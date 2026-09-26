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Washington High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Washington high school football action across the state.
Gary Adornato|
Mount Tahoma powered its way to a 28-12 win over Silas, Friday in Washington.
Mount Tahoma powered its way to a 28-12 win over Silas, Friday in Washington. | Vince Miller

The 2026 Washington high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another full night of action across the state.

Among the notable results, No. 2 Puyallup rolled past Curtis 72-6, No. 3 Bellevue defeated No. 23 Eastlake 49-7 and No. 11 Tumwater handled Woodland 47-7. Mount Si shut out Hazen 69-0, while Decatur defeated Todd Beamer 61-0.

Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Friday, Sept. 25

Adna 50, Bellevue Christian 0

Anacortes 48, Sultan 6

Archbishop Murphy 28, Burlington-Edison 22

Arlington 54, Kamiak 23

Bainbridge 14, Port Angeles 6

Bellevue 49, Eastlake 7

Bethel 21, Bonney Lake 12

Bishop Blanchet 19, Ballard 13

Black Hills 39, Hudson's Bay 14

Bothell 34, Woodinville 7

Brewster 28, Cascade 25

Camas 56, Union 7

Cascade 3, Jackson 0

Cascade Christian 28, Montesano 27

Castle Rock 49, Stevenson 12

Central Valley 41, University 21

Centralia 56, Annie Wright 35

Chief Leschi 62, Ocosta 20

College Place 22, Kiona-Benton 19

Colfax 37, Reardan 14

Columbia 55, Granger 14

Connell 31, Naches Valley 0

Cusick 62, Wellpinit 20

Davenport 38, Entiat 20

Dayton 55, St. John-Endicott 8

Decatur 61, Todd Beamer 0

East Valley 35, Quincy 0

Eastside Catholic 49, Chief Sealth 0

Edmonds-Woodway 38, Meadowdale 14

Enumclaw 28, Federal Way 27

Evergreen 34, Heritage 7

Evergreen 45, Lindbergh 0

Forks 47, Klahowya 15

Freeman 33, Liberty 14

Friday Harbor 53, South Whidbey 0

Gig Harbor 20, Bellarmine Prep 0

Gonzaga Prep 29, Mt. Spokane 6

Granite Falls 26, Lakeside 0

Highland 41, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0

Hoquiam 54, EJ (CO-OP) 35

Inglemoor 28, Interlake 7

Juanita 16, Lake Washington 14

Kelso 40, Prairie 0

Kentlake 27, Kent-Meridian 26

King's Way Christian 24, Fort Vancouver 18

Kittitas/Thorp 52, Goldendale 6

La Conner 64, Concrete 26

Liberty 17, Mercer Island 10

Liberty Bell 41, Tonasket 22

Liberty Christian 52, Sunnyside Christian 12

Lincoln 20, Central Kitsap 0

LRSWK (CO-OP) 35, Asotin 13

Lummi 66, Muckleshoot Tribal 14

Manson 48, Bridgeport 6

Mark Morris 29, Washougal 21

Marysville-Pilchuck 30, Cedar Park Christian 0

Mead 27, Cheney 20

Meridian 41, Onalaska 22

Monroe 43, Everett 30

Mount Si 69, Hazen 0

Mount Tahoma 28, Silas 12

Mountain View 42, Elma 14

Naselle 68, Morton 6

Neah Bay 54, Quilcene 0

Newport 14, Priest River 7

Newport - Bellevue 39, Redmond 7

Nooksack Valley 19, Squalicum 12

North Mason 25, Kingston 0

Northwest Christian School 55, Kettle Falls 6

Oak Harbor 13, Mount Vernon 13

O'Dea 50, Rainier Beach 18

Okanogan 33, Colville 0

Olympic 62, Sequim 0

Othello 14, Ephrata 13

Pasco 41, Sageview 7

Peninsula 31, Timberline 14

Pomeroy 52, Tekoa-Rosalia 0

Prosser 47, Mariner 0

Pullman 23, Clarkston 12

Puyallup 72, Curtis 6

Raymond/South Bend 27, Toutle Lake 0

Republic 58, Chewelah 12

Ridgeline 42, Lewis & Clark 0

Ridgefield 27, Hockinson 7

Riverside 20, Chelan 14

Rochester 57, Rainier 18

Rogers 21, East Valley 7

Royal 46, Zillah 0

Selah 63, Grandview 14

SelPort 28, Curlew 6

Sehome 35, Lakewood 27

Seton Catholic 52, Kalama 20

Shorecrest 21, Lynnwood 0

Shorewood 27, Mountlake Terrace 0

Skyline 21, Issaquah 18

Skyview 35, Battle Ground 0

Snohomish 52, Marysville Getchell 0

Southridge 27, Kamiakin 14

Stadium 41, Kentridge 21

Stanwood 24, Sedro-Woolley 17

Steilacoom 47, Foss 6

Sumner 24, Emerald Ridge 14

Sunnyside 22, Eisenhower 0

Tenino 7, Napavine 6

Toledo 50, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 0

Toppenish 28, Ellensburg 14

Tumwater 47, Woodland 7

Wahkiakum 66, North Beach 40

Wahluke 42, Warden 7

Waitsburg 54, Touchet 14

Washington 15, Eatonville 14

West Seattle 32, Roosevelt 17

West Valley 30, Davis 28

WF West 63, Columbia River 0

White Pass 41, Winlock 20

White River 54, Jefferson 7

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 64, Columbia 26

Scores Not Reported

Lake Roosevelt vs. Waterville/Mansfield

Olympia vs. Yelm

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Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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