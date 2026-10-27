Former Baltimore Area High School Two-Sport Star Among Heisman Trophy & Biletnikoff Award Contenders

Just a year removed from the Maryland high school football gridiron and Baltimore native Jesse "Problem Kid" Legree is already the toast of the town in Corvallis, Oregon.

The true freshman wide receiver has burst onto the national scene at Oregon State University and made a name for himself with his spectacular play on the gridiron.

Legree Is Making a National Impact as a Freshman

Midway through the season, Legree leads the nation in receiving yards (1,040), touchdown receptions (14) and receiving yards per game (148.6). He's been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week seven times and has been mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate. He boasts more than 85,000 followers on Instagram and that number is sure to skyrocket in the coming weeks.

Those credentials have sparked chatter on social media so on Friday October 23rd, Legree was back at his high school alma mater, Saint Frances Academy, to answer questions about his future in college football.

In the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) age, a student-athlete with Legree's gift could command a larger piece of the pie. Higher-profile college programs could lure the talented wide receiver away from Oregon State so Legree opted to kill the transfer portal noise.

Ochocinco Pledged $2 Million to Keep Legree in Corvalis

Former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who also played college football at Oregon State, offered to put up $2 million dollars of his own money in order to keep Legree in an Oregon State Beavers uniform.

What makes his story so intriguing is the fact that only a handful of college programs were interested in him last year. Before he arrived at St. Frances, Legree played two years of varsity football and was a point guard at Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Maryland. If you watch his basketball highlights online you will notice that his talent on the hardwood is indisputable.

Loyola has produced a handful of NFL players including Terence Garvin and Robert Williams. The school has the unique distinction of boasting two former student-athletes who hold membership in the College Football Hall of Fame. Besides Williams, who played quarterback at Notre Dame and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1949 after leading the Fighting Irish to a national championship, the Dons also boast wide receiver Bill Stromberg who played at Division III Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Williams was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988 and Stromberg was enshrined in 2004.

Legree Played AAU Basketball for His Father

Legree's father, Jeff, coached an AAU basketball team named Kali Elite FABO. Jesse and his brother, Josiah, both played for their father on that squad. "I coached them most of their career because of the politics in high school basketball," Jeff Legree told High School On SI in an exclusive interview. "They both were overlooked because of their size."

Josiah Legree, a 6-foot junior point guard who plays at UTSA, began his college basketball career at Indiana State before transferring to Morehead State.

Josiah Legree played on Parkville High School's Maryland 4A state championship team in 2023 before transferring to St. Frances Academy. He was named the Baltimore Catholic League Tournament MVP and earned BCL Tournament first team honors during his senior campaign in 2024.

Jesse Legree's high school career began on the gridiron in the Baltimore Catholic League. As a freshman he played junior varsity football at Calvert Hall College High School (Towson, Maryland) where he caught 17 touchdown passes. The prominent Catholic prep school for boys has produced ESPN's NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and various NFL players over the years including Lawrence Cager, Adrian Amos, Wayne Mulligan and College Football Hall of Famer Tom Scott.

Transferring to St. Frances Academy Opened Opportunities for Legree

A three-star recruit, Jesse Legree transferred to SFA for his senior campaign and played wide receiver and defensive back for the Panthers. He finished with 89 receptions and 18 touchdowns while helping to lead St. Frances Academy to a 9-1 record last year.

Oregon State was the only Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program to offer Legree a scholarship at the wide receiver position. Other schools wanted him to play defensive back.

The 5-foot-10 inch, 172-pound Legree is on the Biletnikoff Award watch list and along with Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Miami wideout Malachi Toney is a favorite to capture the award given to the nation's most outstanding NCAA Division I FBS wide receiver.

"Jesse's one of a kind," said James Harper, Legree's wide receivers coach at St. Frances Academy. "Jesse's that one. I love how Oregon State implemented him in the game plan immediately."

Legree could become the third Oregon State wide receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award following in the footsteps of Mike Haas (2005) and Brandin Cooks (2013) and just the second Maryland high school graduate to capture the coveted award. In 2021, Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison, who played at Tuscarora High School (Frederick, Maryland), won the Biletnikoff Award.

Legree's heroics have caught the attention of Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents various NFL, MLB, NBA and WNBA stars including Lebron James. The Legree brothers have signed with the agency for NIL representation.

The St. Frances Academy gymnasium was littered with Legree's supporters on October 23rd including various family members and high school teammates, SFA Panthers head coach Messay Hailemariam and content creator Daquan 'Triqz' Griffin who operated the livestream directly from Legree's Instagram account.

Legree put pen to paper during the signing ceremony and announced that he would be staying at Oregon State University through the 2027-28 campaign instead of transferring to another school.

Following the announcement, Legree conducted live television interviews with CBS Sports and ESPN.

During a live episode of ESPN's SportsCenter, anchor Kevin Negandhi asked Legree "what do you think separates your game from other wide receivers in the country?

"I feel like just playing with confidence and just having a feel for the defense I feel like that's what separates me," said Legree. "Especially that confidence, I always have a chip on my shoulder and I'm always going to play highly confident."

When asked about potentially winning the Heisman Trophy, Legree said "I think about it pretty often just to show that I'm highly confident and I feel like me winning the Heisman at least if not this year then in the future is a very good mindset for me."

Ochocinco is far from the only former NFL wide receiver that has shown their support publicly for the Baltimore native. "Proud of him," former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith said on X (formerly Twitter). "Jesse didn't have a real "Signing Day" experience. Everything happened so fast. It's exciting to see him have this moment at his high school. The last signing day, he watched his friends. He created his own moment."

Baltimore, affectionately known as "Charm City," has produced countless sports stars over the years and Jesse Legree is a shining example of what hard work and dedication can do.

St. Frances Academy boasts 14 active NFL players including five draft selections according to Hailemariam who said he's not at all surprised by Legree's early success in college. "We're different," said the SFA head coach. "We just bet on ourselves and we face any and all adversity that comes our way."