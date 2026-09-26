North Carolina High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026
The 2026 North Carolina high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another busy night of action across the state.
Among the notable results, Grimsley rolled past Western Guilford 63-0, Hough shut out West Mecklenburg 44-0 and Weddington defeated Sun Valley 42-0. Reidsville overwhelmed Carver 69-0, while Monroe earned a 43-3 victory over Lumberton.
Here are the final North Carolina high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
Friday, Sept. 25
A.L. Brown 49, POBAT 0
Anson 41, Pender 24
Apex Friendship 32, Jordan 20
Ashe County 21, Elkin 7
Ashbrook 60, North Gaston 6
Asheville 41, Watauga 26
Ashley 20, Laney 17
Atkins 17, Forbush 10
Ballantyne Ridge 28, East Mecklenburg 21
Bandys 14, Newton-Conover 6
Broughton 39, Corinth Holders 35
Bunn 54, Beddingfield 0
Burns 45, West Lincoln 7
Camden County 55, Pamlico County 32
Cary Christian 54, Wake Christian Academy 12
Central Davidson 54, Southern Guilford 0
Chambers 28, Butler 0
Charlotte Catholic 35, Porter Ridge 14
Charlotte Christian 51, Ravenscroft 21
Chatham Central 35, North Stokes 0
Clayton 55, Smithfield-Selma 7
Cleveland 42, South Garner 0
Community School of Davidson 23, Christ the King 17
Corvian Community 44, Lincoln Charter 0
Crest 42, Forestview 6
Croatan 38, Havelock 26
Currituck County 28, Bertie 8
D.H. Conley 42, Western Alamance 21
DeMatha 28, Riverdale Baptist 12
East Bladen 46, Hobbton 40
East Columbus 14, Union 6
East Gaston 41, Bessemer City 12
East Lincoln 63, Bunker Hill 24
Eastern Randolph 43, West Stanly 15
Eastern Wayne 46, North Lenoir 0
Faith Christian 46, St. David's 22
Father Capodanno 36, Sandhills Classical Christian 34
Felton Grove 34, North Wake Saints 12
Forest Hills 35, East Rutherford 12
Franklin 38, Pisgah 0
Green Hope 27, Apex 7
Grimsley 63, Western Guilford 0
Harding University 30, Cox Mill 27
Harnett Central 42, Western Harnett 7
Harrells Christian Academy 33, Covenant Day 7
Hibriten 33, East Burke 7
Hickory 50, North Lincoln 7
Hickory Grove Christian 30, South Wake Christian Athletics 0
Hickory Ridge 28, West Cabarrus 0
High Point Christian Academy 36, Trinity Christian 8
Hobgood Charter 50, Columbia 6
Hoggard 55, West Brunswick 14
Hough 44, West Mecklenburg 0
Hunt 40, Southern Wayne 6
J.F. Webb 46, NHCTA 6
James Kenan 58, Rosewood 13
Jay M. Robinson 55, Salisbury 7
Jordan-Matthews 28, East Chapel Hill 21
Lake Norman Charter 41, Pine Lake Prep 13
Lake View 43, Fairmont 14
Lakewood 44, West Columbus 30
Langtree Charter Academy 48, Bradford Prep 27
Lawrence Academy 60, Halifax Academy 6
Leesville Road 17, Athens Drive 6
Lincolnton 72, Highland Tech 6
Louisburg 46, Carrboro 0
Maiden 41, Foard 6
Mallard Creek 43, West Charlotte 6
Metrolina Christian Academy 17, NRCA 7
Middle Creek 40, Hoke County 15
Mitchell 48, Polk County 13
Monroe 43, Lumberton 3
Morehead 35, Bartlett Yancey 2
Mountain Heritage 43, Madison 10
Mountain Island Charter 14, Albemarle 0
Murphy 44, Cherokee 23
Myers Park 32, Charlotte Country Day School 29
New Bern 56, Hertford County 28
North Brunswick 14, Topsail 10
North Buncombe 49, McDowell 27
North Henderson 42, Brevard 6
North Pitt 26, North Johnston 0
North Rowan 69, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 6
North Stanley 1, TJCA 0, Forfeit
Northeast Guilford 22, West Stokes 19
Northeastern 46, SouthWest Edgecombe 30
Northern Nash 34, Fike 20
Northside - Jacksonville 53, Richlands 0
Northwest Cabarrus 41, East Rowan 14
Olympic 22, Central Cabarrus 6
Orange 43, Northern Durham 22
Owen 28, Avery County 7
Page 35, Dudley 6
Panther Creek 35, Willow Spring 28
Pasquotank County 13, Gates County 6
Patton 21, Draughn 7
Piedmont 55, Cuthbertson 28
Princeton 64, Wake Prep Academy 0
Providence 46, Rocky River 0
Providence Day 34, C (CO-OP) 14
Pungo Christian Academy 68, BACA 0
R-S Central 34, CHASE 27
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 31, Ambassador Christian School 6
Randleman 29, Lexington Senior 16
Reidsville 69, Carver 0
Robbinsville 42, Andrews 0
Rocky Mount Prep 36, Weldon STEM 18
Rolesville 10, Millbrook 10
Rosman 44, Hayesville 7
Shelby 21, Stuart W. Cramer 14
South Mecklenburg 48, Hopewell 25
South Point 43, Huss 8
South Rowan 27, Concord 10
South Stokes 36, TCPLA 18
Southeast Alamance 51, Person 14
Southeast Raleigh 33, Fuquay-Varina 31
Southern Nash 21, C.B. Aycock 0
Southwest Guilford 28, Ben L. Smith 3
Southwestern Randolph 42, McMichael 0
Spartanburg 39, Charlotte Latin 34
Starmount 43, Alleghany 14
Swansboro 55, West Carteret 0
T.W. Andrews 49, Ledford 0
Thomasville 49, North Moore 0
TMSA 22, Jones Senior 8
Triton 49, Southern Lee 20
Tuscola 41, Smoky Mountain 13
Union Academy 36, South Stanly 21
Union Pines 49, South Johnston 15
Wakefield 48, Enloe 41
Walkertown 20, Rockingham County 7
Wallace-Rose Hill 65, Goldsboro 0
Warren County 28, Roanoke Rapids 0
Weddington 42, Sun Valley 0
West Craven 36, Washington 8
West Henderson 40, East Henderson 14
West Johnston 31, Lee County 24
West Rowan 46, Carson 24
West Wilkes 21, East Wilkes 13
Wilkes Central 27, North Wilkes 20
WSPA 8, Bishop McGuinness 0
Scores Not Reported
Beacon Hill HomeSchool vs. TSJPAG
GRACE Christian vs. Mount Zion Christian Academy
Wayne Christian vs. ALAJ
Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Northeast Academy
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.