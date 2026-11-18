There is a strong chance that Quince Orchard defends its football state title in Class 4A, Sherwood wins Class 4A-3A, and either Oakdale or defending champ Linganore wins Class 3A.

That will not be possible next year.

Four Potential State Champs in One Powerful Classification

All four programs, which are ranked in the Media State Poll Top 10 and are perennial state title contenders, are slated to be in the 4A-3A classification starting next year based on the information provided by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association.

The MPSSAA Classification Committee recently released its proposed classifications and regional assignments for football and all other MPSSAA team sports. The proposal will be presented to the MPSSAA Board of Control for approval at its Dec. 9 meeting.

If approved, which is highly likely, the balance of football power in Maryland would shift toward Class 4A-3A, which has been one of the less competitive classifications in recent years. Of the 17 MPSSAA schools in the state's Top 25, only three currently play in Class 4A-3A. Under the proposed alignment, that number would increase to five, with all five ranked among the state's Top 13. In addition, four other currently unranked teams slated for 4A-3A in 2027 qualified for this week’s state quarterfinals.

Entering this week's state quarterfinals, the breakdown of the 17 MPSSAA ranked schools: five are in Class 4A, three in 4A-3A, five in Class 3A, one in Class 2A, two in Class 2A-1A and one in Class 1A. Using those same teams under next year's proposed alignment, the distribution would shift to five in Class 4A, five in 4A-3A and three in Class 3A, with no change in the representation of the three smaller-school classifications.

Linganore and Oakdale would both move up from Class 3A to 4A-3A. Quince Orchard would move from 4A to 4A-3A. Linganore, Oakdale and current state-ranked Guilford Park would be part of the West region. Quince Orchard and Sherwood would be in the South region. Each region sends two teams to the state quarterfinals, potentially creating some difficult postseason paths for several of the state's top programs.

For Now the Focus Remains on 2026 Goals

“We’re still playing and I’m thinking about this year, not the future,” said Oakdale coach Kurt Stein, whose team faces Baltimore Poly in this week’s 3A state quarterfinals. “You don’t have any control over stuff like that [classification placement], you just have to play who’s in front of you. Obviously [4A-3A] is going to be difficult. But we’ll be fine.”

Also under the proposal, Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, a perennial title contender in Class 4A-3A, would move up to 4A to join the likes of Broadneck, Flowers, Wise and Winston Churchill. North Point, coming off a rare down season in 2026, joins 4A next year following a strong run in 4A-3A since 2021.

Old Mill, currently having a breakthrough season as the top seed in Class 4A-3A, would move down to 3A next year to join 3A holdovers Milford Mill Academy and St. Charles.

Huntingtown, the defending 2A state champ and favorite to repeat in 2026, remains in Class 2A. Dunbar, which has won four of the past five 2A-1A titles, remains in 2A-1A, and Fort Hill, winner of nine of the past 12 1A titles, stays in Class 1A.

Other State Powers Are Shifting Classifications

The MPSSAA classifies schools on two-year cycles based solely on enrollment. Schools report Grade 9-11 enrollment on Sept. 30 of even-numbered years, and those counts set classifications for the next two years.

With overall student population generally declining, some of the movement had less to do with a school’s own enrollment than with how it compares to other schools. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, for example, would move up from 4A-3A to 4A despite reporting only 25 more students than in 2024. Linganore and Oakdale would move up from Class 3A despite adding fewer than 50 students since 2024.

The 180 football-playing schools, out of the MPSSAA’s 200, are equally divided into six classifications. Within each classification, teams are then grouped into four seven- or eight-team regions. Right now there are exactly 30 schools in each football classification. That count does not include any of the three schools that opted to not field varsity football this year, but have in the past, nor does it account for any projected school openings, such as Crown in Montgomery County, which is slated to open next fall.

Here are the MPSSAA Classification Committee’s proposed football regions for the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 school years with school listed with (county):

Class 4A

West: Urbana (Frederick), Clarksburg (Montgomery), Gaithersburg (Montgomery), Northwest (Montgomery), Seneca Valley (Montgomery), Walter Johnson (Montgomery), Winston Churchill (Montgomery).

North: Albert Einstein (Montgomery), Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Montgomery), Montgomery Blair (Montgomery), Paint Branch (Montgomery), Richard Montgomery (Montgomery), Wheaton (Montgomery), Eleanor Roosevelt (Prince George's).

South: North Point (Charles), Bladensburg (Prince George's), Charles H. Flowers (Prince George's), Dr. Henry A. Wise (Prince George's), DuVal (Prince George's), Parkdale (Prince George's), Suitland (Prince George's), Northwestern (Prince George's).

East: Broadneck (Anne Arundel), Glen Burnie (Anne Arundel), Meade (Anne Arundel), North County (Anne Arundel), Severn Run (Anne Arundel), Mergenthaler Vo-Tech (Baltimore City), Bowie (Prince George's), Laurel (Prince George's).

Class 4A-3A

West: Thomas Johnson (Frederick), Linganore (Frederick), Oakdale (Frederick), Tuscarora (Frederick), Guilford Park (Howard), Marriotts Ridge (Howard), North Hagerstown (Washington), South Hagerstown (Washington).

North: Catonsville (Baltimore County), Dulaney (Baltimore County), Dundalk (Baltimore County), Kenwood (Baltimore County), Overlea (Baltimore County), Perry Hall (Baltimore County), Woodlawn (Baltimore County), Walt Whitman (Montgomery).

South: James H. Blake (Montgomery), John F. Kennedy (Montgomery), Northwood (Montgomery), Quince Orchard (Montgomery), Sherwood (Montgomery), Springbrook (Montgomery), Thomas S. Wootton (Montgomery).

East: Annapolis (Anne Arundel), Arundel (Anne Arundel), Crofton (Anne Arundel), Severna Park (Anne Arundel), South River (Anne Arundel), Potomac (Prince George's), Leonardtown (St. Mary's).

Class 3A

West: Westminster (Carroll), Frederick (Frederick), Centennial (Howard), Howard (Howard), Col. Zadok Magruder (Montgomery), Damascus (Montgomery), Rockville (Montgomery), Watkins Mill (Montgomery).

North: Milford Mill Academy (Baltimore County), Parkville (Baltimore County), Towson (Baltimore County), Baltimore City College (Baltimore City), Baltimore Polytechnic (Baltimore City), Digital Harbor (Baltimore City), Patterson (Baltimore City), Edgewood (Harford).

South: Northern-Calvert (Calvert), St. Charles (Charles), Gwynn Park (Prince George's), Largo (Prince George's), Oxon Hill (Prince George's), Chopticon (St. Mary's), Great Mills (St. Mary's).

East: Chesapeake (Anne Arundel), Northeast (Anne Arundel), Old Mill (Anne Arundel), Atholton (Howard), Reservoir (Howard), James M. Bennett (Wicomico), Stephen Decatur (Worcester).

Class 2A

West: Carver Vocational-Technical (Baltimore City), Manchester Valley (Carroll), Winters Mill (Carroll), Glenelg (Howard), Mount Hebron (Howard), Oakland Mills (Howard), Wilde Lake (Howard), Poolesville (Montgomery).

North: Eastern Tech (Baltimore County), Franklin (Baltimore County), Lansdowne (Baltimore County), New Town (Baltimore County), Patapsco (Baltimore County), Aberdeen (Harford), C. Milton Wright (Harford), North Harford (Harford).

South: Crossland (Prince George's), Frederick Douglass (Prince George's), Surrattsville (Prince George's), Fairmont Heights (Prince George's), River Hill (Howard), Hammond (Howard), Long Reach (Howard).

East: Huntingtown (Calvert), La Plata (Charles), McDonough (Charles), Thomas Stone (Charles), Westlake (Charles), Parkside (Wicomico), Wicomico (Wicomico).

Class 2A-1A

West: Francis Scott Key (Carroll), South Carroll (Carroll), Brunswick (Frederick), Middletown (Frederick), Walkersville (Frederick), Boonsboro (Washington), Williamsport (Washington), Liberty (Carroll).

North: Hereford (Baltimore County), Elkton (Cecil), North East (Cecil), Rising Sun (Cecil), Bel Air (Harford), Fallston (Harford), Harford Tech (Harford).

South: Chesapeake (Baltimore County), Sparrows Point (Baltimore County), Randallstown (Baltimore County), Western Tech (Baltimore County), Forest Park (Baltimore City), Paul Laurence Dunbar (Baltimore City), Century (Carroll).

East: Southern (Anne Arundel), Calvert (Calvert), Henry E. Lackey (Charles), North Caroline (Caroline), Friendly (Prince George's), Kent Island (Queen Anne's), Queen Anne's (Queen Anne's), Easton (Talbot).

Class 1A

West: Allegany (Allegany), Fort Hill (Allegany), Mountain Ridge (Allegany), Catoctin (Frederick), Northern (Garrett), Southern (Garrett), Clear Spring (Washington), Smithsburg (Washington).

North: Loch Raven (Baltimore County), Owings Mills (Baltimore County), Pikesville (Baltimore County), Lake Clifton (Baltimore City), Reginald Lewis (Baltimore City), Havre de Grace (Harford), Joppatowne (Harford), Patterson Mill (Harford).

South: Benjamin Franklin (Baltimore City), Edmondson-Westside (Baltimore City), Frederick Douglass (Baltimore City), Green Street Academy (Baltimore City), Patuxent (Calvert), SEED School of Maryland (Maryland), Central (Prince George's).

East: Bohemia Manor (Cecil), Perryville (Cecil), Colonel Richardson (Caroline), Cambridge-South Dorchester (Dorchester), Kent County (Kent), Washington (Somerset), Snow Hill (Worcester).