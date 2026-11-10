Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 10, 2026)

The Maryland high school football postseason hits full gear as the private playoffs start this weekend.

No. 2 DeMatha Catholic begins its quest for a third straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division crown with a semifinal against Gonzaga (D.C.). No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, seeking a fifth consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference title, hosts No. 21 Saint Mary’s in a semifinal.

The other MIAA A semifinal features No. 5 McDonogh School and 19th-ranked Calvert Hall College. No. 23 Our Lady of Good Counsel plays at top-seed Saint John’s College (D.C.) in the other WCAC Capital semifinal.

Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1. The Panthers complete their season against nationally-ranked IMG Academy (Fla.) at Bowie State University.

Quince Orchard, the defending Maryland Class 4A state public champ, is No. 4. The second 5 remains intact with Oakdale, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Linganore, Huntingtown and Sherwood.

The public postseason moves into region second round play, highlighted by a Top 20 matchup between No. 11 Henry A. Wise and No. 20 Charles Herbert Flowers in 4A.



Here’s this week’s High School On SI Mayland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 6-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) at Bowie State University, Nov. 14

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 8-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division semifinal at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Nov. 13

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Loyola Blakefield, 34-13

This week: vs. No. 21 Saint Mary’s, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinal, Nov. 13

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Richard Montgomery, 72-0, Maryland Class 4A West Region first round

This week: vs. Clarksburg, 4A West Region second round, Nov. 13

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 9-2

Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 28-13

This week: vs. No. 19 Calvert Hall College, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinal, Nov. 13

6. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. North Hagerstown, Maryland Class 3A West Region second round, Nov. 13

7. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Parkville, Maryland Class 4A/3A North Region second round, Nov. 13

8. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Urbana, 42-10

This week: vs. Damascus, Maryland Class 3A West Region second round, Nov. 13

9. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 9-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Northern-Calvert, Maryland Class 2A South Region second round, Nov. 13

10. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Potomac, Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region second round, Nov. 13

11. HENRY A. WISE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 5-4* (* - includes forfeit losses)

Last week: Defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 38-0, Maryland Class 4A South Region first round

This week: at No. 20 Charles H. Flowers, Maryland Class 4A South Region second round, Nov. 14

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Chesapeake-Baltimore County, Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region second round at Sugar Cain Field, Nov. 13

13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. New Town, Maryland Class 3A North Region second round, Nov. 13

14. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated James M. Bennett, 69-0, Maryland Class 3A South Region first round

This week: vs. Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 3A South Region second round, Nov. 13

15. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 16



Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 38-7, Maryland Class 3A South Region first found

This week: vs. Stephen Decatur, 3A South Region second round, Nov. 13

16. OLD MILL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Arundel, 35-13

This week: vs. North Point, Maryland Class 4A/3A East Region second round, Nov. 13

17. BROADNECK

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 7-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Meade, Maryland Class 4A East Region second round, Nov. 13

19. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 5-5

Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Mount Saint Joseph, 39-0

This week: vs. No. 5 McDonogh School, MIAA A Conference semifinal, Nov. 13

20. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 8-0* (* - includes forfeit win)

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 11 Henry A. Wise, Maryland Class 4A South Region second round, Nov. 14

21. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 5-5

Last week: Defeated Severn School, 33-6

This week: vs. No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, MIAA A Conference semifinal, Nov. 13

22. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 7-4

Last week: Lost to then-No. 19 Calvert Hall College, 39-0

SEASON COMPLETE

23. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 4-6

Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Bishop McNamara, 28-21

This week: at Saint John’s College (D.C.), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division semifinal, Nov. 14

24. EASTON

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Cambridge-South Dorchester, 40-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region first round

This week: vs. Calvert, 2A/1A East Region second, Nov. 12

25. FORT HILL

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 9-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Allegany, Maryland Class 1A West Region second round, Nov. 13