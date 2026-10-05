Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

It's status quo at the top of the latest High School On SI Maryland high school football Top 25, but arguably the most pivotal week of the regular season is on tap.

St. Frances Academy maintains the No. 1 spot, followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Quince Orchard.

St. Frances, ranked No. 2 in the High School On SI national rankings, faces Virginia No. 1 The Saint James Performance Academy on Saturday. Saint James nearly knocked off national No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) last weekend, falling 44-42 on a game-ending field goal.

Rounding out Maryland's Top 10 are Linganore, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Henry A. Wise, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical and Calvert Hall College.

Linganore, the defending Maryland Class 3A state champion, hosts Frederick County rival No. 13 Oakdale in a rematch of the 2024 and 2025 Class 3A state championship games.

In a rematch of the past three Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship games, No. 3 Spalding, the four-time defending champion, hosts No. 4 McDonogh on Friday evening.

No. 2 DeMatha takes on No. 7 Good Counsel at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division opener for both teams. DeMatha is the two-time defending WCAC Capital Division champion, while Good Counsel won the title in 2023.

Another major public-school matchup pits two-time defending Class 4A state champion No. 5 Quince Orchard against undefeated No. 14 Sherwood in Montgomery County league play. Sherwood, the Class 3A state runner-up last season, gave Quince Orchard arguably its toughest test of the 2025 regular season.

Gilman School debuts at No. 23 after knocking off previously undefeated and then-No. 14 Loyola Blakefield. Gilman is the eighth MIAA A Conference program to appear in the Maryland Top 25 this season.

Here are the latest High School On SI Maryland high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Saint Frances Academy

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Legacy School of Sports Sciences (Texas), 46-0

This week: vs. The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.) at Osbourn Park (Va.), Oct. 10

2. DeMatha Catholic

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep, 42-6

This week: vs. No. 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, Oct. 9

3. Archbishop Spalding

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated No. 20 Concordia Prep, 27-0

This week: vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 9

4. McDonogh School

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Calvert Hall College, 24-10

This week: at No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 9

5. Quince Orchard

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Winston Churchill, 41-0

This week: at No. 14 Sherwood, Oct. 9

6. Linganore

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Frederick, 35-0

This week: vs. No. 13 Oakdale, Oct. 9

7. Our Lady of Good Counsel

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-3

Last week: Defeated Saint Mary's Ryken, 42-0

This week: vs. No. 2 DeMatha Catholic at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, Oct. 9

8. Henry A. Wise

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated DuVal, 71-6

This week: at Eleanor Roosevelt, Oct. 10

9. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 24-8

This week: at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Oct. 9

10. Calvert Hall College

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 2-3

Last week: Lost to No. 4 McDonogh School, 24-10

This week: vs. No. 18 Saint Mary's at Pascal Field, Oct. 9

11. Bishop McNamara

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel (Va.), 17-15

This week: at Gonzaga College (D.C.), Oct. 10

12. Paul Laurence Dunbar

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Lake Clifton-Eastern, 82-0

This week: at Baltimore City College, Oct. 9

13. Oakdale

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Urbana, 29-8

This week: at No. 6 Linganore, Oct. 9

14. Sherwood

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Clarksburg, 31-6

This week: vs. No. 5 Quince Orchard, Oct. 9

15. Huntingtown

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Patuxent, 35-21

This week: vs. Chopticon, Oct. 8

16. Milford Mill Academy

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Franklin, 19-2

This week: at New Town, Oct. 9

17. Broadneck

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 39-21

This week: vs. North County, Oct. 9

18. Saint Mary's

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated Mount Saint Joseph, 27-20

This week: vs. No. 10 Calvert Hall College at Pascal Field, Oct. 9

19. Saint Charles

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Westlake, 28-14

This week: vs. La Plata, Oct. 9

20. Concordia Prep

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 3-1

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 27-0

This week: vs. No. 24 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 10

21. North Point

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 3-2 (includes forfeit loss)

Last week: Defeated La Plata, 40-0

This week: vs. Henry E. Lackey, Oct. 9

22. Guilford Park

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Atholton, 55-0

This week: at Oakland Mills, Oct. 9

23. Gilman School

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 2-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Loyola Blakefield, 28-20

This week: vs. Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 9

24. Loyola Blakefield

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 4-1

Last week: Lost to Gilman School, 28-20

This week: at No. 20 Concordia Prep, Oct. 10

25. Crofton

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 20-17

This week: at South River, Oct. 9