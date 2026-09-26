North Carolina High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026

The 2026 North Carolina high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another busy night of action across the state.

Among the notable results, Grimsley rolled past Western Guilford 63-0, Hough shut out West Mecklenburg 44-0 and Weddington defeated Sun Valley 42-0. Reidsville overwhelmed Carver 69-0, while Monroe earned a 43-3 victory over Lumberton.

Here are the final North Carolina high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Friday, Sept. 25

A.L. Brown 49, POBAT 0

Anson 41, Pender 24

Apex Friendship 32, Jordan 20

Ashe County 21, Elkin 7

Ashbrook 60, North Gaston 6

Asheville 41, Watauga 26

Ashley 20, Laney 17

Atkins 17, Forbush 10

Ballantyne Ridge 28, East Mecklenburg 21

Bandys 14, Newton-Conover 6

Broughton 39, Corinth Holders 35

Bunn 54, Beddingfield 0

Burns 45, West Lincoln 7

Camden County 55, Pamlico County 32

Cary Christian 54, Wake Christian Academy 12

Central Davidson 54, Southern Guilford 0

Chambers 28, Butler 0

Charlotte Catholic 35, Porter Ridge 14

Charlotte Christian 51, Ravenscroft 21

Chatham Central 35, North Stokes 0

Clayton 55, Smithfield-Selma 7

Cleveland 42, South Garner 0

Community School of Davidson 23, Christ the King 17

Corvian Community 44, Lincoln Charter 0

Crest 42, Forestview 6

Croatan 38, Havelock 26

Currituck County 28, Bertie 8

D.H. Conley 42, Western Alamance 21

DeMatha 28, Riverdale Baptist 12

East Bladen 46, Hobbton 40

East Columbus 14, Union 6

East Gaston 41, Bessemer City 12

East Lincoln 63, Bunker Hill 24

Eastern Randolph 43, West Stanly 15

Eastern Wayne 46, North Lenoir 0

Faith Christian 46, St. David's 22

Father Capodanno 36, Sandhills Classical Christian 34

Felton Grove 34, North Wake Saints 12

Forest Hills 35, East Rutherford 12

Franklin 38, Pisgah 0

Green Hope 27, Apex 7

Grimsley 63, Western Guilford 0

Harding University 30, Cox Mill 27

Harnett Central 42, Western Harnett 7

Harrells Christian Academy 33, Covenant Day 7

Hibriten 33, East Burke 7

Hickory 50, North Lincoln 7

Hickory Grove Christian 30, South Wake Christian Athletics 0

Hickory Ridge 28, West Cabarrus 0

High Point Christian Academy 36, Trinity Christian 8

Hobgood Charter 50, Columbia 6

Hoggard 55, West Brunswick 14

Hough 44, West Mecklenburg 0

Hunt 40, Southern Wayne 6

J.F. Webb 46, NHCTA 6

James Kenan 58, Rosewood 13

Jay M. Robinson 55, Salisbury 7

Jordan-Matthews 28, East Chapel Hill 21

Lake Norman Charter 41, Pine Lake Prep 13

Lake View 43, Fairmont 14

Lakewood 44, West Columbus 30

Langtree Charter Academy 48, Bradford Prep 27

Lawrence Academy 60, Halifax Academy 6

Leesville Road 17, Athens Drive 6

Lincolnton 72, Highland Tech 6

Louisburg 46, Carrboro 0

Maiden 41, Foard 6

Mallard Creek 43, West Charlotte 6

Metrolina Christian Academy 17, NRCA 7

Middle Creek 40, Hoke County 15

Mitchell 48, Polk County 13

Monroe 43, Lumberton 3

Morehead 35, Bartlett Yancey 2

Mountain Heritage 43, Madison 10

Mountain Island Charter 14, Albemarle 0

Murphy 44, Cherokee 23

Myers Park 32, Charlotte Country Day School 29

New Bern 56, Hertford County 28

North Brunswick 14, Topsail 10

North Buncombe 49, McDowell 27

North Henderson 42, Brevard 6

North Pitt 26, North Johnston 0

North Rowan 69, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 6

North Stanley 1, TJCA 0, Forfeit

Northeast Guilford 22, West Stokes 19

Northeastern 46, SouthWest Edgecombe 30

Northern Nash 34, Fike 20

Northside - Jacksonville 53, Richlands 0

Northwest Cabarrus 41, East Rowan 14

Olympic 22, Central Cabarrus 6

Orange 43, Northern Durham 22

Owen 28, Avery County 7

Page 35, Dudley 6

Panther Creek 35, Willow Spring 28

Pasquotank County 13, Gates County 6

Patton 21, Draughn 7

Piedmont 55, Cuthbertson 28

Princeton 64, Wake Prep Academy 0

Providence 46, Rocky River 0

Providence Day 34, C (CO-OP) 14

Pungo Christian Academy 68, BACA 0

R-S Central 34, CHASE 27

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 31, Ambassador Christian School 6

Randleman 29, Lexington Senior 16

Reidsville 69, Carver 0

Robbinsville 42, Andrews 0

Rocky Mount Prep 36, Weldon STEM 18

Rolesville 10, Millbrook 10

Rosman 44, Hayesville 7

Shelby 21, Stuart W. Cramer 14

South Mecklenburg 48, Hopewell 25

South Point 43, Huss 8

South Rowan 27, Concord 10

South Stokes 36, TCPLA 18

Southeast Alamance 51, Person 14

Southeast Raleigh 33, Fuquay-Varina 31

Southern Nash 21, C.B. Aycock 0

Southwest Guilford 28, Ben L. Smith 3

Southwestern Randolph 42, McMichael 0

Spartanburg 39, Charlotte Latin 34

Starmount 43, Alleghany 14

Swansboro 55, West Carteret 0

T.W. Andrews 49, Ledford 0

Thomasville 49, North Moore 0

TMSA 22, Jones Senior 8

Triton 49, Southern Lee 20

Tuscola 41, Smoky Mountain 13

Union Academy 36, South Stanly 21

Union Pines 49, South Johnston 15

Wakefield 48, Enloe 41

Walkertown 20, Rockingham County 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 65, Goldsboro 0

Warren County 28, Roanoke Rapids 0

Weddington 42, Sun Valley 0

West Craven 36, Washington 8

West Henderson 40, East Henderson 14

West Johnston 31, Lee County 24

West Rowan 46, Carson 24

West Wilkes 21, East Wilkes 13

Wilkes Central 27, North Wilkes 20

WSPA 8, Bishop McGuinness 0

Scores Not Reported

Beacon Hill HomeSchool vs. TSJPAG

GRACE Christian vs. Mount Zion Christian Academy

Wayne Christian vs. ALAJ

Wayne Preparatory Academy vs. Northeast Academy