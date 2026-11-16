Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 16, 2026)
There’s a new No. 1 in the latest Maryland High School On SI football Top 25 rankings.
DeMatha Catholic moves into the top spot after advancing to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division final. The two-time reigning champ Stags will play Saint John’s College (D.C.) Sunday evening at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Saint Frances, which had held the No. 1 ranking since the start of the 2025 season, is No. 2 after falling to nationally-ranked IMG Academy (Florida). Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and McDonogh School complete the Top 5.
Spalding and McDonogh will meet for the fourth consecutive year in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title game Friday evening at Stevenson University. Spalding looks to claim an unprecedented fifth straight championship.
The Maryland public playoffs move into the state quarterfinal phase. No. 13 Milford Mill Academy hosts 15th-ranked Saint Charles in a Class 3A match. Winston Churchill returns to the poll at No. 24 while Elkton makes its first appearance of the fall at No. 25.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Mayland football Top 25:
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 31-13, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division semifinals
This week: vs. Saint John’s College (D.C.), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Nov. 22
2. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-3
Last week: Lost to IMG Academy (Fla.), 17-9
SEASON COMPLETE
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated No. 21 Saint Mary’s, 28-14, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals
This week: vs. No. 5 McDonogh School, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final at Stevenson University, Nov. 20
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 11-0
Last week: Defeated Clarksburg, 42-0, Maryland Class 4A West Region second round
This week: vs. James Hubert Blake, Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 10-2
Last week: Defeated No. 19 Calvert Hall College, 31-28, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals
This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final at Stevenson University, Nov. 20
6. OAKDALE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated North Hagerstown, 42-0, Maryland Class 3A West Region second round
This week: vs. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
7. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Damascus, 49-13, Maryland Class 3A West Region second round
This week: vs. Baltimore City College, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
8. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Parkville, 55-0, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region second round
This week: vs. Woodlawn, Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
9. HUNTINGTOWN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 35-16, Maryland Class 2A South Region second round
This week: vs. Winters Mill, Class 2A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
10. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Potomac, 31-7, Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region second round
This week: vs. Urbana, Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
11. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 10-0* (* - includes forfeit win)
Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Henry A. Wise, 17-10, Maryland Class 4A South Region second round
This week: vs. Paint Branch, Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21
12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Baltimore County, 71-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region second round
This week: vs. Henry E. Lackey, Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated New Town, 20-6, Maryland Class 3A North Region second round
This week: vs. No. 15 Saint Charles, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
14. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 11-0
Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 49-7, Maryland Class 3A South Region second round
This week: vs. Westminster, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
15. SAINT CHARLES
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Stephen Decatur, 42-6, Maryland Class 3A South Region second round
This week: vs. No. 13 Milford Mill Academy, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
16. OLD MILL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated North Point, 3-0, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region second round
This week: vs. Frederick, Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
17. BROADNECK
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated Meade, 35-14, Maryland Class 4A East Region second round
This week: at Suitland, Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
18. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 5-5* (* - includes forfeit losses)
Last week: Lost to then-No. 20 Charles H. Flowers, 17-10, Maryland Class 4A South Region second round
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A SOUTH REGION FINALIST
19. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 5-6
Last week: Lost to No. 5 McDonogh School, 31-28, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals
This week: Off; next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 106th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 26
20. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 5-6
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 28-14, MIAA A Conference semifinals
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
21. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 7-4
SEASON COMPLETE
22. EASTON
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Calvert, 34-27, Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region second round
This week: vs. Forest Park, Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
23. FORT HILL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Allegany, 10-0, Maryland Class 1A West Region second round
This week: vs. Patuxent, Class 1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
24. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Seneca Valley, 29-14, Maryland Class 4A West Region second round
This week: vs. Annapolis, Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
25. ELKTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Rising Sun, 36-0. Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region second round
This week: vs. Hereford, Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.