Maryland High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

The 2026 Maryland high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another busy night of action across the state.

Among the notable results, Archbishop Spalding shut out Gilman 32-0, DeMatha defeated Riverdale Baptist 28-12 and St. Mary's Ryken topped Georgetown Prep 27-7. Malvern Prep handed Good Counsel a 37-0 loss, while MIAA teams McDonogh and Archbishop Curley also picked up victories.

Here are the final Maryland high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Friday, Sept. 25

Aberdeen 34, Fallston 7

Archbishop Curley 41, Pallotti 0

Archbishop Spalding 32, Gilman 0

Bel Air 43, Joppatowne 13

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 35, Wheaton 0

Bohemia Manor 35, North East 0

Boonsboro 55, Catoctin 7

Broadneck 41, Annapolis 0

Caesar Rodney (DE) 41, St. John's Catholic Prep 6

Calvert 53, La Plata 0

Century 24, South Carroll 21

Chesapeake-AA vs. Pattersn Mill, PPD to Monday

City College 26, Forest Park 8

Crofton 42, Meade 6

DeMatha 28, Riverdale Baptist 12

Digital Pioneers Academy 50, Paul VI 7

Douglass 20, Green Street Academy 6

Dunbar 30, Poly 0

Dundalk 40, Kenwood 34

Easton 28, North Caroline 17

Eastern Tech 37, Patapsco 14

Edmondson-Westside 60, Lewis 6

Eleanor Roosevelt 46, Northwestern 0

Elkton 59, Rising Sun 10

Fort Hill 35, Hollidaysburg 21

Francis Scott Key 12, Tuscarora 9

Frankfort 37, Northern Garrett 13

Franklin 35, Woodlawn 0

Gaithersburg 61, Watkins Mill 0

Glen Burnie 36, North County 6

Gonzaga 21, Benedictine 14

Guilford Park 41, Reservoir 6

Harford Tech 16, North Harford 14

Havre de Grace 18, C. Milton Wright 7

Howard 55, Hammond 12

Huntingtown 10, Lackey 6

John Carroll 14, Boys' Latin 13

Kennedy 40, Springbrook 36

Keyser 44, Hampshire 12

Largo 24, Gwynn Park 20

Linganore 46, Walkersville 6

Loudoun Sports Academy 35, McCallie 25

Magruder 42, Rockville 14

Malvern Prep 37, Our Lady of Good Counsel 0

Marriotts Ridge 21, Glenelg 13

McDonogh 14, St. Mary's 10

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 48, Patterson 0

Middletown 42, Frederick 7

Milford Mill Academy 44, Catonsville 13

Mountain Ridge 56, Southern 6

Mt. Zion Prep Academy 38, Ron Brown 28

New Town 42, Owings Mills 0

North Hagerstown 28, Central Woodstock (VA) 21

North Point 19, Patuxent 14

Northern 41, McDonough 7

Oakdale 30, Damascus 3

Oakland Mills 32, Wilde Lake 8

Old Mill 35, Arundel 0

Our Lady of Mount Carmel 14, St. Paul's 7

Overlea 30, Dulaney 14

Oxon Hill 28, Potomac 26

Paint Branch 14, Northwest 7

Parkdale 53, Bladensburg 0

Parkside 21, Colonel Richardson 0

Perryville 21, Edgewood 0

Pikesville 22, Northwood 20

Poolesville 17, Centennial 7

Randallstown 32, Hereford 22

River Hill 35, Long Reach 7

SEED 10, Penn Wood 3

Severn Run 21, Severna Park 14

Sherwood 14, Blake 13

Smithsburg 28, Brunswick 6

Snow Hill 36, Washington 0

South Hagerstown 19, Governor Thomas Johnson 16

Southern 41, Clear Spring 6

Sparrows Point 13, Loch Raven 0

St. Mary's Ryken 27, Georgetown Prep 7

Urbana 17, South River 6

Westlake 26, Leonardtown 15

Westminster 38, Liberty 0

Wicomico 30, Cambridge-South Dorchester 6

Williamsport 21, Northeast 6

Winters Mill 38, Manchester Valley 0

Wise 51, Bowie 0

Scores Not Reported

Bath County vs. Hancock

Digital Harbor vs. Benjamin Franklin

Fairmont Heights vs. Friendly