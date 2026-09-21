Vote: Who Was the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19)

High school football season continues in the state of Maryland, and there were more top performers during the week of Sept. 14-19.

Archbishop Spalding's Brian Snowden Jr. threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns, Sawyer West came through on defense for Saint James, and Good Counsel's Luca Cogliandolo passed for 300 yards and four scores.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Les Williams of Wise.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Brian Snowden Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Snowden stepped up once again by completing 12 of 15 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns in Archbishop Spalding's 52-7 blowout over Mount St. Joseph.

Sawyer West, Saint James

West, a senior linebacker, registered nine tackles, six solo stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass break-up, and one fumble recovery on defense in Saint James' 43-0 shutout win over St. Stephen's & St. Agnes (VA).

Luca Cogliandolo, Good Counsel

Cogliandolo threw for 300 passing yards and four touchdowns in Good Counsel's 52-17 blowout victory over Middletown (DE).

Carlos Ferguson, McDonogh

Ferguson, a senior wide receiver and Minnesota commit, hauled in five catches for 111 receiving yards and three touchdowns in McDonogh's 28-7 win over Benedictine (VA).

Chase Magnelli, Decatur

Magnelli, a sophomore quarterback, went 16-of-27 for 305 passing yards and three touchdowns in Decatur's 44-7 blowout victory over North Caroline.

Myles Goger, Severn School

Goger, a senior wide receiver, caught three passes for 155 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Severn School's dominant 55-0 shutout win over Annapolis Area Christian.

MJ Sullivan, Damascus

Sullivan, a senior running back, rushed for 220 yards and six touchdowns in Damascus' 42-14 victory over Clarksburg.

Brady O'Neal, Fort Hill

O'Neal, a senior quarterback, went a perfect 5-for-5 through the air for 238 passing yards and four touchdowns in Fort Hill's remarkable 75-0 shutout win over Southern-Garrett.

Jayden Rumley, Meade

Rumley, a junior running back, rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in Meade's 46-0 shutout victory over North County.

Zayden Woods, Landon

Woods, a junior, had a kick returned for a touchdown and an interception on defense in Landon's 48-42 win over Flint Hall (VA).

Taylor Patten, Walkersville

Patten, a sophomore running back, had 29 carries for 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter in Walkersville's 37-8 victory over Urbana.

Tyson Cleary, Williamsport

Cleary, a senior linebacker, registered 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, five QB hurries, and a force fumble in Williamsport's 35-8 win over Catoctin.