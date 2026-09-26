Washington High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026
The 2026 Washington high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another full night of action across the state.
Among the notable results, No. 2 Puyallup rolled past Curtis 72-6, No. 3 Bellevue defeated No. 23 Eastlake 49-7 and No. 11 Tumwater handled Woodland 47-7. Mount Si shut out Hazen 69-0, while Decatur defeated Todd Beamer 61-0.
Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
Friday, Sept. 25
Adna 50, Bellevue Christian 0
Anacortes 48, Sultan 6
Archbishop Murphy 28, Burlington-Edison 22
Arlington 54, Kamiak 23
Bainbridge 14, Port Angeles 6
Bellevue 49, Eastlake 7
Bethel 21, Bonney Lake 12
Bishop Blanchet 19, Ballard 13
Black Hills 39, Hudson's Bay 14
Bothell 34, Woodinville 7
Brewster 28, Cascade 25
Camas 56, Union 7
Cascade 3, Jackson 0
Cascade Christian 28, Montesano 27
Castle Rock 49, Stevenson 12
Central Valley 41, University 21
Centralia 56, Annie Wright 35
Chief Leschi 62, Ocosta 20
College Place 22, Kiona-Benton 19
Colfax 37, Reardan 14
Columbia 55, Granger 14
Connell 31, Naches Valley 0
Cusick 62, Wellpinit 20
Davenport 38, Entiat 20
Dayton 55, St. John-Endicott 8
Decatur 61, Todd Beamer 0
East Valley 35, Quincy 0
Eastside Catholic 49, Chief Sealth 0
Edmonds-Woodway 38, Meadowdale 14
Enumclaw 28, Federal Way 27
Evergreen 34, Heritage 7
Evergreen 45, Lindbergh 0
Forks 47, Klahowya 15
Freeman 33, Liberty 14
Friday Harbor 53, South Whidbey 0
Gig Harbor 20, Bellarmine Prep 0
Gonzaga Prep 29, Mt. Spokane 6
Granite Falls 26, Lakeside 0
Highland 41, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Hoquiam 54, EJ (CO-OP) 35
Inglemoor 28, Interlake 7
Juanita 16, Lake Washington 14
Kelso 40, Prairie 0
Kentlake 27, Kent-Meridian 26
King's Way Christian 24, Fort Vancouver 18
Kittitas/Thorp 52, Goldendale 6
La Conner 64, Concrete 26
Liberty 17, Mercer Island 10
Liberty Bell 41, Tonasket 22
Liberty Christian 52, Sunnyside Christian 12
Lincoln 20, Central Kitsap 0
LRSWK (CO-OP) 35, Asotin 13
Lummi 66, Muckleshoot Tribal 14
Manson 48, Bridgeport 6
Mark Morris 29, Washougal 21
Marysville-Pilchuck 30, Cedar Park Christian 0
Mead 27, Cheney 20
Meridian 41, Onalaska 22
Monroe 43, Everett 30
Mount Si 69, Hazen 0
Mount Tahoma 28, Silas 12
Mountain View 42, Elma 14
Naselle 68, Morton 6
Neah Bay 54, Quilcene 0
Newport 14, Priest River 7
Newport - Bellevue 39, Redmond 7
Nooksack Valley 19, Squalicum 12
North Mason 25, Kingston 0
Northwest Christian School 55, Kettle Falls 6
Oak Harbor 13, Mount Vernon 13
O'Dea 50, Rainier Beach 18
Okanogan 33, Colville 0
Olympic 62, Sequim 0
Othello 14, Ephrata 13
Pasco 41, Sageview 7
Peninsula 31, Timberline 14
Pomeroy 52, Tekoa-Rosalia 0
Prosser 47, Mariner 0
Pullman 23, Clarkston 12
Puyallup 72, Curtis 6
Raymond/South Bend 27, Toutle Lake 0
Republic 58, Chewelah 12
Ridgeline 42, Lewis & Clark 0
Ridgefield 27, Hockinson 7
Riverside 20, Chelan 14
Rochester 57, Rainier 18
Rogers 21, East Valley 7
Royal 46, Zillah 0
Selah 63, Grandview 14
SelPort 28, Curlew 6
Sehome 35, Lakewood 27
Seton Catholic 52, Kalama 20
Shorecrest 21, Lynnwood 0
Shorewood 27, Mountlake Terrace 0
Skyline 21, Issaquah 18
Skyview 35, Battle Ground 0
Snohomish 52, Marysville Getchell 0
Southridge 27, Kamiakin 14
Stadium 41, Kentridge 21
Stanwood 24, Sedro-Woolley 17
Steilacoom 47, Foss 6
Sumner 24, Emerald Ridge 14
Sunnyside 22, Eisenhower 0
Tenino 7, Napavine 6
Toledo 50, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 0
Toppenish 28, Ellensburg 14
Tumwater 47, Woodland 7
Wahkiakum 66, North Beach 40
Wahluke 42, Warden 7
Waitsburg 54, Touchet 14
Washington 15, Eatonville 14
West Seattle 32, Roosevelt 17
West Valley 30, Davis 28
WF West 63, Columbia River 0
White Pass 41, Winlock 20
White River 54, Jefferson 7
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 64, Columbia 26
Scores Not Reported
Lake Roosevelt vs. Waterville/Mansfield
Olympia vs. Yelm
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.