atholton 0
Gwynn Park 49, Surrattsville 0
Hampshire 39, Northern Garrett 12
Hereford 7, Parkville 0
Huntingtown 35, Patuxent 21
John Carroll 28, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 21
Kent Island 35, North Caroline 6
Linganore 35, Frederick 0
Loudoun Sports Academy 40, Friendship Collegiate Academy 10
Malvern Prep 27, Gonzaga 19
Maret 25, Flint Hill 22
Marriotts Ridge 27, Reservoir 0
McDonogh 24, Calvert Hall 10
Meade 22, Severna Park 20
Mervo 24, City College 8
Middletown 35, Tuscarora 19
Milford Mill Academy 19, Franklin 2
Nandua 20, Washington 10
North Hagerstown 17, Century 7
North Point 40, La Plata 0
Northeast 44, Lansdowne 0
Northern 45, Thomas Stone 0
Oakdale 29, Urbana 8
Oakland Mills 29, Glenelg 7
Old Mill 35, North County 0
Our Lady of Good Counsel 42, St. Mary's Ryken 0
Perryville 41, Rising Sun 6 (Thurs.)
Poly 29, Forest Park 28
Quince Orchard 41, Churchill 0
Randallstown 22, Catonsville 14
River Hill 16, Hammond 8
Riverdale Baptist 14, Digital Pioneers Academy 6
Roanoke Catholic 18, St. Frances Academy Regional 2
Seneca Valley 47, Walter Johnson 0
SEED 46, St. John's Catholic Prep 20
Severn Run 7, South River 3
Southern 35, Centennial 0
South Hagerstown 34, Catoctin 14
Sparrows Point 21, Eastern Tech 14
St. Albans 29, Paul VI 7
St. Charles 28, Westlake 14
St. Frances Academy 46, Legacy School of Sports Sciences (TX) 0
St. Mary's 27, Mount St. Joseph 20
St. Paul's 18, Pallotti 0
Sussex Tech 42, Bohemia Manor 7
Walkersville 58, Governor Thomas Johnson 19
Western Tech 22, Pikesville 20
Westminster 16, South Carroll 0
Wheaton 49, Richard Montgomery 20
Whitman 42, Springbrook 0
Wilde Lake 48, Mt. Hebron 10
Williamsport 27, Boonsboro 7
Winters Mill 14, Francis Scott Key 0
Wise 71, DuVal 6
Woodlawn 28, Owings Mills 22
Scores Not Reported
Benjamin Franklin vs. Edmondson-Westside
Fairmont Heights vs. Largo
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.