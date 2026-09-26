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Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

See final scores from Friday's slate of action
Jack Butler|
Oostburg’s Parker Levin (20) works to pull down Manitowoc Lutheran’s Ethan Brooks (8, right), Friday, September 25, 2026, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Oostburg’s Parker Levin (20) works to pull down Manitowoc Lutheran’s Ethan Brooks (8, right), Friday, September 25, 2026, in Manitowoc, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

Full Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores

Gilman 44, Assumption 6

De Soto 50, Rosholt 26

Ishpeming 46, Bessemer 0

Hiawatha 54, Schlarman 8

Menominee 45, Houghton 16

Bruce 66, Winter/Birchwood 50

Howards Grove 15, Mishicot 8

Regis 15, Fall Creek 8

Riverdale 42, Boscobel 12

(#25) Pewaukee 56, West Allis Hale 0

Aquinas 58, Viroqua 0

Pepin/Alma 38, Whitehall 13

Athens 26, Alma Center Lincoln 24

Blair-Taylor 28, Independence/Gilmanton 20

(#18) West Salem 43, Luther 28

Oak Creek 40, Kenosha Tremper 3

River Ridge 39, Iowa-Grant 26

Stanley-Boyd 33, Auburndale 14

Wrightstown 49, Sheboygan Falls 0

Kiel 49, Roncalli 21

Necedah 14, Brookwood 7

Campbellsport 50, North Fond du Lac 14

Sheboygan South 29, Green Bay East 12

Greenfield 35, Milwaukee Lutheran 26

Potosi/Cassville 32, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 14

La Crosse Central 29, Sparta 17

Clinton 49, Lakeside Lutheran 0

Newman Catholic 47, Cornell 38

Union Grove 42, Westosha Central 7

Medford 37, Lakeland 0

Mayville 42, St. Mary's Springs 12

Valley Christian 28, Suring 22

Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 13

Elkhorn 43, Waterford 35

Edgar 22, Loyal/Greenwood 0

Wausau East 19, Mosinee 0

Nicolet 42, West Bend East 0

Merrill 32, Antigo 27

St. Thomas More 44, Fuller Collegiate Academy 26

Rib Lake 28, Three Lakes/Phelps 20

Indian Trail 56, Racine Horlick 7

Melrose-Mindoro 49, Augusta 14

Holmen 42, Tomah 6

Berlin 14, Ripon 0

Plymouth 43, Kewaskum 21

Lodi 29, Portage 27

Niagara 47, Pembine/Goodman 16

Marshfield 26, Wausau West 21

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Kaukauna 28, Fond du Lac 27

(#6) West De Pere 35, Pulaski 10

Stevens Point 42, Eau Claire North 21

Menomonie 28, Superior 23

Milton 7, DeForest 6

New London 39, Waupaca 8

(#14) De Pere 28, Green Bay Preble 14

Hurley 58, Chequamegon 8

Brookfield Central 38, Germantown 15

Port Edwards 32, Marion/Tigerton 20

Sevastopol 60, Oneida Nation 12

Pacelli 42, Pittsville 8

(#1) Muskego 31, (#10) Franklin 6

Coleman 61, Clintonville 12

Cadott 52, Ladysmith 6

(#22) Racine Case 37, Kenosha Bradford 23

(#20) Notre Dame Academy 49, Oshkosh North 0

Hortonville 38, Appleton East 14

Pardeeville 40, Horicon/Hustisford 6

(#11) Marquette University 49, Brookfield East 21

Boyceville 16, Spring Valley 6

Hartford 29, Menomonee Falls 27

(#12) Freedom 49, (#15) Little Chute 29

Hudson 43, D.C. Everest 19

Chippewa Falls 3, Rice Lake 0

(#23) Northwestern 58, Barron 8

(#5) Arrowhead 35, (#3) Oconomowoc 0

Palmyra-Eagle 63, Montello 22

Columbus 35, Jefferson 22

(#21) Neenah 21, (#7) Appleton North 14

(#2) Hamilton 48, Catholic Memorial 14

Stoughton 47, Fort Atkinson 22

(#16) Monona Grove 56, Sun Prairie East 21

Shell Lake 44, Northwood/Solon Springs 14

Wauwatosa West 37, Waukesha North 21

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39, Eau Claire Memorial 25

Fall River/Rio 38, Johnson Creek 0

Beaver Dam 48, McFarland 13

New Berlin West 49, Wauwatosa East 7

(#19) Homestead 42, Whitefish Bay 20

Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 43, Parkview/Albany 8

Platteville 35, River Valley 0

Hilbert 44, Reedsville 13

Menasha 42, Sheboygan North 2

Luxemburg-Casco 42, Seymour 6

Cameron 22, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20

New Berlin Eisenhower 17, Waukesha South 7

Badger 46, Burlington 21

Durand-Arkansaw 21, Elk Mound 14

St. Francis 20, Pius XI Catholic 0

(#17) New Richmond 35, River Falls 14

Brillion 43, Two Rivers 14

Wisconsin Lutheran 42, Slinger 20

Reedsburg 74, Baraboo 7

La Crosse Logan 42, Onalaska 21

Oconto 14, Marinette 7

Waukesha West 39, Cedarburg 2

Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12

New Lisbon 94, Bangor 20

Markesan 30, Marshall 9

Ashland 42, Spooner 14

Oakfield 58, Wayland Academy 24

Kewaunee 48, Southern Door 0

Osseo-Fairchild 20, McDonell Central 8

Nekoosa 42, Waupun 15

Cambridge 32, Waterloo 7

Lake Mills 49, Edgerton 14

Belleville 41, Poynette 0

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 26, Sauk Prairie 7

Oregon 49, Watertown 20

Whitnall 62, West Allis Central 18

Kickapoo/La Farge 42, Wisconsin Heights 14

Denmark 53, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 32

(#24) Amherst 35, Spencer/Columbus 7

Delavan-Darien 32, Evansville 22

Riverside/Golda Meir 50, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 28

Manawa 36, Crandon 8

West Bend West 33, Grafton 21

St. Catherine's 32, Martin Luther 21

Mauston 47, Adams-Friendship 12

Osceola 42, Prescott 0

Hillsboro 14, Royall 6

Janesville Craig 21, Janesville Parker 14

St. Mary Catholic 16, New Holstein 13

Shiocton 21, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Greendale 42, South Milwaukee 15

Edgewood 46, Monroe 14

Owen-Withee 38, Thorp 26

New Glarus 45, Richland Center 7

Oconto Falls 54, Sturgeon Bay 24

Winneconne 17, Xavier 16

Westfield Area 40, Deerfield 0

Lomira 28, Laconia 13

(#13) Darlington 45, Fennimore 6

Manitowoc Lutheran 28, Oostburg 0

Verona 27, Middleton 0

Port Washington 29, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10

Cochrane-Fountain City 55, Eleva-Strum 8

Amery 40, Ellsworth 18

Baldwin-Woodville 43, Somerset 14

Lancaster 45, Brodhead/Juda 6

Whitewater 28, Big Foot 23

Mukwonago 19, Kettle Moraine 14

Flambeau 72, Washburn 6

Weyauwega-Fremont 24, Marathon 6

Black River Falls 28, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20

Arcadia 44, Westby 0

Lake Country Lutheran 24, Luther Prep 21

Wisconsin Dells 42, Wautoma 21

Black Hawk/Warren IL 50, Argyle/Pecatonica 14

Bonduel 56, Peshtigo 14

St. Croix Central 29, Altoona 14

Valders 14, Chilton 7

Tomahawk 28, Rhinelander 14

Belmont 22, North Crawford 0

Stratford 31, Colby 25

(#4) Bay Port 55, Appleton West 7

Wabeno/Laona 20, Lena/Aquinas 14

Shoreland Lutheran 80, Brown Deer 0

Lourdes Academy 47, Dodgeland 0

St. Croix Falls 45, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 6

Oshkosh West 21, (#9) Kimberly 11

BSMILS (CO-OP) 26, Cuba City 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 21, Random Lake/Ozaukee 0

Ithaca/Weston 20, Cashton 14

Prairie du Chien 33, Dodgeville 22

Madison Memorial 57, Madison West 16

Crivitz 35, Northland Pines 14

Milwaukee Academy of Science 69, Cudahy 0

St. Joseph 13, Brookfield Academy 0

Mineral Point 28, Southwestern 18

Williams Bay 28, Princeton/Green Lake 20

Algoma 44, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0

(#8) Waunakee 49, Sun Prairie West 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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