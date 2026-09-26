Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
The 2026 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
Full Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores
Gilman 44, Assumption 6
De Soto 50, Rosholt 26
Ishpeming 46, Bessemer 0
Hiawatha 54, Schlarman 8
Menominee 45, Houghton 16
Bruce 66, Winter/Birchwood 50
Howards Grove 15, Mishicot 8
Regis 15, Fall Creek 8
Riverdale 42, Boscobel 12
(#25) Pewaukee 56, West Allis Hale 0
Aquinas 58, Viroqua 0
Pepin/Alma 38, Whitehall 13
Athens 26, Alma Center Lincoln 24
Blair-Taylor 28, Independence/Gilmanton 20
(#18) West Salem 43, Luther 28
Oak Creek 40, Kenosha Tremper 3
River Ridge 39, Iowa-Grant 26
Stanley-Boyd 33, Auburndale 14
Wrightstown 49, Sheboygan Falls 0
Kiel 49, Roncalli 21
Necedah 14, Brookwood 7
Campbellsport 50, North Fond du Lac 14
Sheboygan South 29, Green Bay East 12
Greenfield 35, Milwaukee Lutheran 26
Potosi/Cassville 32, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 14
La Crosse Central 29, Sparta 17
Clinton 49, Lakeside Lutheran 0
Newman Catholic 47, Cornell 38
Union Grove 42, Westosha Central 7
Medford 37, Lakeland 0
Mayville 42, St. Mary's Springs 12
Valley Christian 28, Suring 22
Ashwaubenon 49, Green Bay Southwest 13
Elkhorn 43, Waterford 35
Edgar 22, Loyal/Greenwood 0
Wausau East 19, Mosinee 0
Nicolet 42, West Bend East 0
Merrill 32, Antigo 27
St. Thomas More 44, Fuller Collegiate Academy 26
Rib Lake 28, Three Lakes/Phelps 20
Indian Trail 56, Racine Horlick 7
Melrose-Mindoro 49, Augusta 14
Holmen 42, Tomah 6
Berlin 14, Ripon 0
Plymouth 43, Kewaskum 21
Lodi 29, Portage 27
Niagara 47, Pembine/Goodman 16
Marshfield 26, Wausau West 21
Grantsburg 42, Webster 0
Kaukauna 28, Fond du Lac 27
(#6) West De Pere 35, Pulaski 10
Stevens Point 42, Eau Claire North 21
Menomonie 28, Superior 23
Milton 7, DeForest 6
New London 39, Waupaca 8
(#14) De Pere 28, Green Bay Preble 14
Hurley 58, Chequamegon 8
Brookfield Central 38, Germantown 15
Port Edwards 32, Marion/Tigerton 20
Sevastopol 60, Oneida Nation 12
Pacelli 42, Pittsville 8
(#1) Muskego 31, (#10) Franklin 6
Coleman 61, Clintonville 12
Cadott 52, Ladysmith 6
(#22) Racine Case 37, Kenosha Bradford 23
(#20) Notre Dame Academy 49, Oshkosh North 0
Hortonville 38, Appleton East 14
Pardeeville 40, Horicon/Hustisford 6
(#11) Marquette University 49, Brookfield East 21
Boyceville 16, Spring Valley 6
Hartford 29, Menomonee Falls 27
(#12) Freedom 49, (#15) Little Chute 29
Hudson 43, D.C. Everest 19
Chippewa Falls 3, Rice Lake 0
(#23) Northwestern 58, Barron 8
(#5) Arrowhead 35, (#3) Oconomowoc 0
Palmyra-Eagle 63, Montello 22
Columbus 35, Jefferson 22
(#21) Neenah 21, (#7) Appleton North 14
(#2) Hamilton 48, Catholic Memorial 14
Stoughton 47, Fort Atkinson 22
(#16) Monona Grove 56, Sun Prairie East 21
Shell Lake 44, Northwood/Solon Springs 14
Wauwatosa West 37, Waukesha North 21
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39, Eau Claire Memorial 25
Fall River/Rio 38, Johnson Creek 0
Beaver Dam 48, McFarland 13
New Berlin West 49, Wauwatosa East 7
(#19) Homestead 42, Whitefish Bay 20
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 43, Parkview/Albany 8
Platteville 35, River Valley 0
Hilbert 44, Reedsville 13
Menasha 42, Sheboygan North 2
Luxemburg-Casco 42, Seymour 6
Cameron 22, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20
New Berlin Eisenhower 17, Waukesha South 7
Badger 46, Burlington 21
Durand-Arkansaw 21, Elk Mound 14
St. Francis 20, Pius XI Catholic 0
(#17) New Richmond 35, River Falls 14
Brillion 43, Two Rivers 14
Wisconsin Lutheran 42, Slinger 20
Reedsburg 74, Baraboo 7
La Crosse Logan 42, Onalaska 21
Oconto 14, Marinette 7
Waukesha West 39, Cedarburg 2
Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12
New Lisbon 94, Bangor 20
Markesan 30, Marshall 9
Ashland 42, Spooner 14
Oakfield 58, Wayland Academy 24
Kewaunee 48, Southern Door 0
Osseo-Fairchild 20, McDonell Central 8
Nekoosa 42, Waupun 15
Cambridge 32, Waterloo 7
Lake Mills 49, Edgerton 14
Belleville 41, Poynette 0
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 26, Sauk Prairie 7
Oregon 49, Watertown 20
Whitnall 62, West Allis Central 18
Kickapoo/La Farge 42, Wisconsin Heights 14
Denmark 53, KSALSCC (CO-OP) 32
(#24) Amherst 35, Spencer/Columbus 7
Delavan-Darien 32, Evansville 22
Riverside/Golda Meir 50, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 28
Manawa 36, Crandon 8
West Bend West 33, Grafton 21
St. Catherine's 32, Martin Luther 21
Mauston 47, Adams-Friendship 12
Osceola 42, Prescott 0
Hillsboro 14, Royall 6
Janesville Craig 21, Janesville Parker 14
St. Mary Catholic 16, New Holstein 13
Shiocton 21, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Greendale 42, South Milwaukee 15
Edgewood 46, Monroe 14
Owen-Withee 38, Thorp 26
New Glarus 45, Richland Center 7
Oconto Falls 54, Sturgeon Bay 24
Winneconne 17, Xavier 16
Westfield Area 40, Deerfield 0
Lomira 28, Laconia 13
(#13) Darlington 45, Fennimore 6
Manitowoc Lutheran 28, Oostburg 0
Verona 27, Middleton 0
Port Washington 29, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10
Cochrane-Fountain City 55, Eleva-Strum 8
Amery 40, Ellsworth 18
Baldwin-Woodville 43, Somerset 14
Lancaster 45, Brodhead/Juda 6
Whitewater 28, Big Foot 23
Mukwonago 19, Kettle Moraine 14
Flambeau 72, Washburn 6
Weyauwega-Fremont 24, Marathon 6
Black River Falls 28, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20
Arcadia 44, Westby 0
Lake Country Lutheran 24, Luther Prep 21
Wisconsin Dells 42, Wautoma 21
Black Hawk/Warren IL 50, Argyle/Pecatonica 14
Bonduel 56, Peshtigo 14
St. Croix Central 29, Altoona 14
Valders 14, Chilton 7
Tomahawk 28, Rhinelander 14
Belmont 22, North Crawford 0
Stratford 31, Colby 25
(#4) Bay Port 55, Appleton West 7
Wabeno/Laona 20, Lena/Aquinas 14
Shoreland Lutheran 80, Brown Deer 0
Lourdes Academy 47, Dodgeland 0
St. Croix Falls 45, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 6
Oshkosh West 21, (#9) Kimberly 11
BSMILS (CO-OP) 26, Cuba City 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 21, Random Lake/Ozaukee 0
Ithaca/Weston 20, Cashton 14
Prairie du Chien 33, Dodgeville 22
Madison Memorial 57, Madison West 16
Crivitz 35, Northland Pines 14
Milwaukee Academy of Science 69, Cudahy 0
St. Joseph 13, Brookfield Academy 0
Mineral Point 28, Southwestern 18
Williams Bay 28, Princeton/Green Lake 20
Algoma 44, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0
(#8) Waunakee 49, Sun Prairie West 0
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917