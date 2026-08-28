Archbishop Spalding vs. DeMatha: Live Score Updates From Maryland Top-3 Showdown

The 2026 Maryland high school football season kicks off Friday night with No. 3 Archbishop Spalding and No. 2 DeMatha meeting in heavyweight season opener at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex.

DeMatha brings a 21-game winning streak into the matchup. Spalding happens to be the last team to beat the Stags.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Follow this page throughout the game for live score updates, highlights and key moments.

Refresh This Page Throughout the Game for Live Updates

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

What: No. 3 Archbishop Spalding vs. No. 2 DeMatha Catholic

When: Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex

Preview

There's little debate entering the season about St. Frances Academy's status as Maryland's No. 1 high school football team.

The race immediately behind the Panthers gets its first major test Friday night.

No. 2 DeMatha and No. 3 Archbishop Spalding meet in a season opener featuring the reigning champions of two of the state's premier conferences.

DeMatha Brings 21-Game Win Streak

DeMatha, ranked No. 2 in the High School on SI Maryland preseason Top 25 rankings, has won the last two Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division titles. The Stags return quarterback Tristian Saab, who directed the team to an 11-0 mark as a junior last season.

On defense, DeMatha is led by Auburn commits James Pace, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end, and Kynair Crumb, a 6-1, 195-pound safety. The Stags will bring a 21-game winning streak – one shy of the school record – into Friday’s showdown.

Spalding Was the Last Team to Beat DeMatha

Spalding also owns a distinction no other team has managed in nearly two years: The Cavaliers are the last team to defeat DeMatha, beating the Stags 24-10 in their 2024 season opener. The Cavaliers are scheduled to play two more WCAC Capital powers – St. John’s College (D.C.) and Our Lady of Good Counsel – to start the 2026 campaign.

Spalding (10-2 last season), the consensus preseason No. 3 team in Maryland, has won four straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championships. Brian Snowden, who took over as quarterback just two games into his freshman season last year, is back to lead the Cavaliers’ offense. Senior wide receiver Myles McAfee, a Maryland commit, returns after suffering a season-ending lower leg injury in the 2025 season opener.

Brock Frisby, a 6-3, 265-pound lineman committed to Virginia Tech, will anchor Spalding’s defense.

New Coaches Debut on Both Sidelines

Friday will also mark the head-coaching debuts of R.G. Green at Spalding and Bryce Bevill at DeMatha. Green, a longtime Naval Academy assistant, takes over for Kyle Schmitt, who left Spalding in January to become the tight ends coach at his alma mater Maryland.

Bevill, a former DeMatha star who has held coaching and administrative positions at the high school, college and NFL levels, is the Stags’ interim coach this season for legendary headman Bill McGregor, who’s stepping away from the sidelines for personal reasons (serving this season as the program’s director of operations).