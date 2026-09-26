Washington High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026

The 2026 Washington high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another full night of action across the state.

Among the notable results, No. 2 Puyallup rolled past Curtis 72-6, No. 3 Bellevue defeated No. 23 Eastlake 49-7 and No. 11 Tumwater handled Woodland 47-7. Mount Si shut out Hazen 69-0, while Decatur defeated Todd Beamer 61-0.

Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Friday, Sept. 25

Adna 50, Bellevue Christian 0

Anacortes 48, Sultan 6

Archbishop Murphy 28, Burlington-Edison 22

Arlington 54, Kamiak 23

Bainbridge 14, Port Angeles 6

Bellevue 49, Eastlake 7

Bethel 21, Bonney Lake 12

Bishop Blanchet 19, Ballard 13

Black Hills 39, Hudson's Bay 14

Bothell 34, Woodinville 7

Brewster 28, Cascade 25

Camas 56, Union 7

Cascade 3, Jackson 0

Cascade Christian 28, Montesano 27

Castle Rock 49, Stevenson 12

Central Valley 41, University 21

Centralia 56, Annie Wright 35

Chief Leschi 62, Ocosta 20

College Place 22, Kiona-Benton 19

Colfax 37, Reardan 14

Columbia 55, Granger 14

Connell 31, Naches Valley 0

Cusick 62, Wellpinit 20

Davenport 38, Entiat 20

Dayton 55, St. John-Endicott 8

Decatur 61, Todd Beamer 0

East Valley 35, Quincy 0

Eastside Catholic 49, Chief Sealth 0

Edmonds-Woodway 38, Meadowdale 14

Enumclaw 28, Federal Way 27

Evergreen 34, Heritage 7

Evergreen 45, Lindbergh 0

Forks 47, Klahowya 15

Freeman 33, Liberty 14

Friday Harbor 53, South Whidbey 0

Gig Harbor 20, Bellarmine Prep 0

Gonzaga Prep 29, Mt. Spokane 6

Granite Falls 26, Lakeside 0

Highland 41, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0

Hoquiam 54, EJ (CO-OP) 35

Inglemoor 28, Interlake 7

Juanita 16, Lake Washington 14

Kelso 40, Prairie 0

Kentlake 27, Kent-Meridian 26

King's Way Christian 24, Fort Vancouver 18

Kittitas/Thorp 52, Goldendale 6

La Conner 64, Concrete 26

Liberty 17, Mercer Island 10

Liberty Bell 41, Tonasket 22

Liberty Christian 52, Sunnyside Christian 12

Lincoln 20, Central Kitsap 0

LRSWK (CO-OP) 35, Asotin 13

Lummi 66, Muckleshoot Tribal 14

Manson 48, Bridgeport 6

Mark Morris 29, Washougal 21

Marysville-Pilchuck 30, Cedar Park Christian 0

Mead 27, Cheney 20

Meridian 41, Onalaska 22

Monroe 43, Everett 30

Mount Si 69, Hazen 0

Mount Tahoma 28, Silas 12

Mountain View 42, Elma 14

Naselle 68, Morton 6

Neah Bay 54, Quilcene 0

Newport 14, Priest River 7

Newport - Bellevue 39, Redmond 7

Nooksack Valley 19, Squalicum 12

North Mason 25, Kingston 0

Northwest Christian School 55, Kettle Falls 6

Oak Harbor 13, Mount Vernon 13

O'Dea 50, Rainier Beach 18

Okanogan 33, Colville 0

Olympic 62, Sequim 0

Othello 14, Ephrata 13

Pasco 41, Sageview 7

Peninsula 31, Timberline 14

Pomeroy 52, Tekoa-Rosalia 0

Prosser 47, Mariner 0

Pullman 23, Clarkston 12

Puyallup 72, Curtis 6

Raymond/South Bend 27, Toutle Lake 0

Republic 58, Chewelah 12

Ridgeline 42, Lewis & Clark 0

Ridgefield 27, Hockinson 7

Riverside 20, Chelan 14

Rochester 57, Rainier 18

Rogers 21, East Valley 7

Royal 46, Zillah 0

Selah 63, Grandview 14

SelPort 28, Curlew 6

Sehome 35, Lakewood 27

Seton Catholic 52, Kalama 20

Shorecrest 21, Lynnwood 0

Shorewood 27, Mountlake Terrace 0

Skyline 21, Issaquah 18

Skyview 35, Battle Ground 0

Snohomish 52, Marysville Getchell 0

Southridge 27, Kamiakin 14

Stadium 41, Kentridge 21

Stanwood 24, Sedro-Woolley 17

Steilacoom 47, Foss 6

Sumner 24, Emerald Ridge 14

Sunnyside 22, Eisenhower 0

Tenino 7, Napavine 6

Toledo 50, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 0

Toppenish 28, Ellensburg 14

Tumwater 47, Woodland 7

Wahkiakum 66, North Beach 40

Wahluke 42, Warden 7

Waitsburg 54, Touchet 14

Washington 15, Eatonville 14

West Seattle 32, Roosevelt 17

West Valley 30, Davis 28

WF West 63, Columbia River 0

White Pass 41, Winlock 20

White River 54, Jefferson 7

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 64, Columbia 26

Scores Not Reported

Lake Roosevelt vs. Waterville/Mansfield

Olympia vs. Yelm