Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 10, 2026)
The Maryland high school football postseason hits full gear as the private playoffs start this weekend.
No. 2 DeMatha Catholic begins its quest for a third straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division crown with a semifinal against Gonzaga (D.C.). No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, seeking a fifth consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference title, hosts No. 21 Saint Mary’s in a semifinal.
The other MIAA A semifinal features No. 5 McDonogh School and 19th-ranked Calvert Hall College. No. 23 Our Lady of Good Counsel plays at top-seed Saint John’s College (D.C.) in the other WCAC Capital semifinal.
Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1. The Panthers complete their season against nationally-ranked IMG Academy (Fla.) at Bowie State University.
Quince Orchard, the defending Maryland Class 4A state public champ, is No. 4. The second 5 remains intact with Oakdale, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Linganore, Huntingtown and Sherwood.
The public postseason moves into region second round play, highlighted by a Top 20 matchup between No. 11 Henry A. Wise and No. 20 Charles Herbert Flowers in 4A.
Here’s this week’s High School On SI Mayland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) at Bowie State University, Nov. 14
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 8-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division semifinal at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Nov. 13
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated Loyola Blakefield, 34-13
This week: vs. No. 21 Saint Mary’s, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinal, Nov. 13
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Richard Montgomery, 72-0, Maryland Class 4A West Region first round
This week: vs. Clarksburg, 4A West Region second round, Nov. 13
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 9-2
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 28-13
This week: vs. No. 19 Calvert Hall College, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinal, Nov. 13
6. OAKDALE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 9-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. North Hagerstown, Maryland Class 3A West Region second round, Nov. 13
7. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Parkville, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region second round, Nov. 13
8. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Urbana, 42-10
This week: vs. Damascus, Maryland Class 3A West Region second round, Nov. 13
9. HUNTINGTOWN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 9-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Northern-Calvert, Maryland Class 2A South Region second round, Nov. 13
10. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Potomac, Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region second round, Nov. 13
11. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 5-4* (* - includes forfeit losses)
Last week: Defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 38-0, Maryland Class 4A South Region first round
This week: at No. 20 Charles H. Flowers, Maryland Class 4A South Region second round, Nov. 14
12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Chesapeake-Baltimore County, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region second round at Sugar Cain Field, Nov. 13
13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. New Town, Maryland Class 3A North Region second round, Nov. 13
14. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated James M. Bennett, 69-0, Maryland Class 3A South Region first round
This week: vs. Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 3A South Region second round, Nov. 13
15. SAINT CHARLES
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 38-7, Maryland Class 3A South Region first found
This week: vs. Stephen Decatur, 3A South Region second round, Nov. 13
16. OLD MILL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Arundel, 35-13
This week: vs. North Point, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region second round, Nov. 13
17. BROADNECK
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 7-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Meade, Maryland Class 4A East Region second round, Nov. 13
19. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 5-5
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Mount Saint Joseph, 39-0
This week: vs. No. 5 McDonogh School, MIAA A Conference semifinal, Nov. 13
20. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 8-0* (* - includes forfeit win)
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 11 Henry A. Wise, Maryland Class 4A South Region second round, Nov. 14
21. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 5-5
Last week: Defeated Severn School, 33-6
This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, MIAA A Conference semifinal, Nov. 13
22. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 7-4
Last week: Lost to then-No. 19 Calvert Hall College, 39-0
SEASON COMPLETE
23. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 4-6
Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Bishop McNamara, 28-21
This week: at Saint John’s College (D.C.), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division semifinal, Nov. 14
24. EASTON
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Cambridge-South Dorchester, 40-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region first round
This week: vs. Calvert, 2A/1A East Region second, Nov. 12
25. FORT HILL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 9-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Allegany, Maryland Class 1A West Region second round, Nov. 13
Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023