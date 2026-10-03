Maryland High School Football Final Scores: Oct. 2

The 2026 Maryland high school football season continued Friday, Oct. 2, with another busy night of action across the state.

Among the notable results, No. 1 St. Frances Academy rolled to a 46-0 victory over Legacy School of Sport Sciences, No. 2 DeMatha defeated Mt. Zion Prep Academy 42-6 and No. 3 Archbishop Spalding shut out No. 16 Concordia Prep 27-0. Dunbar scored 82 in a shutout of Lake Clifton, while Wise put up 71 against DuVal.

Here are the final Maryland high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.

Final Scores

Annapolis 29, Arundel 7

Archbishop Curley 52, Annapolis Area Christian 0

Archbishop Spalding 27, Concordia Prep 0

Bel Air 29, Aberdeen 6

Blair 11, Blake 6

Bowie 2, Oxon Hill 0, Forfeit

Broadneck 39, Glen Burnie 21

Calvert 35, Chopticon 0

Cambridge-South Dorchester 35, Colonel Richardson 25

C. Milton Wright 41, North Harford 6

Crossland 51, Friendly 22

DeMatha 42, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 6

Digital Harbor 29, Patterson 8

Dunbar 82, Lake Clifton 0

Dundalk 41, Perry Hall 6

Easton 42, Bennett 0

Edgewood 36, Havre de Grace 0

Einstein 36, Watkins Mill 6

Elkton 68, North East 0

Episcopal 48, St. Christopher's 7

Flowers 27, Parkdale 8

Fort Hill 43, Bridgeport 42

Frankfort 43, Mountain Ridge 21

Gaithersburg 3, Northwest 0

Girard College 44, Maryland School for the Deaf 34

Great Mills 49, Leonardtown 22

Guilford Park 48, Atholton 0

Gwynn Park 49, Surrattsville 0

Hampshire 39, Northern Garrett 12

Hereford 7, Parkville 0

Huntingtown 35, Patuxent 21

John Carroll 28, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 21

Kent Island 35, North Caroline 6

Linganore 35, Frederick 0

Loudoun Sports Academy 40, Friendship Collegiate Academy 10

Malvern Prep 27, Gonzaga 19

Maret 25, Flint Hill 22

Marriotts Ridge 27, Reservoir 0

McDonogh 24, Calvert Hall 10

Meade 22, Severna Park 20

Mervo 24, City College 8

Middletown 35, Tuscarora 19

Milford Mill Academy 19, Franklin 2

Nandua 20, Washington 10

North Hagerstown 17, Century 7

North Point 40, La Plata 0

Northeast 44, Lansdowne 0

Northern 45, Thomas Stone 0

Oakdale 29, Urbana 8

Oakland Mills 29, Glenelg 7

Old Mill 35, North County 0

Our Lady of Good Counsel 42, St. Mary's Ryken 0

Perryville 41, Rising Sun 6 (Thurs.)

Poly 29, Forest Park 28

Quince Orchard 41, Churchill 0

Randallstown 22, Catonsville 14

River Hill 16, Hammond 8

Riverdale Baptist 14, Digital Pioneers Academy 6

Roanoke Catholic 18, St. Frances Academy Regional 2

Seneca Valley 47, Walter Johnson 0

SEED 46, St. John's Catholic Prep 20

Severn Run 7, South River 3

Southern 35, Centennial 0

South Hagerstown 34, Catoctin 14

Sparrows Point 21, Eastern Tech 14

St. Albans 29, Paul VI 7

St. Charles 28, Westlake 14

St. Frances Academy 46, Legacy School of Sports Sciences (TX) 0

St. Mary's 27, Mount St. Joseph 20

St. Paul's 18, Pallotti 0

Sussex Tech 42, Bohemia Manor 7

Walkersville 58, Governor Thomas Johnson 19

Western Tech 22, Pikesville 20

Westminster 16, South Carroll 0

Wheaton 49, Richard Montgomery 20

Whitman 42, Springbrook 0

Wilde Lake 48, Mt. Hebron 10

Williamsport 27, Boonsboro 7

Winters Mill 14, Francis Scott Key 0

Wise 71, DuVal 6

Woodlawn 28, Owings Mills 22

Scores Not Reported

Benjamin Franklin vs. Edmondson-Westside

Fairmont Heights vs. Largo