Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 16, 2026)

There’s a new No. 1 in the latest Maryland High School On SI football Top 25 rankings.

DeMatha Catholic moves into the top spot after advancing to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division final. The two-time reigning champ Stags will play Saint John’s College (D.C.) Sunday evening at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.



Saint Frances, which had held the No. 1 ranking since the start of the 2025 season, is No. 2 after falling to nationally-ranked IMG Academy (Florida). Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and McDonogh School complete the Top 5.

Spalding and McDonogh will meet for the fourth consecutive year in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title game Friday evening at Stevenson University. Spalding looks to claim an unprecedented fifth straight championship.

The Maryland public playoffs move into the state quarterfinal phase. No. 13 Milford Mill Academy hosts 15th-ranked Saint Charles in a Class 3A match. Winston Churchill returns to the poll at No. 24 while Elkton makes its first appearance of the fall at No. 25.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Mayland football Top 25:

1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 31-13, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division semifinals

This week: vs. Saint John’s College (D.C.), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Nov. 22

2. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 6-3

Last week: Lost to IMG Academy (Fla.), 17-9

SEASON COMPLETE

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated No. 21 Saint Mary’s, 28-14, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals

This week: vs. No. 5 McDonogh School, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final at Stevenson University, Nov. 20

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Clarksburg, 42-0, Maryland Class 4A West Region second round

This week: vs. James Hubert Blake, Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 10-2

Last week: Defeated No. 19 Calvert Hall College, 31-28, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals

This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final at Stevenson University, Nov. 20

6. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated North Hagerstown, 42-0, Maryland Class 3A West Region second round

This week: vs. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

7. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Damascus, 49-13, Maryland Class 3A West Region second round

This week: vs. Baltimore City College, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

8. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Parkville, 55-0, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region second round

This week: vs. Woodlawn, Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

9. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 35-16, Maryland Class 2A South Region second round

This week: vs. Winters Mill, Class 2A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

10. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Potomac, 31-7, Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region second round

This week: vs. Urbana, Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

11. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 10-0* (* - includes forfeit win)

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Henry A. Wise, 17-10, Maryland Class 4A South Region second round

This week: vs. Paint Branch, Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 21

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Baltimore County, 71-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region second round

This week: vs. Henry E. Lackey, Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated New Town, 20-6, Maryland Class 3A North Region second round

This week: vs. No. 15 Saint Charles, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

14. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 49-7, Maryland Class 3A South Region second round

This week: vs. Westminster, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

15. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated Stephen Decatur, 42-6, Maryland Class 3A South Region second round

This week: vs. No. 13 Milford Mill Academy, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

16. OLD MILL

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated North Point, 3-0, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region second round

This week: vs. Frederick, Class 4A/3A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

17. BROADNECK

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated Meade, 35-14, Maryland Class 4A East Region second round

This week: at Suitland, Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

18. HENRY A. WISE

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 5-5* (* - includes forfeit losses)

Last week: Lost to then-No. 20 Charles H. Flowers, 17-10, Maryland Class 4A South Region second round

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A SOUTH REGION FINALIST

19. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 5-6

Last week: Lost to No. 5 McDonogh School, 31-28, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals

This week: Off; next game - vs. Loyola Blakefield, 106th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 26

20. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 5-6

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 28-14, MIAA A Conference semifinals

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

21. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 7-4

SEASON COMPLETE

22. EASTON

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Calvert, 34-27, Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region second round

This week: vs. Forest Park, Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

23. FORT HILL

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Allegany, 10-0, Maryland Class 1A West Region second round

This week: vs. Patuxent, Class 1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

24. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated Seneca Valley, 29-14, Maryland Class 4A West Region second round

This week: vs. Annapolis, Class 4A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20

25. ELKTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Rising Sun, 36-0. Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region second round

This week: vs. Hereford, Class 2A/1A state quarterfinal, Nov. 20