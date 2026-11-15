Updated Maryland High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20-21

The 2026 Maryland high school football playoffs have reached the state quarterfinals, with 48 public-school teams remaining in contention for six state championships following a regional semifinal round filled with upsets, defensive battles and dominant performances.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association postseason continues Nov. 20-21 with 24 state quarterfinal games across Class 4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A and 1A.

Among the most significant results was Baltimore Poly's 21-14 victory over top-seeded Towson in Class 3A. The Engineers, seeded fifth in their region, will face longtime rival Baltimore City College, which shut out Aberdeen 14-0.

Class 3A also produced a major surprise when St. Charles defeated Stephen Decatur 42-0. The Spartans advance to face Guilford Park, which rolled past Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County 49-7.

In Class 4A, defending state champion Quince Orchard continued its postseason run with a 42-0 victory over Clarksburg. The Cougars will face Churchill, which defeated Seneca Valley 29-14.

Another major Class 4A matchup features Flowers against Suitland. Flowers advanced with a 17-10 victory over Wise, while Suitland defeated Parkdale 43-6.

Class 2A/1A features an intriguing matchup between undefeated Easton and Lackey. Easton survived a 34-27 battle against Calvert, while Lackey eliminated Kent Island 42-18.

In Class 1A, Fort Hill continued its championship pursuit with a 10-0 victory over Allegany, while Smithsburg survived a 10-7 battle against Mountain Ridge.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 27-28, with the six MPSSAA state championship games scheduled for Dec. 3-5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Maryland high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 12-14 regional semifinal scores, Nov. 20-21 state quarterfinal matchups and links to all six MPSSAA tournaments.

Class 4A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Defending state champion Quince Orchard remains one of the leading contenders for the Class 4A championship.

The Cougars advanced with a 42-0 victory over Clarksburg and will face Churchill, which defeated Seneca Valley 29-14.

In the North Region, Paint Branch eliminated Bethesda-Chevy Chase 33-19, while Blake defeated Wheaton 34-7.

In the South Region, Flowers survived a 17-10 battle against Wise and will face Suitland, which defeated Parkdale 43-6.

The East Region championship features Broadneck against Annapolis.

Broadneck defeated Meade 35-14, while Annapolis shut out Dundalk 17-0.

Class 4A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Quince Orchard vs. Churchill

Paint Branch vs. Blake

Flowers vs. Suitland

Broadneck vs. Annapolis

Class 4A Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 12-14

Quince Orchard 42, Clarksburg 0

Churchill 29, Seneca Valley 14

Paint Branch 33, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 19

Blake 34, Wheaton 7

Flowers 17, Wise 10

Suitland 43, Parkdale 6

Broadneck 35, Meade 14

Annapolis 17, Dundalk 0

Class 4A/3A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A/3A features several intriguing matchups, including a showdown between Sherwood and Oxon Hill.

Sherwood advanced with a 31-7 victory over Potomac, while Oxon Hill defeated Whitman 46-14.

Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, commonly known as Mervo, continued its postseason run with a shutout victory over Parkville.

Woodlawn also delivered an impressive defensive performance, defeating Kenwood 6-0.

In the East Region, Old Mill survived a 3-0 battle against North Point.

The Patriots will face Crofton, which defeated Severn Run 34-14.

The West Region features Frederick against Urbana.

Frederick defeated Marriotts Ridge 24-19, while Urbana rolled past Governor Thomas Johnson 49-18.

Class 4A/3A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Mervo vs. Woodlawn

Sherwood vs. Oxon Hill

Frederick vs. Urbana

Old Mill vs. Crofton

Class 4A/3A Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 12-14

Mervo 48, Parkville 0

Woodlawn 6, Kenwood 0

Sherwood 31, Potomac 7

Oxon Hill 46, Whitman 14

Frederick 24, Marriotts Ridge 19

Urbana 49, Governor Thomas Johnson 18

Old Mill 3, North Point 0

Crofton 34, Severn Run 14

Class 3A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features one of the most compelling matchups of the state quarterfinal round, with Oakdale facing Linganore.

Oakdale advanced with a dominant 42-0 victory over North Hagerstown.

Linganore defeated Damascus 49-13 to set up a showdown between two Frederick County powers.

In the North Region, Milford Mill Academy defeated New Town 20-6 and will face Westminster, which upset Franklin 22-14.

In the East Region, Guilford Park continued its impressive postseason with a 49-7 victory over Chesapeake.

The Panthers will face St. Charles, which delivered one of the weekend's most surprising results by shutting out Stephen Decatur 42-0.

The South Region features one of Maryland's oldest high school football rivalries.

Baltimore Poly defeated top-seeded Towson 21-14, while Baltimore City College shut out Aberdeen 14-0.

The two Baltimore City rivals will now meet with a state semifinal berth at stake.

Class 3A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Oakdale vs. Linganore

Milford Mill Academy vs. Westminster

Guilford Park vs. St. Charles

Baltimore Poly vs. Baltimore City College

Class 3A Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 12-14

Oakdale 42, North Hagerstown 0

Linganore 49, Damascus 13

Milford Mill Academy 20, New Town 6

Westminster 22, Franklin 14

Guilford Park 49, Chesapeake (Anne Arundel) 7

St. Charles 42, Stephen Decatur 0

Baltimore Poly 21, Towson 14

Baltimore City College 14, Aberdeen 0

Class 2A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features several championship contenders, including Bel Air, Huntingtown, Largo and Westlake.

Bel Air advanced with a convincing 55-7 victory over Manchester Valley.

The Bobcats will face Winters Mill, which defeated Eastern Tech 35-14.

In the South Region, Huntingtown continued its postseason run with a 35-16 victory over Northern.

The Hurricanes will meet Westlake, which shut out Northeast 26-0.

The East Region features Largo against Wicomico.

Largo survived a 28-24 battle against Douglass, while Wicomico advanced with a 20-14 victory over Gwynn Park.

Class 2A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Bel Air vs. Winters Mill

Huntingtown vs. Westlake

Largo vs. Wicomico

Class 2A Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 12-14

Bel Air 55, Manchester Valley 7

Winters Mill 35, Eastern Tech 14

Huntingtown 35, Northern 16

Westlake 26, Northeast 0

Largo 28, Douglass 24

Wicomico 20, Gwynn Park 14

Class 2A/1A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A/1A features several of Maryland's strongest small-school programs, including undefeated Easton and Elkton.

Easton remained unbeaten with a 34-27 victory over Calvert.

The Warriors will face Lackey, which defeated Kent Island 42-18.

In the West Region, Middletown delivered an impressive performance, defeating Century 42-6.

The Knights will face Walkersville, which rolled past Williamsport 52-16.

In the North Region, undefeated Elkton defeated Rising Sun 36-0.

The Golden Elks will face Hereford, which defeated Harford Tech 21-14.

In the South Region, Dunbar continued its championship pursuit with a 71-0 victory over Chesapeake of Baltimore County.

The Poets will meet Forest Park, which defeated Sparrows Point 34-7.

Class 2A/1A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

Middletown vs. Walkersville

Elkton vs. Hereford

Dunbar vs. Forest Park

Easton vs. Lackey

Class 2A/1A Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 12-14

Middletown 42, Century 6

Walkersville 52, Williamsport 16

Elkton 36, Rising Sun 0

Hereford 21, Harford Tech 14

Dunbar 71, Chesapeake (Baltimore County) 0

Forest Park 34, Sparrows Point 7

Easton 34, Calvert 27

Lackey 42, Kent Island 18

Class 1A Maryland High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features several established championship contenders, including Fort Hill, Smithsburg, Boonsboro and Perryville.

Fort Hill advanced with a 10-0 victory over Allegany in a defensive battle between Cumberland rivals.

Smithsburg survived a 10-7 victory over Mountain Ridge.

In the West Region, SEED defeated Francis Scott Key 20-0, while Boonsboro shut out Loch Raven 42-0.

In the North Region, Havre de Grace survived a 25-22 victory over Patterson Mill.

Douglass edged Green Street Academy 30-28.

In the East Region, Patuxent delivered a 28-7 victory over Perryville, while Snow Hill defeated Bohemia Manor 54-23.

Class 1A Regional Semifinal Scores — Nov. 12-14

Fort Hill 10, Allegany 0

Smithsburg 10, Mountain Ridge 7

SEED 20, Francis Scott Key 0

Boonsboro 42, Loch Raven 0

Havre de Grace 25, Patterson Mill 22

Douglass 30, Green Street Academy 28

Patuxent 28, Perryville 7

Snow Hill 54, Bohemia Manor 23

The Class 1A quarterfinal round will determine the four semifinalists, with the remaining regional winners advancing toward the state championship game in Annapolis.

When Are the 2026 Maryland High School Football State Championships?

The MPSSAA will crown six state football champions Dec. 3-5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The state quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 20-21, followed by the state semifinals Nov. 27-28.

The six championship games will conclude Maryland's public-school football season during the first weekend of December.

The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association conducts a separate postseason for its private-school member programs.

In the MIAA A Conference, Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh will meet in the championship game after semifinal victories over St. Mary's and Calvert Hall, respectively.

Spalding defeated St. Mary's 28-14, while McDonogh edged Calvert Hall 31-28.

The Cavaliers and Eagles will meet in the A Conference final for the fifth consecutive season, with Spalding having won the previous four championship meetings.

The MIAA B Conference championship will feature John Carroll against Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

John Carroll defeated Boys' Latin 21-7, while Mount Carmel advanced with a 28-14 victory over Severn School.

Both MIAA championship games are scheduled for Nov. 20.

What's Next in the Maryland High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20-21 state quarterfinal round will reduce the public-school field from 48 teams to 24.

Several matchups have major championship implications.

In Class 4A, defending champion Quince Orchard faces Churchill, while Flowers meets Suitland and Broadneck takes on Annapolis.

Class 4A/3A features Sherwood against Oxon Hill and Old Mill against Crofton.

Class 3A includes Oakdale against Linganore, Guilford Park against St. Charles and the Baltimore City rivalry between Poly and City College.

In Class 2A, Bel Air faces Winters Mill, while Huntingtown meets Westlake.

Class 2A/1A features undefeated Easton against Lackey and undefeated Elkton against Hereford.

In Class 1A, Fort Hill, Smithsburg, SEED and Boonsboro remain among the teams pursuing the state championship.

High School On SI will continue updating the Maryland high school football playoff brackets with quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.